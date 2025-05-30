Samsung Just Launched "Vision AI" Which Promises to Make Your TV Smarter — But What Does It Actually Do?

In the past few years, AI has moved on from being just a marketing buzzword to being an integral part of consumer technology. After introducing Galaxy AI to its high-end smartphones, Samsung has now decided it's time for its televisions to get the same treatment, with the introduction of Vision AI.

The company has just released a range of TVs with Samsung Vision AI built in, and while some of its capabilities are niche or likely to be overlooked, others could be a seriously useful addition to your living room. Yes, it seems like the best Samsung TVs to come will all be packed with this new technology, but what exactly does it do?

What Is Samsung Vision AI?

Announced at CES 2025 and available now in various Samsung TVs, Vision AI seeks to make screens aware of their surroundings to “enhance entertainment, simplify interactions and integrate into connected lifestyles.”

Why would you want your TV to be aware of its surroundings? There are several interesting use cases that Samsung has suggested, both in terms of improving how your content looks and sounds, and making its TVs the center of a connected smart home.

What Can Samsung Vision AI Do?

It’s easiest to divide this into two categories: what Samsung Vision AI can do for TV content, and how it can work with the smart home in general.

The first set is really building on what smart TVs have been doing for some time. Think analyzing the on-screen content and environmental factors to make whatever you’re watching look and sound its best. AI upscaling will enhance the on-screen resolution, while AI Sound aims to deliver crisp dialogue and immersive sound based on the acoustics of your room.

AI Motion Enhancer Pro is promoted as being especially good for sports fans. It’s capable of tracking fast-moving objects like a baseball or hockey puck, while enhancing its resolution and reducing blur in real time, making the big game easier to follow on the big screen.

But it goes beyond visual and audio upgrades with some other features that owners of recent Samsung Galaxy phones might recognize. Live Translate, for example, promises to offer real-time translated subtitles for content broadcast in a foreign language, while Click to Search allows you get instant information about what’s on screen via the remote control. Samsung’s all-too-familiar use case for this is when you recognize an actor on screen, but can’t remember their name.

If you happen to own a compatible Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 or later, you’ll even be able to use it to control the TV, by making a fist to return to the previous screen, or using pointer mode to rewind like in the video below.

Then there’s the smart home implementation. Vision AI TVs can work as a central smart home hub through Samsung’s SmartThings ecosystem, letting you control compatible smart lights, thermostats, security cameras and more.

Another interesting smart home feature is Pet and Family Care. This uses the TV’s microphone and camera (if included) to spot unexpected activity such as break-ins or your dog’s barking, immediately sending a notification to your phone. It can also apparently respond to specific situations, by dimming the lights when a child falls asleep, for example.

When not in use, you can also use your Samsung Vision AI TV as a canvas to display AI-generated art. Generative Wallpapers create wallpapers based on your prompts, so you can have something to match your mood.

The really exciting thing about all of this is that it’s just the beginning. With smart TVs connecting to the internet, there’s no reason why Samsung shouldn’t build on this feature set over time via software updates, gradually increasing what Vision AI is capable of.

What TVs have Samsung Vision AI?

A flurry of new TVs have launched for 2025 with the tech integrated, including Samsung's The Frame (Image credit: Samsung)

It varies by region, but in the UK, Samsung lists the TVs as including Vision AI on this list, all available in multiple sizes. Below are some highlights.

The cheapest of these are the 65-inch QLEDs, which comes in starting at £949.99.

For those looking for the unbeatable picture quality provided by an OLED panel, there’s the S85F, the S90F and the S95F. The lowest priced of these is the 48-inch S90F at £1,499.99, though you can get a lot more screen bang for your buck by opting for the 55-inch S85F at £1,699.99.

If that AI upscaling has got you dreaming of 8K content, meanwhile, your options are the QN900F or the QN990F.

For those who like their TVs to moonlight as art when not in use, there are two versions of The Frame, a TV designed to blend in with your decor. The 43-inch model of The Frame LS03FA starts at £1,099.99, rising to £1,899.99 for the 65-inch model. Alternatively, those who want brighter colors, sharper contrasts and deeper blacks will look to The Frame Pro LS03FW, which starts at £2,099.99 for the 65-inch version, rising to £3,999.99 for the 85-inch model.