M&S x Chef Tom Kerridge Launch Professional-Grade Cookware for Home Kitchens — Plus, Denby Serveware That's Hosting-Ready
Starting from £8, this collection boasts top-quality items like utensils, pans, and dinner sets at very reasonable prices
Earlier this fall, I had the pleasure of previewing this collaboration between M&S and chef Tom Kerridge at The Chalk Freehouse. Being hosted in one of his refined British pubs felt fitting for the occasion, and at first sight, there were a couple of standouts that caught my eye.
Something I expect from the best cookware brands is quality in weight, and after being encouraged to examine the cookware and serving dishes on display, the subtle heaviness of each product materially reassured me of the standard. Everything felt well-crafted, and the chefs on site working with the very pots and pans on survey came as a second wave of assurance.
Next, and undoubted in its importance, was style. The sleek stainless steel, the smooth wood, and the two-toned ceramics all make a strong statement for form without compromise on function. With more than 18 products to shop from, this range boasts chef-grade culinary accessories that are more affordable than they feel. And here's what you can expect.
This 12-piece dinnerware set features bowls, side plates, and dinner plates that go on to form a stacked table setting that feels comfortingly homey. And for £100, what a steal!
It's no secret that I love a food prep cutting board that helps you stay organized while dicing. And this 2-in-1 Chopping Board from M&S x Tom Kerridge, crafted from stunning acacia wood, features smart juice channels for meat and ingredient zones for vegetables.
At the top of the pyramid of best cookware materials is stainless steel. In fact, it's the one type of pan every culinary collection should be built on. And this professional-grade frying pan is perfectly priced if you're curating forever pieces.
As someone who spends a lot of time organizing a small kitchen, I was immediately taken by this Stacking Cast Iron Set. Fitted with a base for grilling, you can get the most out of this set without stressing over lost cabinet space.
The moment I unwrapped this beautiful chef's apron, I was pleasantly surprised by its quality. With adjustable leather straps, you can personalize it to your height. Plus, it features handy front pockets that will channel your inner Masterchef.
It's the year of brilliant collaborations to spice up your kitchen. And next on my must-shop list is the Crocs x Our Place collection. It's an odd combination that works, and will satisfy your craving for collectibles in this unlikely space.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.