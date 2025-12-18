A Lamp That Looks Good and Helps Beat the Winter Blues? Sign Me Up

It's that time of year. And no, I'm not talking about sparkling lights and Christmas parties — although they are certainly present. Because, for far too many of us, the festive cheer we should be feeling during this period is overshadowed by the inevitable descent into the dreaded winter blues.

Studies estimate that 280 million people worldwide suffer from seasonal affective disorder, or, as it is so aptly named, SAD. It's not hard to see why, either. For the vast majority of us, we wake up to darkness and return home to it, too, which certainly doesn't help us sleep better, either. And even if your symptoms aren't quite so extreme to be classified as seasonal affective disorder, it's hard to escape the effect a complete lack of sunlight can have on one's mood.

And it's not just our moods that are affected by the darker, shorter days; energy and focus are affected this time of year, too. So, this year, I've decided to take matters into my own hands and finally invest in a sleep light therapy lamp. The one I have my eye on is the incredibly stylish Lumie Halo, available at Amazon, because, let's face it, it needs to look good, as well as do the job well.

Lumie Lumie Halo £219 at Amazon UK The number one bestseller on Amazon in SAD lights, the Lumie Halo therapy lamp hails a 4.6/5-star rating after almost 2,300 reviews. One customer notes: "This is far better than I expected. It's like a beautiful piece of artwork that also functions as a SAD light and a migraine green light when I cover it with a double layer of green cellophane." With daytime and evening modes and adjustable color temperature and brightness, the Lumie Halo helps to treat the winter blues using sunlight simulation to regulate your sleep/wake cycle, improving mood, energy, and focus.

British lighting brand Lumie has been leading the way with light therapy technology, with over three decades of research and science behind each of its products. And while they all promise impressive mood-boosting benefits, the Halo is by far its most visually pleasing offering so far.

Unlike other SAD lamps, the Halo has two distinct modes: daytime and evening. The daytime mode, designed to set you up on a positive note for the day ahead, simulates the effect of sunlight, ideal for those winter mornings when you're waking up in the dark.

The impressive 10,000 lux measurement will kick your winter blues to the curb, improving your mood, energy, and focus for the day ahead. And when you're preparing for bed, you can switch over to the evening mode, where reduced blue light creates the effect of the sun setting, signalling to your brain that it's time to wind down.

And even beyond all these impressive benefits, perhaps the most appealing thing about the Lumie Halo (at least for design-obsessives like me) is just how good it looks. Unlike other bulky, plain-looking devices, the Halo has a sleek, elevated design, largely thanks to the 'halo' effect of the sunset surround lamp.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Alternative Light Therapy Lamps

If you're on the hunt for some more tips to help mitigate the nasty effects of those winter blues, check out this color that affects seasonal affective disorder. Brb, about to paint my whole home in it.