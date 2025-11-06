M&S x Chef Tom Kerridge Launch Professional-Grade Cookware for Home Kitchens — Plus, Denby Serveware That's Hosting-Ready

Earlier this fall, I had the pleasure of previewing this collaboration between M&S and chef Tom Kerridge at The Chalk Freehouse. Being hosted in one of his refined British pubs felt fitting for the occasion, and at first sight, there were a couple of standouts that caught my eye.

Something I expect from the best cookware brands is quality in weight, and after being encouraged to examine the cookware and serving dishes on display, the subtle heaviness of each product materially reassured me of the standard. Everything felt well-crafted, and the chefs on site working with the very pots and pans on survey came as a second wave of assurance.

Next, and undoubted in its importance, was style. The sleek stainless steel, the smooth wood, and the two-toned ceramics all make a strong statement for form without compromise on function. With more than 18 products to shop from, this range boasts chef-grade culinary accessories that are more affordable than they feel. And here's what you can expect.

