When it comes to eliminating excess clutter, I firmly believe that taking the time to conceal any cables is one of the most impactful things you can do. In fact, in my living room, all the wires around my TV have been hidden away in self-adhesive trunking, and I've even accessorized my side tables with chic cordless rechargeable lamps. It's made the room look far less messy, which makes it much easier for me to relax.

So, it should come as no surprise that I’m happily buying into the hype surrounding IKEA's new VASTMARKE Wireless Charger With Lighting. After all, as far as I'm concerned, nothing spoils the aesthetic of a space quite like a charging cable trailing across the floor.

But, as well as being a brilliant wireless charger, the VÄSTMÄRKE phone charger has been fitted with a built-in mood light — a two-in-one and both without cords. But more than that, it also boasts a bowl-shaped design, making it a great spot for storing small items like keys and accessories. You'll never forget your phone, keys, or wallet before walking out the door again. I'm betting this will quickly become one of IKEA's best products.

IKEA VÄSTMÄRKE Wireless Charger With Lighting $24.99 at IKEA While wireless chargers are great for counteracting cable chaos, they're still typically quite clinical looking. But this one, with its modern circular shape, gorgeous glass design, and built-in ambient light, would also make a sculptural and elegant addition to any space. To turn on the light, simply press on the wireless charging puck, and enjoy its gorgeous orange glow.





There are plenty of places to put this wireless charger, but I particularly love the idea of popping it on a bedside table. The bowl-shaped tray is the perfect spot for storing any jewelry you don't like to sleep in, as well as any items you typically reach for before bed — like your favorite tube of hand cream (I love Neptune's Rosemary and Thyme cream) or a nourishing lip balm.

As well as eliminating the need for a phone charger, the VÄSTMÄRKE makes an easily accessible light for use throughout the night, too. Simply press down on your charging phone to turn the light on.

But there are plenty more places to put it — all you have to do is search social media to find myriad ways people have been styling their chargers. Creator @herzenstimme placed it on their entryway table. It's a brilliant catch-all — and durable enough that you can store keys without having to worry about them leaving any scratches.

Shop Stylish Wireless Charger Alternatives

DUSK Led Desk Lamp With Phone Charging Station in Gold £27 at Dusk.com Boasting a built-in charger in its base, this LED light is great if you're looking for a multi-functional lamp that'll help you reduce the amount of cables surrounding your desk. Finished in beautiful brushed gold, it's also seriously sleek and stylish. Amazon Fast Walnut Wood Wireless Charger £24.99 at Amazon UK Understated yet stylish, this wireless charger is crafted from wood, and comes in four natural finishes — bamboo, maple, walnut, and zebra. Considerably more attractive than your typical plastic wireless charging pad, it looks more like a coaster, and will blend in seamlessly with its surroundings. Dunelm Phone Charging Digital Alarm Clock £20 at Dunelm A brilliant addition to a bedside table, this stylish digital alarm clock can be powered by a USB cable or batteries, and has an integrated phone charger that'll keep your device powered overnight. Simple yet stylish, I love its modern wood-effect case, and easy-to-read backlit digital display. BURGA Magnetic Wireless Charger in Strawberry Jam £44.95 at BURGA Best known for their chic phone cases and accessories, BURGA is home to a gorgeous wireless charging pad, which comes in hundreds of different designs. With its stylish pink and red stripes, Strawberry Jam is definitely my favorite option — and you can choose from a gold, gunmetal, or silver finish. It's the kind of charger that deserves to be on display. Steepletone Leather Vanity Tray and Wireless Phone Charger £30 at Not On The High Street UK Clearly designed with modern living in mind, this tech-savvy vanity tray comes with a built-in wireless phone charger — and also still has plenty of space for you to store small personal items like keys and sunglasses. It comes in four different colors and would make a lovely addition to any entryway table. BURGA Magnetic Power Bank in Afternoon Nap £77.95 at BURGA If you're looking for a seriously cute wireless charger that you can also take out and about, I'd once again head straight to BURGA. It seamlessly locks onto the back of MagSafe-compatible devices like it’s meant to be there, and you can even charge two devices at once — one wirelessly, and one with the cable.

From tangled cables to too many trinkets, visual clutter comes in many different forms and generally leaves our homes feeling a little messy and disorganised. Like the sound of streamlining your belongings, and slightly stripping back your space? Start off by getting rid of these common types of clutter that minimalists never have.

