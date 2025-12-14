The Year's Not Over Yet! There Are Still Plenty of New Homeware Releases Worth Knowing About — Here Are My Favorites

The 12 days of Christmas have yet to come, so, naturally, I'm busy making a list of all the new homewares I'm hoping my true love will send to me. Three shiny candlesticks? Two matching mugs? And a book of 500 iconic chairs? That definitely has a ring to it.

By mid-December, you probably (read: hopefully) have most of your holiday decorating done and your hosting plans under control. So, where November's new-in homewares read more as a moodboard for the upcoming season, December's latest drops are beginning to slow down a bit. An invitation to finally kick back, relax, and enjoy the cozy home you've created.

That said, last-minute shopping has been taken into account — don't worry, I'm a last-minute kind of girl myself. Maybe the larger Christmas decor ideas have been decided, but you still need a few glasses, candlesticks, or gifts? Maybe you're so far ahead that you're already planning your spa day once your family and friends have finally checked out of the home hotel? If you need help, here are 21 of the best new homewares to know about.

It's always fun to take a break from holiday planning and scroll through some dreamy homeware — at least, that's what I believe. However, if you need a little heavier reading to escape with, Livingetc's editor, Hugh Metcalf, just dropped his latest December Zeitgeist edit, and it's packed full of design inspiration to take into the new year.