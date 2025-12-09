These 'Wax Dots' Finally Solved My Wonky Dinner Candle Issue — They Work Better Than Every Other Solution I've Tried

There is one member of my dinner tablescape formula that remains a constant regardless of the time of year or the theme of the event, and that's taper candles. They bring a soft glow to your dinner setting and are a romantic finishing touch. But they can sometimes be the harbingers of stress when secured incorrectly.

You can't just pop your best candles in a row of holders and call it a day. If you're like me, then you'll just spend the rest of the evening worrying over your tapers tilting and maybe falling over. To avoid this disaster, I recommend using these Reusable Secure-Hold Wax Dots from Biedermann & Sons.

These simple waxy dots are made to sit at the base of your taper candles and hold them upright so you can enjoy hosting without the worry of those candle burning mistakes — or perhaps your candles toppling over and sitting wonky. Here's how it works.

Biedermann & Sons Reusable Secure-Hold Wax Dots £12.95 at Amazon UK Quantity: Set of 30 Simply adhere one of these wax dots to the base of your candle and then secure your taper into the holder of choice, adjusting until the candle sits firmly without tilting.

By using these wax dots as an adhesive to your candle holder, you can ensure that your taper is firmly in place without having to readjust and keep a constant eye on your candles over fear of it being wonky.

Some candles tend to drip when they're at an uneven angle, resulting in you having to clean wax out of your tablecloth at the end of every homebound event. These game-changing wax dots will banish this problem and let your tapers shine.

So, I scouted some alternatives that will also work to keep your advent candles and twisted tapers looking beautiful at every forthcoming event.

Shop More

Chic Tapers to Shop

On the topic of candle etiquette, did you know your scented candle needs a lid? Our guide will reveal why and show you a range of reusable lids to keep your collection in its perfuming prime.