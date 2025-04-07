Cork Is the Cool, Sustainable, and Surprisingly Chic Material We Can't Stop Furnishing With Right Now
In honor of Earth Month, we’re toasting to cork... furniture, that is
We say things like pop the champagne because the only thing standing between you and celebration is… cork. A material we rarely think about — until, of course, someone fumbles the wine opener and leaves your glass full of floating bits. But beyond bottle stoppers and elementary school bulletin boards, cork is having a moment in furniture design — and it's more sophisticated than you might expect.
Cork surfaces are "often touted as an eco-friendly alternative to conventional furniture materials like hardwood or plastic, and for good reason,” says interior designer Nina Lichtenstein. Unlike other woods, which require felling entire trees, cork is harvested from the bark of cork oak trees, which naturally regenerate every nine to twelve years.
“This process not only makes it an endlessly replenishable material but also allows cork oak forests to absorb large amounts of carbon dioxide, playing a crucial role in reducing greenhouse gases," Nina continues. It’s also water-resistant and recyclable — among nature’s most stylish sustainable living solutions.
Beyond its eco-credentials, cork's got a distinctive speckled look, an avant-garde attribute you can spot it in curated interior locales like the MoMA Design Store.
“Cork’s unique texture adds depth and warmth, creating a tactile, organic feel in interiors,” says Jess Hubner, founder of London-based furniture brand Collection Seven. “Its natural grain and subtle variations make each piece distinct,” a quality that speaks to the growing demand for materials that are eco-conscious without feeling overly rustic or DIY.
And despite the unfortunate reputation of sustainable materials for sometimes feeling, well... flimsy, both Nina and Jess assure that cork furniture is anything but.
Cork is naturally resilient — resistant to dents, lightweight yet durable, and able to maintain its shape without losing softness. Low-maintenance and high-performing, it’s one of the easiest materials to live with, Earth Month or otherwise.
So yes, cork is worth celebrating, in more ways than one. Ahead, I've shared some stylish cork furniture that deserves a toast.
Herman Miller continues to push the boundaries of furniture design, as evidenced by this customizable cork-seat bar stool. We went with Glacier for the base, because if you haven’t noticed, color pairings can be a bit tricky to come by in this category. And if you happen to drop a drink? Not to worry — it’s water-resistant.
A sculptural side piece that feels just as at home next to an ultra-modern sofa as it does a classic one. Its grand arches echo the clean-lined elegance of contemporary architecture — on sale now, but a timeless side table regardless.
If you're only looking to dip your toes in this trend, why not try a cork catch-all tray, like this smooth style from Urban Outfitters. The material is soft and cushiony, meaning it's the perfect place to store delicate jewelry, but it would work just as well for keys, remote controls, and even eyewear.
This two-toned ottoman (available in cream, taupe, burnt sienna, and the steel gray pictured) has a secret. What looks like a simple seat actually lifts to reveal hidden storage — perfectly sized for extra throw pillows, blankets, or your growing book collection.
This cheeky design is meant to mimic the champagne corks it might one day support. Ideal for the wine aficionado who prefers their decor a little more elevated than embroidered ‘rosé all day’ pillows. Bonus: it’s mobile seating, perfect for impromptu entertaining.
Cork may not take credit for the making of this full dresser, but its veneer does. Powerfully subtle in its execution, this dresser’s rich brown finish presents more like a burl wood than your usual cork — a distinctive, speckled look that plays beautifully with neutrals or bold, warm tones like red and orange.
Cork furniture isn’t just a footnote in the sustainability conversation. “As biophilic design gains traction, where natural materials are used to foster a connection with the outdoors, cork fits seamlessly into this trend, bringing an understated, tactile warmth to contemporary interiors,” says Nina Lichtenstein.
Think of it as a fresh way to leverage nature — one that feels more refined than the usual live edge wooden furniture.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
