Okay, you've fumbled through the DIY, next up: working out your IKEA BILLY bookcase lighting. It's the easiest way to elevate the flat-pack furniture to something that feels completely custom and 'wired in'. And while the brand has its own offering, there are plenty of battery-operated wall mounts that would look just as good (if not better).

IKEA's TVÄRDRAG cabinet lights are designed to be fitted on top of the bookcase, casting a warm glow down onto your shelves, illuminating the books, frames, or assortments of delightful decor you've put on display. This IKEA BILLY bookcase hack adds an expensive touch to the room — meaning these lamps can turn even the most affordable shelving unit into a statement piece that appears custom-made.

Your bookcase doesn’t have to blend into the background, and it can even provide a cozy, atmospheric vibe to evenings at home with the right lighting. So, whether you have kept things classic and filled your BILLY with books, or have gotten crafty and turned it into a considered shelving display with frames, vases, and candles, why hide it in the dark?

IKEA TVÄRDRAG Cabinet Lighting £19 at IKEA Sold individually, this lamp can be angled however you choose. The bracket allows the lamp to be moved back and forth, and it can be easily attached with screws or with double-sided adhesive tape if you’re looking to secure it to a glass or metal surface. For a custom feel, these BILLY bookcase lights can be dimmed wirelessly, offering you the ability to adapt the lighting based on your mood or occasion — and being part of the brand's smart home range, the lamps can also be connected to the IKEA Home smart app.





But if you think this IKEA BILLY bookcase lighting option is a bit... boring, there are plenty of other, more out-there styles you can also shop. Basically, you want anything that's wall-mounted, and preferably battery-operated. Here are some of the best options.

LA REDOUTE INTERIEURS Hiba Metal Wall Light £44.99 at La Redoute UK This black lamp with an adjustable shade is perfect for placing on top of your bookcase. Its sleek silhouette with a quirky zig-zag element offers a more design-forward approach to lighting, and you can also opt for a brass-colored version. Meanwhile, the length of the arm allows the lamp to fully extend over the edge of your bookcase to cast a wide glow onto the shelves below. The Edited Life Industrial Rechargeable Touch Dimmable LED Wall Light £28 at Dunelm Place this lamp — or several of them — above your bookcase to illuminate the shelves below. With a run time of 80 hours on the lowest brightness and just four hours of charge time required, this lamp is a stylish, yet functional, lighting solution. The dimmable function allows you to adjust the lighting depending on the season, occasion, or mood, and the adjustable head means you can easily tailor the ambience or choose to highlight certain items. Lamomo Cob 5m LED Strip Light in Warm White £22.99 at Amazon UK LED strips are a great way to provide accent lighting to your bookshelf, and the easy application is an added bonus. This strip, which is five meters long, can be cut to your bookcase’s dimensions and applied on top of the unit, or underneath each shelf to subtly light up the items below. The remote control allows you to control the brightness of the LEDs, and there is even a timer function to give you a well-lit, atmospheric room with minimal effort. Cox & Cox Solstice Single Wall Light in Matte Copper £35 at Cox and Cox If you’re searching for wireless BILLY bookcase lighting, look no further than this wall light, which comes in a soft matte copper tone. Bringing a refined industrial feel to your shelving unit, with added texture thanks to the ribbed effect, this lamp also has an adjustable head, which allows you to direct light wherever you choose. Habitat Yuno Pleat Arch Metal Wall Light in Red £50 at Habitat UK Inspired by 70s decor, this lamp’s coned silhouette and bold color make it perfect for anyone seeking statement lighting for their bookcase. The bulb is covered by opaque glass, giving it a diffused lighting effect, which brings ambiance to any room. Place this retro lamp, with its scalloped shade, above your bookcase for a touch of dramatic elegance. The White Company UK Addison Rechargeable Wall Light £120 at The White Company For something a touch more romantic, this rechargeable wall lamp from The White Company is fitted with a pleated linen shade and would look good either mounted either side of your BILLY bookcase, or, depending on how you frame it, even between two units. It recharges via a USB-C port so it's super convenient to charge.

Now you’ve seen how some simple lighting changes can transform your bookshelf, it’s time to consider how this can be applied to the rest of your home. Here are the things you should be lighting to make your rooms look more expensive , which will turn any space from limp to luxurious.

