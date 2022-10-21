12 beautiful smart home devices that will blend into your decor
Here is our pick of some of the most stylish smart devices for your home
Smart home tech doesn't have to be ugly. As our homes become more automated and filled with gadgets designed to make our lives easier, it can become a challenge to arrange these devices in a way that doesn't make the home look cluttered and untidy. But more and more brands are releasing models that aren't just useful, but also look beautiful.
Whether they blend into the background of your carefully curated design scheme or they add a touch of elegance that disguises hidden depths, these devices mean you don't have to compromise on keeping an aesthetically-pleasing environment when you take a step into a more connected home.
From smart bulbs to connected kettles, we've assembled some of the best-looking smart tech we've found below. If you want to learn more about our approach to creating the ideal connected home, head to our smart home page.
This Alexa-powered lighted mirror from Kohler lets you do things like play music, get the latest headlines and automate other smart devices around the home, all while you're getting ready for the day (or for bed).
You may not feel like you need your electric kettle to be Wi-Fi enabled, but the gorgeous Govee Smart Kettle may just change your mind. Schedule a boil time or use the presets and keep-warm function to have the water ready whenever you need it. For more, take a look at our guide to the best smart coffee makers.
If you want your audio equipment really hidden, then consider installing speakers into the wall or ceiling. This set from Sonos is a great way to get started, with an Amp and two discreet panels - all with the benefits of any Sonos audio system. For more, take a look at our guide to the best surround sound systems.
Available in a wide range of beautiful colors, the KitchenAid 6.3 Cu. Ft. Freestanding Double Oven is compatible with both Google Assistant and Alexa, so you can do everything from preheating to roasting the meat for family dinner, all without lifting a finger! For more, take a look at our guide to the best smart appliances.
Of all the tech in your home, it's likely that the TV is the biggest and most cumbersome. The Frame TV from Samsung tries to make the big black rectangle into something you'll actually want to look at when it's off, with Art mode and customizable bezels. For more, take a look at our guide to the best 85 inch TVs.
Removing cables in the bedroom is a top priority if you want a clean sanctuary. Looking at this sleek bedside table, you wouldn't know that it was actually hiding some techy secrets, from built-in USB ports, an induction LED light, and wireless charging. For more, take a look at our guide to the best wireless chargers.
Sometimes you've got your hands full, and you find yourself wishing your faucet could turn itself on. Well, now it can! This Delta Faucet Stryke VoiceIQ Faucet is Alexa and Google Assistant compatible, meaning it's voice-activated.
Smart bulbs started off a little unsightly and getting the desired cozy effect was challenging. But now, there are options for every taste, and these vintage Edison bulbs from Philips Hue combine the retro aesthetic with the benefits of smart lighting. For more, take a look at our guide to the best smart light bulbs.
One of the best uses of smart home technology is devices that can be retrofitted to existing processes. This blind motor kit from Somfy is a great example, as you can make your window treatments smarter without completely replacing them. For more, take a look at our guide to the best smart blinds.
With dozens of color combinations, the Samsung Bespoke appliances range is truly a great example of combining a fun focus on design with high-end smart technology. This French Door Refrigerator includes the Family Hub panel, which is now Alexa-compatible.
For those who always forget about their coffee. Instead of letting your brew get cold while you do other things, this temperature control smart mug from Ember will keep it toasty for up to 90 minutes - all without wires.
We loved the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) speaker when we reviewed it, and the audio quality was only part of it. The Alexa-compatible Bluetooth speaker looks gorgeous, and its leather-style strap and long battery life mean you can take it with you.
Looking more like a modern sculpture than something that's going to improve your indoor air quality, the LG PuriCare Smart AeroTower Purifying Fan doesn't exactly blend in, but we think it looks great as a statement piece. Plus, it will help ease those allergies. For more, take a look at our guide to the best air purifiers.
How to blend smart tech into your home
Start small
If you're just getting started with your smart home, it's a good idea to start small. The best smart speakers are the base for everything else, so you should first decide which assistant - Alexa, Google, or Apple's Siri - you want to hitch your wagon to. This will also help you find compatible devices as you build your system.
Place tech where you are most likely to use it
Before investing in smart tech, have a long think about where it will benefit you the most. Do you always wish you could pull up a recipe in your kitchen? Something like the Echo Show 15 might be useful mounted to the wall. Or if you have trouble getting up in the morning, smart blinds could help get your day started.
Find creative ways to hide cables
Whether a device is battery-powered or hardwired, cables are inevitable. Luckily there are lots of ways to hide these away, from custom solutions and organizers to good old-fashioned covers and velcro ties. For more ideas, take a look at our article on ways to tidy cables.
Replace what you already have
One of the best ways to ensure that your smart tech doesn't overwhelm your space is by replacing old appliances and 'dumb' items before you begin adding new things. Things like smart faucets, kitchen appliances, smart lighting, and smart plugs are all easy ways to do this at a variety of price points.