A Lamp That Looks Good and Helps Beat the Winter Blues? Sign Me Up
Don't let the dreaded winter blues rule your life this season. Beat it with this lamp that looks as good as it helps combat the effects of SAD
It's that time of year. And no, I'm not talking about sparkling lights and Christmas parties — although they are certainly present. Because, for far too many of us, the festive cheer we should be feeling during this period is overshadowed by the inevitable descent into the dreaded winter blues.
Studies estimate that 280 million people worldwide suffer from seasonal affective disorder, or, as it is so aptly named, SAD. It's not hard to see why, either. For the vast majority of us, we wake up to darkness and return home to it, too, which certainly doesn't help us sleep better, either. And even if your symptoms aren't quite so extreme to be classified as seasonal affective disorder, it's hard to escape the effect a complete lack of sunlight can have on one's mood.
And it's not just our moods that are affected by the darker, shorter days; energy and focus are affected this time of year, too. So, this year, I've decided to take matters into my own hands and finally invest in a sleep light therapy lamp. The one I have my eye on is the incredibly stylish Lumie Halo, available at Amazon, because, let's face it, it needs to look good, as well as do the job well.
The number one bestseller on Amazon in SAD lights, the Lumie Halo therapy lamp hails a 4.6/5-star rating after almost 2,300 reviews. One customer notes: "This is far better than I expected. It's like a beautiful piece of artwork that also functions as a SAD light and a migraine green light when I cover it with a double layer of green cellophane." With daytime and evening modes and adjustable color temperature and brightness, the Lumie Halo helps to treat the winter blues using sunlight simulation to regulate your sleep/wake cycle, improving mood, energy, and focus.
British lighting brand Lumie has been leading the way with light therapy technology, with over three decades of research and science behind each of its products. And while they all promise impressive mood-boosting benefits, the Halo is by far its most visually pleasing offering so far.
Unlike other SAD lamps, the Halo has two distinct modes: daytime and evening. The daytime mode, designed to set you up on a positive note for the day ahead, simulates the effect of sunlight, ideal for those winter mornings when you're waking up in the dark.
The impressive 10,000 lux measurement will kick your winter blues to the curb, improving your mood, energy, and focus for the day ahead. And when you're preparing for bed, you can switch over to the evening mode, where reduced blue light creates the effect of the sun setting, signalling to your brain that it's time to wind down.
And even beyond all these impressive benefits, perhaps the most appealing thing about the Lumie Halo (at least for design-obsessives like me) is just how good it looks. Unlike other bulky, plain-looking devices, the Halo has a sleek, elevated design, largely thanks to the 'halo' effect of the sunset surround lamp.
Alternative Light Therapy Lamps
Another design that doesn't skimp on style, the Tala Wake Up Smart Bedside Lamp combines multiple light settings with an equally vast array of sound settings, too, for a completely customizable wake-up and bedtime experience. Plus, the smart lighting design can be integrated with your smart home devices and controlled via your smartphone — how smart is that?
If you're on the hunt for a lamp that can easily become part of your morning shift routine, the Philips Wake-up Light is a brilliant option. The 30-minute sunrise simulation encourages a slow morning-style natural wake-up — a far more pleasant start to the day than your harsh, ear-splitting phone alarm. The sunset setting offers you a similarly pleasant ritual to fall asleep to.
Much like the Lumie Halo, this design from Beurer also offers an impressive 10,000 lux, offering a convincing recreation of the morning sunlight benefits. It's been designed in accordance with the European Directives medical outlines, for a scientifically backed cure to SAD symptoms. It's also super lightweight and transportable, so you can get your sunshine kick no matter where you are.
A perfect present for any remote worker in your life, adding this to your home office setup is a surefire way to improve your WFH days. It uses Lumie's signature 10,000 lux LED lighting technology, but adopts the design of a typical desk lamp, not only improving your winter blues, but also elevating your working experience.
Don't want your SAD lamp to take over your room? This petite lamp from Olly is ideal for small bedroom layouts, where it can easily tuck away into any corner. It uses Human Centric Lighting to offer an experience that is attuned to your biorhythm. I also love the fun pistachio color.
This no-nonsense design delivers nothing but pure light therapy, with no unnecessary extras. Just 30 minutes with this 10,000 lux light (if you want to know what that means, read our guide to understanding light bulbs) should be enough to noticeably reduce any of your SAD symptoms, and once you're done, the light-weight design can easily be slipped away again.
