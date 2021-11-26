Best 85 inch TV: super-size your viewing at home

Ask anyone who treasures their time watching movies, enjoying the big game on the weekend, or even just really enjoy their evening Netflix binge, and they'll say that the bigger the screen, the better. The best 85 inch TVs deliver on size and are now becoming more accessible for the average household.

One step up from 75 inch TVs, these super-sized screens are ideal for large living spaces or home cinema rooms, and top brands like Samsung, LG, and Sony are beginning to include the size in their flagship releases.

Of course, if even an 85-inch screen isn't big enough, take a look at our rundown of the best projectors - many of which go up to 300 inches - or keep reading to see which 85 inch TVs we ranked highest, as well as some advice on how to choose the perfect set.

The best 85 inch TVs 2022

(Image credit: Samsung)

1. Samsung 85" Q80T Smart 4K QLED TV Best 85 inch QLED TV Specifications Display: QLED Resolution: 4K HDR: HLG, HDR10+ Surround sound: Dolby Digital Plus Refresh rate: 120Hz Smart TV: Tizen Dimensions: 49 x 84.5 x 10.2in Reasons to buy + Alexa and Google Assistant built-in + Great upscaling capabilities + Object tracking sound Reasons to avoid - Very expensive - Older (2020) model - No Dolby Vision or Dolby Atmos TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Low Stock View at Walmart 1243 Walmart customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Our pick for the best 85 inch TV around right now, the Samsung Q80T 4K QLED model, is more than a year old but still sits atop the rest due to its impressive specs and attractive design at any size.

The 4K Quantum Processor is used to upscale lower resolution content after the tech debuted with Samsung's 8K models. This may be the reason why upscaling is particularly impressive here, bringing old and low-res TV and movies right into the present day.

The sound may suffer due to the lack of Dolby Atmos or comparative surround sound tech, but the TV's object tracking sound means that its multiple in-built speakers can create the illusion of sounds coming from their source on screen. It's a neat trick and should undoubtedly boost immersion in whatever you're watching.

Samsung has ensured that glare has been kept to a minimum, and you'll enjoy good viewing angles for the whole family, which is good, as an 85-inch TV will most likely be the central feature in any room it's placed.

Livingetc rating: 5 out of 5 stars

(Image credit: Sony)

2. Sony 85" X900H Smart 4K LED TV Best 85 inch 4K TV Specifications Display: LED Resolution: 4K HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG Surround sound: DTS Digital Surround, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio Refresh rate: 120Hz Smart TV: Android TV Dimensions: 48.5 x 80.1 x 10.1in Reasons to buy + Google Assistant built-in + Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision Reasons to avoid - Older (2020) model TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon 773 Walmart customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Another top choice from 2020, Sony's answer to the biggest TV size is the X900H 4K model, which offers excellent upscaling capabilities, superior audio, and integrated Google Assistant smarts.

With a 4K HDR Processor X1 and X-Reality PRO, all content - not just that made for 4K - will look clear, detailed, and lush, helped along by TRILUMINOS Display Color and boosted contrast from X-tended Dynamic Range. Even gamers are catered for with a 120Hz response time and X-Motion Clarity tech for smoother action.

As said, Google is the smart assistant of choice here due to the presence of Android TV, but you can also use it with Alexa or Apple HomeKit if you already have a smart speaker at home.

(Image credit: Samsung)

3. Samsung 82" TU7000 Smart 4K LED TV Cheapest 85 inch TV Specifications Display: LED Resolution: 4K HDR: HDR10+, HLG Refresh rate: 60Hz Smart TV: Tizen Dimensions: 47.6 x 80 x 10.2in Reasons to buy + Good price at under $2000 + Alexa built-in Reasons to avoid - No Dolby Vision - Sound quality suffers at budget price TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Best Buy View at Amazon View at Walmart 4511 Walmart customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Chances are that if you have decided that an 85-inch TV is for you, then you're already aware that you may be paying a pretty penny for one. And, while that's undoubtedly true, some options cost a little less than the earth.

