24 New-In Homewares I'm Shopping That Set the Tone for Design This January
A new year is the perfect excuse to upgrade your home decor, and here's some inspiration for how to make even the mundane more stylish
We are a couple of weeks into the new year, so that means most of us are a couple of weeks into our New Year's resolutions. Have you been focusing on an upgraded morning routine? Are you prioritizing wellness in your home? Maybe you're practicing a few healthier organizational habits?
I'd like to think I'm dabbling a little bit in all three so far this year (although we're still early days). But, in order to stay on top of these more productive ways of being, I find that a few fashionable embellishments help boost motivation. Wellness routines are way more fun when you have a chic bathroom accessory set, and getting your much-needed R&R is easier when you have a stylish table lamp to bring the vibes.
Last month's new-in homewares were still trickling out holiday aesthetics, but now it's officially winter time and the start of a new year. January's latest decor drops are all about bringing style to your space to set the tone and carving a clear path to a more intentional space. Ready to elevate your daily decor? Here's what I'm shopping in order to curate more design-forward, purposeful moments.
January's homewares list offers a much-needed reset after the last few months of celebrations. From room sprays and candles to cozy throws and planners, there are plenty of decor items to help promote a more mindful home.
And if you've left this guide ready for more wellness-centered ways to curate an intentional interior, then an analogue January might be just what you're looking for.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.