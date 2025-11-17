New for November — I Scrolled for Hours to Find 21 of the Coolest Homewares That Have Dropped This Month, and PS. They'd Make Great Gifts
The holidays are the perfect time to treat yourself and your loved ones
As soon as the calendar reads 'November 1st', hosting and holiday mode are activated. It's the time of year when we really start getting into the rhythm of shorter, cozier days, but with a growing excitement for the celebratory season. Dinner parties are planned, guest visits are arranged, and we quickly start making our way through the to-do list to get our homes season-proof, I ask, do you have everything you need?
Where October's new-in homewares tip-toed the line of holiday decorating, November is the apex. From sourcing seasonal serving spoons and frilly aprons (the holidays are the perfect excuse to upgrade your kitchenware) to gift shopping for your loved ones, November is the month to put those festive ideas into action. And the latest home decor to hit the shelves is the perfect way to do it.
So, my gift to you this year? A curated list of 21 of the best, just-dropped homewares that I haven't been able to stop thinking about. It's time to get your holiday necessities sorted, so you can kick back, relax, and enjoy the reason for the season. Hopefully, in a slightly more stylish way.
Whether you're decorating an apartment for a two or five-person home for the holidays, starting a festive dining collection that you can slowly build over the years is always a good idea. Lately, I've been obsessed with this retro diner-inspired collection from H&M. It's simple both in design and construction, taking the stress off 'bringing out the good china' while still looking stylish.
At this point, it's well known in the Livingetc office that I love all things chrome decor. So, naturally, these silver candles are a must for me. They add a bit of glittering glamour to a holiday table, or something more year-round. Side note: I'm using this knotted pink tablecloth idea for my next dinner party.
What is the holiday season without plenty of desserts to go around? These 100 percent glass plates from Mango Home have such a delicate look about them, but when you pair them with the brand's matte stainless steel underplate, they adopt a chic, almost industrial-contemporary aesthetic. Obsessed.
Sometimes, the biggest trouble with a table lamp on your desk or side table is the amount of space it takes up — or the fear of people knocking it over during festivities. Portable, rechargeable lamps are one way to cheat the system, but this foldable lantern light just upped the ante. You can vary the height, lighting intensity, and it is chargeable through a USB port.
November means it's umbrella season over here in London, and the £7 umbrella from the corner shop simply won't cut it. It's flimsy, and let's face it, umbrellas are already frustrating to have around. But this see-through green canopy umbrella makes it a little more exciting (and stylish). Bring on the rain! Just remember not to leave this piece behind.
It's mid-November, so hosting is probably well on your mind. And as every entertainer knows, hosting a good dinner party is about the thoughtful details (and the company, of course). What says 'I thought of everything' more than these chic teaspoons? You can use them for tea, desserts, dips, or even salt & pepper.
With all the time spent hosting and cooking up delicious meals for your guests, you're going to need a chic apron to protect your holiday attire. This piece from Gohar World is a true conversation-starter. The navy and lace design is timeless, but it still adds a little unique flair to your cooking wardrobe. Simple, quirky, and a piece to pass down through the years.
A plush, cozy, oversized bathroom is at the top of my Christmas wish list this year. It makes getting ready for all of your holiday season events more fashion-forward while also making your bathroom feel that much more like a retreat. Brown and navy are classic neutrals, but this colorway feels so wonderfully autumn/winter-coded.
I'm starting to think that a chic wine tote is the new cool-girl status symbol — of course, your favorite cocktail or mocktail needs its own designated carry bag! Show up to the holiday shindigs in style with this bedazzled wine bag from Anthropologie. More of a rose person? It comes in a white and pink colorway as well.
Maybe it's the stunning display of dark hydrangeas doing it for me, but this oversized steel vase is what my interior dreams are made of. It's the ideal piece to grab for the holidays that will then stick around in your everyday decor. Plus, it comes in a smaller V-shaped size for only £19.99.
The retro-inspired patchwork trend came just in time for cozy season, and while I've loved just about every contemporary rendition I've come across, this bolster pillow might make my top three. It adds a pop to any solid sofa or bed, and the velvet material gives it an essential softness this time of year. However, this is only the cover, so you will have to source a bolster cushion to stuff it with. Oliver Bonas has one for just £10.
I love an unconventional advent calendar. In fact, I'm considering a few of this year's home fragrance advent calendars for my Christmas gifting plans. But an advent calendar candle? That's new to me. I love the idea of burning this throughout December (though it may be hard to stay on course) or simply setting it out as decor.
I was recently gifted this set of coupes in the transparent colorway, and I love their versatility (as in they are not instantly recognizable as coupes). You can use them for nuts, or even turn them upside down and put a stem in the hollow base. However, they are pretty top-heavy, so be warned that you may lose a few if the cocktail hour gets too rowdy.
Livingetc's design writer, Maya Glantz, described tea cozies to me as "grandma-core," but still, we are putting our money on these being a cool-girl staple. They perfectly blend form and function — is it a bit extra? Yes. But will it keep your tea warm while looking incredibly cute on your counter? Most definitely.
Speaking of tea, you can never have too many mugs. The mug you choose really does affect the flavor of your coffee and tea. This Selfridges exclusive Anna + Nina x Alice in Wonderland collection, while relatively simple, is still one of the chicest Disney collabs I've seen in a while. And just in time too, as everyone's favorite popstar, Miss Sabrina Carpenter, is gearing up to play the leading lady in a new rendition of Alice in Wonderland.
Is it just me, or is the bandana print starting to pop up everywhere? This pattern trend feels very in step with cowgirl summers, so can I officially deem this western winter? Either way, I love both the print and color scheme of this water bottle from Urban Outfitters — maybe now I will remember to hydrate.
It may be verging on winter in the Northern Hemisphere, but it's summer down under. This means Australian-based bedding brand, Bed Threads, just launched its La Sirene collection — a beautiful set of tablecloths, table runners, placemats, and napkins that have colorful motifs of the seaside. And it's currently 25 percent off; who says you have to stop daydreaming of summer vacay?
Every table needs the warm glow of candlelight to set the mood. And arguably more important than the candle is the candle holder. While I believe unintentional, the subtle star-like shapes on this piece make it feel perfect for ringing in the holidays. Pair it with the silver taper candles, perhaps?
Whether to display your own photos or to give as a gift, this modern frame has some serious style flair. The frame is comprised of two sheets of acrylic, connected by sculptural, cast brass brackets resembling small pieces of gravel (hence the name). To display your pictures, hang the two brass brackets on the wall, insert the picture between the two acrylic sheets, and then secure it all by placing the cast brass caps onto the brackets. Voila — an easy, cool girl way to hang art.
I recently had the pleasure of previewing the Ruggable UK x RIXO collaboration, and if there was one rug from the collection that stole the show, it was this Kensington rug. Ruggable's rugs are machine washable, thin but still plush, and have an integrated grip bottom, all of which makes them the perfect choice for a kitchen rug, in my opinion.
When the calendar reads November and the clock reads 4pm, you can count on the sky already being pitch black. The solution? Sourcing stylish lamps as your overhead lighting alternative that fill the room with a comforting glow. La Redoute currently has several of these organic-inspired lamps on offer, and all are currently on sale for Black Friday.
Are the holiday party planning ideas flowing? If you need even more gifting ideas before December rolls around, don't worry, we've got you covered. Livingetc's interiors editor, Emma Breislin, just curated her list of the fifty best homewares to shop this winter, and it's a goodie.