One of these is the Samsung TU7000, which will cost you just $1500 in the 82-inch size, and which sports impressive visuals and upscaling for the price. The big drawback is the audio quality, which is probably where the money has been saved. However, as this is easily solved with a soundbar, it shouldn't be a dealbreaker.

You'll also get Alexa voice control, intelligent backlighting for enhanced visuals, and adaptive sound which automatically tunes the audio for dialogue, music, and action.

(Image credit: Samsung)

4. Samsung 82" Q800T Smart 8K QLED TV Best 85 inch 8K TV Specifications Display: QLED Resolution: 8K HDR: HLG, HDR 10+ Surround sound: Dolby Digital Plus Refresh rate: 120Hz Smart TV: Tizen Dimensions: 14.4 x 45 x 81.6in Reasons to buy + Stunning 8K resolution + Alexa and Google Assistant built-in + Price not miles higher than comparative 4K models Reasons to avoid - Very expensive - Older (2020) model - Not a huge amount of 8K content to enjoy yet TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Walmart Check Amazon 474 Walmart customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Want to kick things up another notch? The Samsung 82-inch Q800T is a QLED TV offering 8K resolution that blows the now-commonplace 4K right out of the water. Whether it's too early to think about investing in a TV that supports a resolution with such little content to enjoy is up to you, but Samsung has been betting on it for a while.

So much so that the Q800T - though expensive - won't actually set you back much more than some 4K models. Of course, there are some caveats, such as the absence of Dolby Vision, but the 8K upscaling alone makes this worthy of consideration, especially if you're someone who wants the latest thing.

(Image credit: LG)

5. LG 86" NANO90 Smart 4K LED TV Best 85 inch NanoCell TV Specifications Display: NanoCell LED Resolution: 4K HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG Surround sound: Dolby Atmos Refresh rate: 120Hz Smart TV: webOS Dimensions: 47.8 x 8.9 x 83.2in Reasons to buy + Google Assistant and Alexa built-in + Dolby Atmos sound + LG ThinQ AI and magic remote Reasons to avoid - IPS LCD screen limitations persist TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Walmart View at BHPhoto

The best 85 inch TV from LG, the NANO90 sports impressive visuals and sound, the brand's popular magic remote, and bonus features for gamers and sports fans.

Dolby Vision IQ on board allows the TV to adjust its settings based on the conditions of its environment (such as sunlight) and the genre of what's on screen, and Dolby Atmos provides 'surround' sound.

The trade-off for good viewing angles - which the LG NANO90 has - that come with IPS LCD screen technology is that the image itself doesn't pack the punch that other models can claim, but many won't notice (or care). But, of course, if you want to place your new television in a large space, then viewing angles will be necessary.

How to choose the best 85 inch TV for your home

(Image credit: Samsung)

Is an 85 inch TV too big?

As with most things, whether an 85 inch TV is too large for your space depends on many factors, including individual taste, how often you use your television (and for what), and the size of your home.

While 75-inch TVs have become more common in households over the last few years, 85-inches and above are still a rarity. That said, the popularity of the former indicates that won't be the case for long. There's no doubt that an 85-inch TV is a luxury item, but it could also be a savvy move for those who want the best viewing experience possible and a future-proofed set-up.

Can you mount an 85 inch TV?

The answer to whether you can mount an 85 inch TV is yes. In fact, mounting a set this large is probably the only way to go unless you happen to have a surface wide enough to house it. Doing so, however, will be a group effort if you decide to DIY or a cause to bring in professional help. You also need to make sure the mount you choose has been designed for a TV this big, which should be stated in the specifications.

How much do 85 inch TVs cost?

Because 85 inch TVs have only been commercially available for a relatively short time, they don't come cheap. However, you may be surprised at how affordable some are, considering the extra inches on offer.

Samsung, for example, has a couple of models (including the TU7000 featured on this list) available for just $1500, and LG, Hisense, and TCL have also brought out models costing less than $2000. All feature 4K resolution, with concessions being made elsewhere to keep the price down.

Meanwhile, the most affordable 8K 85 inch TV - the Samsung Q800T - comes in at just under $4000, and the brand's 8K range goes all the way up to $11,000 with the Q950TS.