I Tested This Genius Air Purifying Alarm Clock With a Sunrise Lamp — It Might Just Help Me Meet All My Wellness Goals at Once

I know it's early in 2026, but I've just come across one of the best wellness launches I've seen in a long time. And, it happens to be one of the first in the world of its kind. Enter Blueair's Mini Restful Sunrise Air Clock Purifier.

Imagine a sunrise clock, an air purifier, and a soothing sound machine all in one package, so you don't have to have one of each cluttering up your bedside table. And considering air purifiers aren't always design-led, I'm pleasantly surprised at the sleek form on this new launch.

But first, let's talk about how this multifunctional wellness accessory works and my personal verdict after testing it out for a week. Let's get into it.

Blueair Mini Restful Sunrise Clock Air Purifier £188.24 at Amazon UK Color: Blue Cloaked in a gorgeous midnight blue, this Mini Restful Sunrise Clock Air Purifier is the multi-functional launch your wellness bedroom deserves.

Blueair's Mini Restful is the first time we're seeing a sun clock and an air purifier in one accessory. It combines Blueair’s HEPASilent Technology with the calming glow of a sun lamp and soothing sounds, which can be personalized to gently help you wake up when it's dark outside.

Not to mention, it's one of the cleanest-looking air purifiers I've seen in a long time. Available either in a midnight blue or a minimalist beige, depending on your aesthetic, the Mini Restful still looks like an air purifier, a speaker, or some sort of smart assistant, it's fair to say, but it's sleek enough that you won't mind having it on your bedside table.

Now, for the technical part. The Mini Restful's Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) has been efficiently designed to clean a room of around 31 square meters in 30 minutes.

Plus, it's not the kind of purifier that's going to keep you up at night. Since it's designed to operate quietly, you don't have to worry about leaving it on as you snooze. And it can be especially beneficial at night to reduce nasal congestion, wheezing, coughing, and throat irritation. Hence, teaching you how to sleep better with less midnight waking.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

My Verdict

From the sleek design to the actual wellness benefits, the Mini Restful is an ideal bedside accessory. (Image credit: Blueair)

As someone who despises a cluttered nightstand, I'm very particular about the items that make it into my bedroom. However, since learning how to master sleep hygiene, I've realized that there are some non-negotiables, such as a sunrise alarm clock and an air purifier, that really end up earning their keep.

So, when I heard that Blueair was the first in the world to bring the two together, I was excited about the prospect of a healthier bedroom and a cleaner side table. But, I'll admit I was also skeptical about what it was going to look like in real life, and how loud it would run — since those are the typical qualms I have with purifiers.

Having now used the Mini Restful in my own studio for around 10 days, I can say that my worries have been put to rest. The design helps it masquerade as a speaker, a far cry from the typical eyesores you might be used to in the air purifier space.

And combined with the sunrise lamp that gently lulls you awake with its sound, the Mini Restful is on my list of one of the best things to aid sleep. If, like me, you forget to frequently open your windows in the winter (or even year-round), this is just the kind of wellness launch you need to refresh your indoor environment in subtle style.

Alternatives to Shop

All in all, the Mini Restful is among the most clever things to have in your bedroom for a calmer space. It takes on the role of multiple wellness accessories in a simple, sleek style. And, if you ask me, it's a brilliant step to take if you're designing a low-cortisol bedroom for better slumber.