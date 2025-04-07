Cork Is the Cool, Sustainable, and Surprisingly Chic Material We Can't Stop Furnishing With Right Now

We say things like pop the champagne because the only thing standing between you and celebration is… cork. A material we rarely think about — until, of course, someone fumbles the wine opener and leaves your glass full of floating bits. But beyond bottle stoppers and elementary school bulletin boards, cork is having a moment in furniture design — and it's more sophisticated than you might expect.

Cork surfaces are "often touted as an eco-friendly alternative to conventional furniture materials like hardwood or plastic, and for good reason,” says interior designer Nina Lichtenstein. Unlike other woods, which require felling entire trees, cork is harvested from the bark of cork oak trees, which naturally regenerate every nine to twelve years.

“This process not only makes it an endlessly replenishable material but also allows cork oak forests to absorb large amounts of carbon dioxide, playing a crucial role in reducing greenhouse gases," Nina continues. It’s also water-resistant and recyclable — among nature’s most stylish sustainable living solutions.

Fun fact: cork is naturally sound-absorbing. Beyond offering a warm, textured look for walls, it’s also great for acoustics. (Image credit: Billal Taright. Design: Giampiero Tagliaferri Studio)

Beyond its eco-credentials, cork's got a distinctive speckled look, an avant-garde attribute you can spot it in curated interior locales like the MoMA Design Store.

“Cork’s unique texture adds depth and warmth, creating a tactile, organic feel in interiors,” says Jess Hubner, founder of London-based furniture brand Collection Seven. “Its natural grain and subtle variations make each piece distinct,” a quality that speaks to the growing demand for materials that are eco-conscious without feeling overly rustic or DIY.

And despite the unfortunate reputation of sustainable materials for sometimes feeling, well... flimsy, both Nina and Jess assure that cork furniture is anything but.

Cork is naturally resilient — resistant to dents, lightweight yet durable, and able to maintain its shape without losing softness. Low-maintenance and high-performing, it’s one of the easiest materials to live with, Earth Month or otherwise.

Cork’s “low-maintenance nature makes it a practical choice for everyday use,” adds Jess, making it a fabulous material for entryway benches like this one. (Image credit: Chris Snook. Design: Sophie Rowell)

So yes, cork is worth celebrating, in more ways than one. Ahead, I've shared some stylish cork furniture that deserves a toast.

Cork furniture isn’t just a footnote in the sustainability conversation. “As biophilic design gains traction, where natural materials are used to foster a connection with the outdoors, cork fits seamlessly into this trend, bringing an understated, tactile warmth to contemporary interiors,” says Nina Lichtenstein.

Think of it as a fresh way to leverage nature — one that feels more refined than the usual live edge wooden furniture.