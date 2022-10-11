Should I invest in an Amazon Echo Show 15? Tech experts weigh in on if now's the time to level up

Should you invest in an Amazon Echo Show 15? Deciding which home assist device is best for you isn't always easy. With so many options on the market, it's hard to know which one is best suited to you and your family's needs. And, with our money being stretched further than it has in a long time, we want to be sure our purchases are worth the investment.

The Amazon Echo has proven to be one of the best smart speakers on the market, but its cousin, the Echo Show, may have even more to offer. More than just a speaker, this line of clever gadgets has a touchscreen display that can also be controlled by the voice assist function (known as Alexa), making it perfect for conducting video calls and meetings.

Released in December 2021, the Amazon Echo Show 15 is the most recent smart display from the tech giant, following the Echo Show 10. It has a 15.6-inch HD screen and a 5-megapixel camera and is compatible with all your favorite streaming services. But is it worth its $249.99 price tag? With the help of some tech experts, we investigated.

(opens in new tab) Save 32% on the Echo Show 15 | was $250, now $170 (opens in new tab) If you're still mulling over whether to make the leap and purchase an Echo Show 15 for your home, then this price reduction could be the thing that tips you over the edge. Amazon has cut the price down by 32% for a limited time, so you can pick it up for just $170.

What is the Amazon Echo Show 15 and how much does it cost?

(Image credit: Amazon)

Part of the Amazon Echo smart speaker family, the Echo Show 15 is a home assistant that, as the name suggests, features a display screen. This allows you to browse the web, stream video content, and make video calls, all of which can be done using the voice activation feature, Alexa.

The Amazon Show 15 is the company's largest screen display compared to the earlier Show models (the original, the 5, the 8, and the 10). It's shaped like a picture frame and hangs on the wall or is supported on a stand, making it a great household hub in the living room or kitchen.

The Echo Show 15 (opens in new tab) is available on Amazon for $249.99, and we think it's one of the best Alexa speakers for modern family life. The screen display is perfect for watching TV while preparing a meal in the kitchen or making video calls to distant relatives from your living room sofa.

How does the Echo Show 15 differ to the Echo Show 10?