I've Just Discovered 'Lampshade Diffuser Discs' Are a Thing, and Now I Want Them for Every Fixture in My Home

I'm drawn to any form of lighting that means the big light doesn't have to be turned on. Lamps, string lights, candles... Anything that casts a soft glow rather than a harsh glare. However, I recently bought a lamp for my living room with a too-bright bulb and a too-large lampshade. Instead of that soft, hazy, warm light, I'm creeping dangerously close to stark, big light territory. What's the fix?

Well, thank goodness I spend as much time browsing the latest homewares as I do, because I just came across the easiest way to ensure smooth ambiance with all your lighting: this Cotton Lampshade Diffuser Disc from Heal's. If you're struggling with a light that's shining a little too bright, simply pop this disc into one side of the shade and voila — the glow is diffused into something more palatable and easy on the vibes.

With this simple, yet ingenious piece, you may not even need to shop for overhead lighting alternatives; you can easily give your shade the atmospheric upgrade it deserves. Curious? Here's what you need to know, plus where to shop for lampshade diffusers and lampshade diffuser discs.


So, how does the lampshade diffuser disc work? Sitting inside the bottom of the rim, this diffuser draws your eye to the shade and emits a warm light that softens the glare of any lightbulb. It's especially useful when styling your reading corner ideas, a bedside light, or any space where you want a more relaxing environment, as the bulb becomes hidden out of view.

Nothing's worse than lying on the sofa, watching your favorite show, and suddenly your head's below lamp level, and you're eye-to-eye with the harsh bulb. A lampshade diffuser means no more lighting mistakes. Out of sight, out of mind.

However, customizability is key with a product like this, so of course, I had to see what other options were on offer. Below are a few more lampshade diffuser disks to choose from, as well as entire shades that promote a softer, diffused shine.

Good lighting is all about mastering the art of layered lighting. And when everything has a soft, atmospheric glow, nothing is competing with each other. Simply put, lampshade diffusers just jump to the top of my must-have list.

