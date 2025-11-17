New for November — I Scrolled for Hours to Find 21 of the Coolest Homewares That Have Dropped This Month, and PS. They'd Make Great Gifts

The holidays are the perfect time to treat yourself and your loved ones

Image of a checkerboard of sage, pink, and orange product boxes. Each box has a different homeware product in it. There&#039;s a runner rug, a wine holder, an umbrella, a silver vase, a bathrobe, a holiday plate, and an Advent calendar candle.
(Image credit: Ruggable, Anthropologie, HAY, Zara Home, Harrods/Biana, H&M Home, Mango Home)
As soon as the calendar reads 'November 1st', hosting and holiday mode are activated. It's the time of year when we really start getting into the rhythm of shorter, cozier days, but with a growing excitement for the celebratory season. Dinner parties are planned, guest visits are arranged, and we quickly start making our way through the to-do list to get our homes season-proof, I ask, do you have everything you need?

Where October's new-in homewares tip-toed the line of holiday decorating, November is the apex. From sourcing seasonal serving spoons and frilly aprons (the holidays are the perfect excuse to upgrade your kitchenware) to gift shopping for your loved ones, November is the month to put those festive ideas into action. And the latest home decor to hit the shelves is the perfect way to do it.

So, my gift to you this year? A curated list of 21 of the best, just-dropped homewares that I haven't been able to stop thinking about. It's time to get your holiday necessities sorted, so you can kick back, relax, and enjoy the reason for the season. Hopefully, in a slightly more stylish way.

Are the holiday party planning ideas flowing? If you need even more gifting ideas before December rolls around, don't worry, we've got you covered. Livingetc's interiors editor, Emma Breislin, just curated her list of the fifty best homewares to shop this winter, and it's a goodie.

