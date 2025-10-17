21 New-In Homewares That Dropped in October and Should Already Be in Your Shopping Cart

By now, we've all accepted the cool, autumn weather as the new status quo. The hours spent indoors are slowly starting to multiply, and the tucked-away throws are coming out of storage. But rather than these changes being a signal of upcoming winter blues, let them be the motivation to redress your space for cozier, more stylish living.

September's new homewares set the tone for autumn with new color palettes, textures, and plenty of preparation for Halloween harvests. However, October feels a little more settled, comfortable, and ready to kick off the next few months of hosting and festivities. You can expect to find statement pieces perfect for a table centerpiece, plenty of candles to set the mood, and polished, practical pieces aplenty. There's a little something for everyone and every room.

October is my favorite month. And pining after new homeware pieces? Well, that's my favorite pastime. Needless to say, this month's homewares round-up was a fabulous one to curate. If you've been itching to move a few pieces from your cart to the checkout, this list might be the sign you've been waiting for.

While this list proves there are plenty of new homewares to shop for this October for a more stylish home, sometimes a little more insight from the design world can spark clearer inspiration. For that, don't miss our October Zeitgeist featuring all the latest musings from editor, Hugh Metcalf.