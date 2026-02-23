I Tried Kelly Hoppen's 'Luxury Brand-Inspired' Candle for M&S, And It Actually Smells as Good as Candles Three Times the Price

Kelly Hoppen knows her interiors. But she also crafts a mean home fragrance. After sniffing this No. 1 Fragrance Decorative Scented Candle from her recent collection with M&S, I can say so with conviction.

The best candles look good, smell gorgeous, and last a long time. This launch checks all those boxes and one more — it's priced almost ridiculously well in a sea of just as expensive-smelling scented candles. Especially, since in its design, it's giving a slight nod to super luxury candle brands like Trudon, where you're looking at nearly £100 for a standard-sized candle.

But for now, let's dive into the layers of fragrance that lurk beneath the lid, and why this candle is a brilliant treat for your current menagerie of home fragrance.

M&S x Kelly Hoppen No. 1 Fragrance Decorative Scented Candle £25 at Marks and Spencer UK Top: Lemon, Bergamot

Middle: Clove, Lavender, Violet

Base: Cedarwood, Patchouli, Myrrh This collaboration candle between Kelly Hoppen and M&S is a layered fragrance experience that starts off smelling like an expensive bar of hotel soap, then evolves into an earthy yet clean scent that feels perfect in an entryway.

When I first lifted the lid off the No.1 Fragrance Lidded Candle, I was met with a cold throw that reminded me of the chic bar soaps that often sit in marble trays inside pretty hotel bathrooms.

However, when lit, the scent evolves into a surprising blend of earthiness that maintains a clean air. The base notes of patchouli, cedarwood, and myrrh linger long after extinguishing. And it's this scent that will make your home smell inviting and spa-like.

As for the design, I'm especially impressed by the weighty white ceramic vessel that feels high-quality. The clean white surface is only interrupted by a simple gold crest in the middle. And it feels authentically Kelly Hoppen — minimalist with a luxurious edge.

Plus, it comes with a candle lid. This finishing touch lends the launch some extra brownie points for allowing you to extend the fragrance and enjoy your purchase for as long as you can.

