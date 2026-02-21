IKEA's New VÄSTMÄRKE Wireless Charger With a Light is Going Viral on Social Media — For Good Reason, too

Rid your home of unnecessary cable clutter with this pretty yet practical wireless charger that doubles as decor

When it comes to eliminating excess clutter, I firmly believe that taking the time to conceal any cables is one of the most impactful things you can do. In fact, in my living room, all the wires around my TV have been hidden away in self-adhesive trunking, and I've even accessorized my side tables with chic cordless rechargeable lamps. It's made the room look far less messy, which makes it much easier for me to relax.

So, it should come as no surprise that I’m happily buying into the hype surrounding IKEA's new VASTMARKE Wireless Charger With Lighting. After all, as far as I'm concerned, nothing spoils the aesthetic of a space quite like a charging cable trailing across the floor.

But, as well as being a brilliant wireless charger, the VÄSTMÄRKE phone charger has been fitted with a built-in mood light — a two-in-one and both without cords. But more than that, it also boasts a bowl-shaped design, making it a great spot for storing small items like keys and accessories. You'll never forget your phone, keys, or wallet before walking out the door again. I'm betting this will quickly become one of IKEA's best products.

There are plenty of places to put this wireless charger, but I particularly love the idea of popping it on a bedside table. The bowl-shaped tray is the perfect spot for storing any jewelry you don't like to sleep in, as well as any items you typically reach for before bed — like your favorite tube of hand cream (I love Neptune's Rosemary and Thyme cream) or a nourishing lip balm.

As well as eliminating the need for a phone charger, the VÄSTMÄRKE makes an easily accessible light for use throughout the night, too. Simply press down on your charging phone to turn the light on.

But there are plenty more places to put it — all you have to do is search social media to find myriad ways people have been styling their chargers. Creator @herzenstimme placed it on their entryway table. It's a brilliant catch-all — and durable enough that you can store keys without having to worry about them leaving any scratches.

From tangled cables to too many trinkets, visual clutter comes in many different forms and generally leaves our homes feeling a little messy and disorganised. Like the sound of streamlining your belongings, and slightly stripping back your space? Start off by getting rid of these common types of clutter that minimalists never have.

