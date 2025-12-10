This New Designer Tableware Collab Brings the Coolest Design Detail We've Been Noticing All Year to Your Christmas Table

When it comes to hosting Christmas dinner, it's hard to strike a balance with table decor. While many of us want to lean into the festive magic, we also want to steer clear of any cheesiness. Thankfully, Australian linen brand Bed Threads has just created the perfect compromise — a tableware collaboration with artist Annie Everingham that inspires festive joy and whimsy, without reaching for generic reds and greens.

Called La Fête, it taps straight into the drawn-on decor trend that's become wildly popular this year, with designers applying the technique to everything from sofas and armchairs to wallpaper and bedding. And it isn’t hard to see why people are falling in love with it — in a world slowly filling with AI designs and computer-generated artwork, this is a way to give decor its own character and personality.

"We were inspired to create something that felt distinctly festive but not too traditional," Genevieve Rosen Biller, co-founder of Bed Threads, tells Livingetc. "It was shaped by the simple joy of gathering. Drawing on the warmth of shared rituals, the collection reimagines classic holiday symbolism through a softer, more contemporary lens."

You can also buy a Crème & La Fête bundle, which includes the napkins, placemats, and a Crème tablecloth. (Image credit: Bed Threads)

Visible brushstrokes make a tablecloth feel custom, and sketches on placemats and napkins can capture a sense of originality and human touch that a perfectly printed design often can't. Adorned with the artist’s hand-painted motifs, Bed Threads' new La Fête table linens feel like storytelling, and while they capture the essence of the festive season perfectly, they also feel fitting for year-round hosting.

Described by Annie Everingham as “fun and light”, the collection offers a modern take on traditional holiday imagery that “leans into the feeling of festivity and the joy of communal eating”. The three items — a tablecloth (available in different sizes), a set of napkins, and a set of placemats — are filled with hand-painted stars, candelabras, mistletoe, martini glasses, and vibrant bows, which are playfully brought to life with pastel tones.

Each piece in the collection is finished with a trimmed border of olive green, magenta, and pastel pink — a rich, vibrant mix of colors that have each had a moment this year and which complement one another perfectly. And, made from French Flax linen, these are pieces that will last for years and soften with every wash, meaning they can continue to bring joy to your Christmas table decor (and beyond) for years to come.

When it comes to styling the collection, Genevieve says, "A laid-back setting with family-style dishes calls for a simple drape with the napkins, whereas if you're planning a more special setting, a knot or scarf fold works nicely."

"There are plenty of subtle seasonal touches you can bring to the table that play on the themes of the collection," she adds. "Taper candles in magenta, olive, cream, or soft pink, ribbons in complementary tones (tie them to the base of your glasses for a cute decorative detail), gold or brass candelabras will elevate the atmosphere instantly."

Now you’ve got your Christmas table sorted, learning how to make your home smell luxuriously festive is the next step to creating the ultimate dining experience over the season.