21 New-In Homewares That Dropped in October and Should Already Be in Your Shopping Cart
Who doesn't love an excuse to upgrade their home decor?
By now, we've all accepted the cool, autumn weather as the new status quo. The hours spent indoors are slowly starting to multiply, and the tucked-away throws are coming out of storage. But rather than these changes being a signal of upcoming winter blues, let them be the motivation to redress your space for cozier, more stylish living.
September's new homewares set the tone for autumn with new color palettes, textures, and plenty of preparation for Halloween harvests. However, October feels a little more settled, comfortable, and ready to kick off the next few months of hosting and festivities. You can expect to find statement pieces perfect for a table centerpiece, plenty of candles to set the mood, and polished, practical pieces aplenty. There's a little something for everyone and every room.
October is my favorite month. And pining after new homeware pieces? Well, that's my favorite pastime. Needless to say, this month's homewares round-up was a fabulous one to curate. If you've been itching to move a few pieces from your cart to the checkout, this list might be the sign you've been waiting for.
A chic throw blanket is a necessity during the cozy months. Add a bit of seasonal style with this check and fringed blanket from Zara Home that fully embraces the dark autumnal color palette.
If the latest interior design trends are showing us anything, it's that unique interpretations of paper decor are going to make a comeback. What should be the first thing on your list? This crochet paper basket from Mango Home.
Anytime I see a stylish coffee mug, it's an immediate 'add to cart' moment. But a soup mug? Once again, I'm completely sold. Plaid and tartan motifs are certainly one of the hottest pattern trends this year, and the more unique the placement the better.
I wasn't aware that Zara Home did Christmas until now. The brand's new holiday collection is full of fabulous baubles and decor that subtly nod to the festive season. However, this strand of pearl candles is the pièce de résistance for me. Decorate with the strand as is, or snip the candles off to use individually.
I've been spotting fuzzy decor all over the latest homeware releases and new-in sections as of late, and it feels like the most fashionable way to curate a cozier home this October. This bedspread comes in two other shades of brown with throw pillows to match on the H&M site.
Holiday bow decor was all the rage last Christmas, and as December creeps closer and closer, it looks like you can bring out the bows another year yet. This brushed silver candle holder feels slightly more elevated for a more contemporary take on the look.
If you are stocking up on cozy throws this autumn, then you are going to need a worthy place to store them as well. This woven bark chest will look stylish in your room while keeping any clutter out of sight — it's the ideal piece to conceal clutter in your living room.
Out of all the ways to decorate with animal print, Zebra prints have certainly been one of the enduring patterns — and one that is carrying into the autumn season. This pouf makes a perfect statement piece, and I know a certain zebra print lamp from H&M Home that would pair perfectly.
The cork furniture trend caught me off guard this year, but with retro aesthetics making their way into the present, are we really that surprised to see cork again? This lamp adds instant texture and intrigue to any space, and the cork makes for a unique glow when on.
Looking for a hosting statement piece? These salad servers from Gohar World immediately caught my eye. They're from the label's 'Table VII' collection, inspired by Mediterranean port cities, and they are hand-carved from mother-of-pearl in the shape of doves, with the prongs even resembling the tufted feathers.
October is the time to start putting your dinner party hosting ideas into action, and what is a dinner party without candles? Sculptural yet elegant, these Dryp handmade pillar candles add an artistic touch to any interior, whether displayed solo or as part of a larger arrangement.
TOAST's holiday decor brings a touch of handcrafted fun to your home this season. These paper stars are handmade from fibers from the evergreen lokta plant by artisans in the Kathmandu valleys of Nepal. Plus, the colorway can be used in both autumnal floral arrangements and later as Christmas tree baubles.
Every time I see another splatterware piece, I fall more in love with the print. This cup set not only makes a lovely addition to your autumnal table, but it will look just as good sitting on your shelf.
Forget wasting time trying to carefully craft Halloween party foods or an aesthetically pleasing appetizer board, and make things easier on yourself this hosting season with this camembert-shaped candle. It adds both whimsy and mood, and is sure to spark conversation. Don't like camembert? Anthropologie also has a Gruyere candle.
Candlestick holders are the pillar of any good table (pun intended), and with payday shopping coming up soon, these iron and steel candlestick holders are ones to add to the list. Each one is handmade from polished steel and has five black iron spheres suspended at the center, with pins at the top to secure the candle in place.
Looking to try out flannel sheets this October? Nothing creates a cozier bedroom like refreshing your bedding, and flannel sheets may just be the snuggliest, warmest bedding material.
You can never have too many catch-alls around the home to hold rings, keys, coins, or receipts. This pair of mango wood boxes is small, but it packs a mighty stylish punch. Place these as entryway console table decor or on a coffee table.
This year's curtain trends are proving that curtains can be the delicate detail that brings a room together or the accent piece of a space altogether. This valance tie bow curtain blends the decorative sheer curtain trend with the classic cafe curtain style — a very in-vogue upgrade for your window dressings.
While this list proves there are plenty of new homewares to shop for this October for a more stylish home, sometimes a little more insight from the design world can spark clearer inspiration. For that, don't miss our October Zeitgeist featuring all the latest musings from editor, Hugh Metcalf.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.