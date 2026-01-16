We are a couple of weeks into the new year, so that means most of us are a couple of weeks into our New Year's resolutions. Have you been focusing on an upgraded morning routine? Are you prioritizing wellness in your home? Maybe you're practicing a few healthier organizational habits?

I'd like to think I'm dabbling a little bit in all three so far this year (although we're still early days). But, in order to stay on top of these more productive ways of being, I find that a few fashionable embellishments help boost motivation. Wellness routines are way more fun when you have a chic bathroom accessory set, and getting your much-needed R&R is easier when you have a stylish table lamp to bring the vibes.

Last month's new-in homewares were still trickling out holiday aesthetics, but now it's officially winter time and the start of a new year. January's latest decor drops are all about bringing style to your space to set the tone and carving a clear path to a more intentional space. Ready to elevate your daily decor? Here's what I'm shopping in order to curate more design-forward, purposeful moments.

January's homewares list offers a much-needed reset after the last few months of celebrations. From room sprays and candles to cozy throws and planners, there are plenty of decor items to help promote a more mindful home.

And if you've left this guide ready for more wellness-centered ways to curate an intentional interior, then an analogue January might be just what you're looking for.