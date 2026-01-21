This Expensive-Looking Lighting Add-On Makes Your BILLY Bookcase (and Other IKEA Shelves) Feel Way More Custom

There are plenty of ways to make the flat-pack furniture feel more bespoke, but lighting is an easy win

IKEA Billy bookcase lighting over the top, with shelves styled with books and decor
Okay, you've fumbled through the DIY, next up: working out your IKEA BILLY bookcase lighting. It's the easiest way to elevate the flat-pack furniture to something that feels completely custom and 'wired in'. And while the brand has its own offering, there are plenty of battery-operated wall mounts that would look just as good (if not better).

IKEA's TVÄRDRAG cabinet lights are designed to be fitted on top of the bookcase, casting a warm glow down onto your shelves, illuminating the books, frames, or assortments of delightful decor you've put on display. This IKEA BILLY bookcase hack adds an expensive touch to the room — meaning these lamps can turn even the most affordable shelving unit into a statement piece that appears custom-made.

Your bookcase doesn’t have to blend into the background, and it can even provide a cozy, atmospheric vibe to evenings at home with the right lighting. So, whether you have kept things classic and filled your BILLY with books, or have gotten crafty and turned it into a considered shelving display with frames, vases, and candles, why hide it in the dark?

But if you think this IKEA BILLY bookcase lighting option is a bit... boring, there are plenty of other, more out-there styles you can also shop. Basically, you want anything that's wall-mounted, and preferably battery-operated. Here are some of the best options.

Now you’ve seen how some simple lighting changes can transform your bookshelf, it’s time to consider how this can be applied to the rest of your home. Here are the things you should be lighting to make your rooms look more expensive, which will turn any space from limp to luxurious.

Ella Kipling
Contributing Writer

Ella is a news and features journalist with a passion for homes and interiors. Her previous role as an audience writer for Reach saw her cover trending property and gardening stories for publications like The Mirror and The Express. She has contributed property stories to The Times and The Sunday Times, reporting on everything from interior trends to construction standards, as well as interviewing people living in unique homes for the publication’s ‘Moving Stories' feature. Ella graduated from City St George’s, University of London with a master’s degree in Magazine Journalism in 2023, and has also written for The Independent, Women’s Health, Evening Standard, and The Big Issue, among others.