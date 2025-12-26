I Asked Our Editors What They’re Buying to Ace Our New Year's Resolutions in 2026 — This Is What's on Their Agenda
From taking on junk journaling to snapping more pictures without a phone, there's lots of great ideas for an enriching new year
With Christmas behind us, I'm now in that strange holiday phase before New Year's that typically comes with lots of introspection. It's when I map out my vision board, outline my goals, and set my new year's resolutions for 2026.
While a lot of our over-desk conversations at Livingetc revolve around the latest interior trends and the hottest homes, we also spend time talking about building new habits and sometimes breaking old ones. So, I decided to go one step further and ask everyone what's intentionally in their shopping carts to support their new year's resolutions. And they came through! From decluttering new years resolutions to wellness goals, our desires for 2026 are all varied and rooted in personal growth.
Perhaps some of these will inspire your own resolutions, and maybe it'll give you an insight into what you need to take your goals off paper and into real life. Let's take a look!
Amiya Baratan, home wellness writer
First up, we have my top resolution for 2026 — learning how to journal. I have my fair share of planners and to-do notepads, but this year, I want to be one of those people who regularly spills their emotions onto paper and reflects on the day that has past. And I have a feeling that a beautiful journal like 'Growing My Year' from Papier is just the kind of accessory I need to keep me accountable and in touch.
Debbie Black, deputy editor
"I have decided I would like to invest in a wake-up light — we all know how bleak January can be, and if there's one thing that might help with those dark winter mornings, I'm going to take it! Plus, I love listening to the radio, and this light has FM radio built in, too — win-win!" As home wellness writer, I must say this is a brilliant resolution to help ease you out of bed with the glow of the sun shining in your room when the real thing is nowhere to be found.
Hugh Metcalf, editor
"I'd like to read more books in 2026, and make sure I've got the right set up to do in bed before sleep. I'm thinking of adding some extra layers of lighting to my (at the moment) too bright bedside sconces, so I found these rechargeable book lights I might integrate into my bedroom — they're giving very hotel vibes." Easy to install with focused lighting just a tap away, this reading lamp is a nocturnal reader's dream.
Emma Breislin, interiors editor
"This year my motto is to stay organized. My best trick so far has been a paper diary. Not only is there something so therapeutic about putting pen to paper, but I find a physical diary also helps me be more intentional with my plans. It gives me that disconnect that I wouldn't have if my plans lived in my phone — a chance to defer until I've got my diary in front of me to decide whether I really want to do something or not. Add in a pretty design like this, what's not to love?" If you ask me, Emma's tip on how to be organized is genius!
Miaad Latoof, stylist for Livingetc's Design Lab
"I’ve vowed to refresh my home with bright blooms every week, and this sculptural curved vase makes the ritual feel even more joyful — elevating and infusing my corner with colour and shape." As someone who finds so much happiness in shopping for new stems every week, this is a resolution I'd love to get behind, too. And with your vase inspo now sorted, our guide to floral color palettes will help you style your flowers like an absolute pro.
Iokasti Sotirakopoulou, stylist at Design Lab
"This year, my new year’s resolution is all about making self-care feel easy (and a little fun), and the TheraFace Mask Glo fits perfectly into that mindset. In just 12 minutes, it delivers spa-level LED light therapy that helps boost glow, smooth skin, and keep my routine feeling consistent without the effort. It’s the kind of wellness upgrade that makes staying in feel like a treat." Infrared therapy has been one of the trendiest beauty concepts this year, and it's the perfect ritual to romanticize your bedtime routine.
Olivia Wolfe, design writer
"I'm shopping for this camera for the new year because one of my goals is to take more pictures without the stress of being on my phone. Having the tangible polaroids not only increases the specialness of the moment, but it also allows for fun design moments with how you choose to display them! In a photobook? In a memory-collage frame? The options are unlimited. Here's to hanging up, hanging out, and still capturing the moment in 2026." Having recently sampled a version of this on my Unplugged getaway, I have a feeling Olivia's going to love her new Instax.
Maya Glantz, design writer
"This year, as I leave the fun, festive season behind and head into the coldest, darkest months of the calendar, I'm making a vow to myself to stay on top of my mental health. That's right, SAD will not be getting the better of me this year. So long as I have this incredibly chic Lumie Halo light therapy lamp by my side, of course. I've been eyeing it up for a while, and the new year and all the grey days it promises to bring with it, feels like the perfect time to finally take the plunge." This is a winning hack to maximize your home's natural light with artificial lighting in Livingetc style.
Abla Fahmi, social editor
"Each year that goes by, I’m getting worse at letting go of memories. Time moving forward while I’m busy chasing dreams and living life to the fullest feels… rude, honestly. While most people unpack this in therapy, I’ve decided to take a more aesthetic route. Enter: junk journaling, the viral hobby taking over my FYP that I’m pretending I discovered organically. The Art of Memory Collecting is my way of slowing things down. A 15 page scrapbook of collages, receipts, scribbles, tickets, textures, and tiny trinkets — it’s imperfect, sentimental, and slightly chaotic." As a junk journaling addict, I'm all about this wellness ritual!
Abby Keenan, social media assistant
"In 2026, I really want to focus more on wellness. And for me, the first step is this Jo Malone London diffuser that I’ve had my eye on for a while. A diffuser immediately creates a calm, relaxing environment without even trying, and that's honestly the vibe I want for 2026. Calm, cool, and collected." This is one of the best reed diffusers and if you like a layered floral fragrance experience, I recommend taking a note from Abby.
I have two more new year's resolution buys I'd love to put you onto. Starting with this Mob One Recipe Book. While I love splitting plates at the best London restaurants, there's nothing like a warm homecooked meal to make my day. And after spotting this recipe book by Mob in a local Oliver Bonas, I found myself with tons of ideas to whip up in the new year. And all in one pan? I'm sold!
Despite knowing how important it is to open windows in the winter, I always end up forgetting to air out my apartment more than once a day. And in my quest for better home wellness, I think this Birdie air quality monitor is just the thing I need to hold myself accountable. The adorable bird sits upright when the air is fresh and swings downwards when it's time to refresh your indoor atmosphere. Yes, it's expensive but health is wealth! So, I'm putting this onto my wishlist for payday.
If you haven't yet, let this be your sign to get your resolutions in order. I'm aware that many people think of it as a fad of the past, but I think it's a great excuse to use the first day of the year as a cemented date to mark the start of something new. It could be anything from going tech-free in the bedroom and prioritizing better sleep to making a meditation room for moments of zen. The opportunities are endless, and to quote The Hunger Games the odds are ever in your favor!
