In the pursuit of a chic, seamless home, the details are key. And nothing will throw off the vibe faster than a bunch of bulky, protruding ceiling lights. Instead, what your space needs is something discrete and unobtrusive. Something exactly like these plaster-in ceiling lights.

When figuring out how to plan your home's lighting scheme, it's important to know when your lighting needs to be the main character and when it needs to play a background role. The statement chandelier in your living room? That's a main character moment. The lighting in your already-dramatic kitchen, however, can be the backup dancer. And these lights are the gold standard for low-key lighting. They are subtle enough to fade into the background, while supplying that cool, minimalist modern look to a room.

And while they may look super luxe, the Astro Trimless Plaster In Rounds from Lighting Direct are currently on sale for only £55, or you could try the more budget-friendly (but slightly less highly rated) Trimless Plaster In Lights from the same brand. So if you were thinking of giving your home a lighting upgrade, now might be the right time to do it.

What Are Plaster-In Lights?

In Hugh's kitchen, plastered-in lights add to the soft, minimal look. (Image credit: Hugh Metcalf Future)

This type of light fitting, referred to as both a 'plaster-in light' and a 'trimless light', finds its appeal in the seamless finish it offers. Unlike traditional downlights, where the fitting is clearly visible, these look as if they've been buried within the recess of your ceiling, perfect for kitchen ceiling lighting.

As the name suggests, these lights are designed to be installed within the plasterboard or brickwork of your ceiling, before being sealed off with plaster. Though some models have been designed to be installed into pre-plastered surfaces, for an even easier installation process.

The result is a sleek, seamless finish. In fact, they were the top choice for Livingetc.com's designated arbiter of all things chic, editor Hugh Metcalf. And if they're good enough for Hugh, you best believe we should all be following suit.

"I chose these for my kitchen lighting as they're way more minimalist and expensive-looking than those that protrude from the surface of your ceiling, despite actually not costing much more or being that difficult to install," he says.

However, just because they look good does not mean they are without their flaws. As Hugh explains, "There's a slight difference in how they light your kitchen. Because they're recessed, the angle of the light is much more narrow, giving more of a spotlight effect, where non-recessed lights have a wider spread."

In large spaces, where you want that 'flooded with light' effect, these may not be the best choice. As the spread of light begins with a confined recess, the beam becomes more controlled and narrow, creating what Hugh describes as a 'spotlight effect'.

"This might end up changing where you need to position them for best ambient light coverage, or even the number you need to specify for your ceiling for even lighting across the room," Hugh says.

While this narrow flow of light is certainly something to bear in mind before installing them in your home, it also shouldn't be seen as a red flag; it's just a chance to come to terms with some new lighting rules.

Light Up Your Space (The Right Way)

If subtle isn't your thing, we've got some good news for you. The question of whether chandeliers are out of style has been floating around for a while now, and the experts have answered with a resounding no, so expect to see some more flamboyant light fittings in the next year.