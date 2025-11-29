I’m Calling It, Every Serious Cook Should Have a ‘Masala Dabba’ in Their Kitchen — It’s the Stylish, Easy Way to Organize Your Spices (and a Perfect Gift, Too)

Growing up in India, a masala dabba is a household staple. I'd spot it in my grandmom's house as she measured spices with her heart and then in my own when I'd follow her recipes in pursuit of that nostalgic feeling you get from a hearty meal cooked with love.

Having reached for a masala dabba every single time I was playing chef, I can say one thing for certain. It's among my favorite spice storage ideas because it manages to keep all your aromats in a single spot, instead of having to root through your cabinets every step of the way.

Not to mention, it's one of the few spice organizers you can get away with leaving on display. Typically housed in chrome tins or hand-carved wooden boxes, it often features a window into the seasonings within — letting anyone who enters your kitchen know that you're no novice in the kitchen.

Keen to make a statement and step up your spice game? Here are nine of my favorite masala dabbas to shop.

