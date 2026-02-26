A Butter-Scented Candle? This Slightly Mad-Sounding Home Fragrance Collab Is Straight Out of Your Supermarket's Dairy Aisle

When I heard that London's Earl of East and All Things Butter were collaborating, I'll admit that I was truly excited about what was to come. You might know All Things Butter from your supermarket — with its cool-aesthetic branding and interesting flavors, it's something you tend to notice, and the garlic and herb flavor and its chocolate butter are no strangers to my grocery cart already. From this collab, I was hoping to get a whiff of pure unadulterated goodness — and that's exactly the result in this Butter Candle.

But to test this new launch against the metric of the best candles, I will be reviewing my experience based on fragrance, longevity, design, and burning. Plus, of course, the overall mood set by the blend of notes.

So if you're looking for a subtly sweet scented candle to add to your current rotation, here's what to consider.

Earl of East x All Things Butter Butter Candle £40 at earlofeast.com Notes: Melted Butter, Caraway Seeds, Fluffy Dough, Steamed Milk, Vanilla-Sugar Familiar and feel-good, this butter-scented candle is a great way to make your home smell good.

The moment I unboxed this Earl of East x All Things Butter candle, the smell of lightly sweetened butter embraced the air around me. Hand-poured with soy wax and a bespoke blend of fragrance oils, the candle features a burn time of 60 to 70 hours.

And I'm thankful for the extended shelf life because that means I can enjoy this delectable candle for at least two months. The cold throw of the candle is gently sugared and buttery. However, once lit, the scent evolves into being sprinkled with salt, like a high-quality stick of butter. Trust me, if you liked Earl of East's croissant candle, you'll love this new launch.

"At All Things Butter, our mission has always been to celebrate the everyday ritual of butter in the way it can instantly elevate even the simplest meal. Partnering with Earl of East allowed us to take that ethos beyond the kitchen and into the home," says Toby Hopkinson, co-founder of All Things Butter.

"This candle is about bottling the warmth, indulgence, and nostalgia of butter and turning it into a completely new experience – a gift that feels as special and comforting as the ingredient itself.”

If you're choosing scented candles for a dinner party, this is the perfect final course candle to be warmed up alongside your dessert. And otherwise, not be too on the nose, but it's a great way to make your kitchen smell beautiful.

Considering it's a limited edition launch, I do recommend getting your hands on the candle now. But if it's wiped from the virtual aisles, then here are some alternatives that will do right by your living space.

There's a candle collaboration for every mood these days. So if you're in the mood for a fragrance that's more earthy, the Kelly Hoppen x M&S candle should be on your radar. And if you're keen to keep up with all things gorgeous home fragrance, then sign up for our newsletter.