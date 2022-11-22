Is an OLED TV worth it? I bought one, and I have some thoughts...

Is an OLED TV worth it? Millions of happy cinephile owners would say so. But to suggest this type of high-performance TV is perfect for everyone simply isn’t true.

If you're out to buy one of the best 85 inch TVs, or whatever size suits your home, it's worth understanding that though while many people love OLED TVs, there are three significant drawbacks.

I’ll get on to those in a moment, but first what is OLED TV tech, and why does it offer the kind of picture quality that makes cinephiles get all evangelical?

Alan Martin Tech writer Freelance contributor Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade, covering phones, drones and everything in between. Previously Deputy Editor of tech site Alphr, his words are found all over the web and in the occasional magazine too. He often writes for T3 and Tom's Guide. A proud owner of an OLED tv, we asked him for the lowdown on whether they're a worthy investment.

What is OLED TV tech and why do cinephiles love it?

(Image credit: Philips Ambilight 55OLED936/12 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV with Google Assistant)

OLED TVs’ big advantage is that, unlike other televisions (if you're comparing QLED vs OLED for example), each pixel is self illuminating, rather than relying on a backlight. While that makes the screens more energy efficient — a perk that’s not to be sneezed at with electricity prices creeping up — the main advantage is in picture quality.

Put simply, the fact that each pixel lights itself means that the contrast of OLED TVs is literally infinite, because they can turn themselves off to offer true black — the same black you’d see if your set was switched off. Even if a turned-off pixel is next to one that’s brightly lit up, the light won’t bleed over, making for a simply incredible image. With backlit TVs, what you’re really getting is actually a very dark grey which means that images just aren’t quite as good, especially atmospheric scenes with plenty of shadow.

There are three other less significant bonuses. The first is that OLED technology generally offers more flexibility with viewing angles. You have to sit at quite an uncomfortable angle before colors distort, which is perfect if you can’t always guarantee the best seat in the house on family movie night.

The second is a plus for gamers: response times are far better than LED screens, meaning that the inputs on your gamepad will be near-instantly replicated on screen.

Finally, because they don’t need a backlight panel, OLED screens are about as thin as you can get. Scarily thin when you’re pulling your brand new panel out of the box for its initial setup, in fact — but worth it when it’s in place, looking all stylish.