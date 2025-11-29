I’m Calling It, Every Serious Cook Should Have a ‘Masala Dabba’ in Their Kitchen — It’s the Stylish, Easy Way to Organize Your Spices (and a Perfect Gift, Too)
Picture all your seasoning at arms reach in one neat display case
Growing up in India, a masala dabba is a household staple. I'd spot it in my grandmom's house as she measured spices with her heart and then in my own when I'd follow her recipes in pursuit of that nostalgic feeling you get from a hearty meal cooked with love.
Having reached for a masala dabba every single time I was playing chef, I can say one thing for certain. It's among my favorite spice storage ideas because it manages to keep all your aromats in a single spot, instead of having to root through your cabinets every step of the way.
Not to mention, it's one of the few spice organizers you can get away with leaving on display. Typically housed in chrome tins or hand-carved wooden boxes, it often features a window into the seasonings within — letting anyone who enters your kitchen know that you're no novice in the kitchen.
Keen to make a statement and step up your spice game? Here are nine of my favorite masala dabbas to shop.
Material: Mango Wood
If you're looking for gifting ideas that will bring a smile to your ChefTok-obsessed friend's face, this Masala Dabba Spice Box from John Lewis is a charming choice.
Color: Blue
If you have someone in your life who unwinds by whipping up a feast in the kitchen, this Masala Dabba Tin from London's beloved Indian dining spot Dishoom is an amazing gift. Bonus, this restaurant merch comes pre-filled with some of the best aromatic spices that pack a punch.
Includes: 7 Spice Pots + 1 Spoon
It doesn't get more classic than this School of Wok Dabba for Asian Spices. Complete with the shining silver finish, the mini katoris (bowls), and a spoon to dip into the hotter aromats — it's one of the best organizers for a small kitchen.
Includes: 7 Bowls
This Spice Tin from Bub is Amazon's choice for masala dabbas with a 4.5-star rating. This kitchen storage addition is prized on its stylish form and overall quality, allowing you to store 12 different spices in one tin.
Includes: 7 Containers
Although this Handcrafted Brass Spice Box from Anjuny doesn't feature a transparent top to show off your spice collection, it makes up for it in design. The embossed lid and gold finish will make seasoning a morning omelette feel a little extra special.
Shape: Circular
I love a swivel lid on a spice organizer, like this Sheesham Wood Floral Burnt Kitchen Decorative Masala Box from INTAJ. It's just the kind of thing you can expect to find in a super organized kitchen.
Includes: 8 Steel Containers + 1 Spoon
When it comes to organizers no home should go without, masala dabbas are up there. And this Wooden Tresso Masala Box from Brick Brown is the latest to catch my fancy. From the round handle to the rattan finish, it's a minimalist dream.
Design: Bird of Peace
On the other hand, if you like your masala dabbas to be a little more fanciful, I recommend looking to Pretty Tiffin's hand painted collection. For me, it's between this and the Ochre Glow.
Continuing on the trend of cleverly stylish cooking accessories, food prep cutting boards are another organizer I believe no hardworking kitchen should be without. It even makes a special appearance in the new M&S x Tom Kerridge collection!
