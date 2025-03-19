How to Create a Successful 'Morning Shift Routine' — 8 Ways to Start Your Day on the Right Foot and Boost Productivity

These days, the world is overrun with influencers and celebrities selling unattainable wellness routines. And yet, there is something to be said for a positive morning shift routine that sets you up for the day and boosts your productivity. Plenty of habits are easy to adopt and aren't wildly out of touch, plus they have a myriad of benefits on the mind, body, and soul —as well as your home.

How many times has your busy morning schedule meant you've come home to a space that's in total disarray? By instilling a better routine with some easy home organization ideas, you can make sure your home stays beautifully put together, even during the morning rush, to ensure the rest of your day runs smoothly and stress-free.

Then there are the psychological benefits that these little rituals have on our minds. Gently arousing the senses and taking the time to reflect gives you a far more positive outlook on the day ahead. In practice, this will look different for everyone, but the effects remain the same. As professional organizer Di Ter Avest says: "When you start your day with intention, you feel more in control, energized, and ready to take on whatever comes your way."

Looking to establish a morning routine that helps you start the day off on the right foot? We asked psychologists, organizing experts, and wellbeing coaches for their best tips on forming healthy habits that benefit you, your family, and your home.

1. Invite in Natural Light by Opening the Curtains

Flooding the room with natural light is the best way to arouse your senses. (Image credit: Rebecca Inspiro8 Photography. Design: Brad Ramsey Interiors)

Before you do anything else in the morning, draw your curtains or blinds and let sunlight fill your home. Brightening a dark room not only makes your space feel more welcoming and inviting, but increasing your exposure to sunlight early in the morning can help regulate your sleep-wake cycle, making you feel more alert.

"Try opening your curtains first thing when you wake up or step outside for at least five minutes," urges Dr Charles Sweet MD, a Psychiatrist and Medical Director at Linear Health. "Exposure to sunlight helps regulate your circadian rhythm and, as a primary source of vitamin D, natural sunlight in the morning can improve your mood and energy."

You could also invest in one of the best wake-up lights (alarm clocks that mimic sunlight) to increase your exposure to light from the moment you wake up.

2. Make Your Bed to Reset the Day

Making your bed is a great mindful habit to instil in your routine (Image credit: Rebecca Inspiro8 Photography. Design: Brad Ramsey Interiors)

Crumpled sheets and bundles of bedding are an eyesore, and it's certainly not a sight you want to be met with at the end of a long day of work. Styling your bed doesn't only make your bedroom more aesthetically beautiful, but it's a simple task to boost serotonin production early in the day.

"This simple habit creates structure and a sense of accomplishment first thing in the morning," explains Britt Turpack, Founder of Be Well With Britt. "It sets the tone for a productive day."

"It’s a quick and effective way to feel a sense of accomplishment," adds Charles, who notes that scientific evidence favors making the bed, too. "Research suggests that tidying your space can improve your focus and reduce stress levels," he explains. Just make sure you toss the covers back for half an hour before you style your bedscape to allow your bedding to breathe.

3. Remember to Hydrate First Thing

Quench your thirst first, then nourish your soul (Image credit: Michael Lee. Design: Carly Blackmore)

It's so easy to neglect your personal needs in the morning rush, especially if you're focused on getting the rest of the family ready for the day. Drinking a glass of water, however, should be a non-negotiable. And no, your morning coffee or tea doesn't count.

"As you sleep, your body gets dehydrated overnight," explains Charles. "Drinking water will help with cognitive function and jumpstart your metabolism for the day."

If you're prone to forgetting this small ritual, a great change to make in your home for a seamless morning routine is adding a carafe to your nightstand. That way, you'll be reminded as soon as you wake up and you can rehydrate from the comfort of your bed. We love this elegant smoked glass carafe from Ferm Living.

Ripple Carafe Set View at Ferm Living Price: £39

Color: Smoked Grey If you often forget to quench your thirst because you're caught up in your busy schedule, consider placing a carafe by your bed. This elegant set sits happily on your nightstand as the glass fits over the jug to save space. Lumie Bodyclock View at Amazon Price: £76.99

Model: Spark 100 Sunrise alarm clocks are so worth the hype. These clever little devices replicate sunlight to improve your circadian rhythm and offer a more gentle morning awakening to your phone's alarm. Cotton Muslin Bedspread View at H&M Price: £49.99

Color: Pink Making your bed is an easy morning ritual that boosts your serotonin and gets your productivity flowing. We love this delivate muslin throw which feels ultra calming.

Britt Turpack Social Links Navigation Founder, Be Well With Britt As the founder of Be Well With Britt, I am a Los Angeles-based mental health advocate, TEDx speaker, pilates teacher, and a representative of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). I am passionate about sharing my personal journey and being in service to others, helping them prioritize their mental health as much as they do their physical health.

4. Take Time to Plan a To-Do List

Find a quiet moment to make plans for the day. (Image credit: Christopher Stark)

Keeping tabs on all your responsibilities is no mean feat. Taking a moment to read through your diary or planner every morning can help to ensure you don't miss that all-important meeting or long-awaited appointment. The best stationery brands offer stylish planners and journals that encourage you to get organized, too.

Similarly, consider writing down a list of chores or tasks for the day. "To-do lists keep you on track and will help you with your time management," explains professional organizer Kristin MacRae. "They'll help you become more efficient and productive."

To-do lists act as a "brain dump" to help you stay focused on all your daily tasks. If you find yourself feeling anxious when you have too much on your plate, they allow you to step back and see the bigger picture, so to speak. "Having a guide throughout your day can also keep you on track and accountable," says Charles.

A great tip is to add a simple task at the very top of your to-do list — wash-up, clear emails, take out the trash, you get the picture. That way you can start ticking off the list and give yourself some instant gratification.

Kristin MacRae Social Links Navigation Professional Organizer Kristin MacRae is an award-winning Organizing and Efficiency Expert, Author, Speaker, and columnist for Coastal Breeze News. Since founding her business in Rhode Island in 2012, she has become a full-time resident of Bonita Springs. Kristin works with clients both virtually and in their homes and businesses, helping them achieve a more organized and energized life. She is the author of Living an Organized Energized Life!, available on Amazon.

5. Spend 10 Minutes Tidying Your Space

Tidy space, tidy mind. (Image credit: Bjorg Magnea. Design: PJCArchitecture)

When it comes to tidying your home, little and often is always best. Taking ten minutes out of your day to tidy up each morning as part of your daily household cleaning schedule lets you keep your place neat and tidy more effortlessly.

"A clutter-free space leads to a clutter-free mind," says Di Ter Avest, owner of Di is Organized. "Taking a few minutes to tidy up in the morning can set a positive tone for the day." She recommends completing menial tasks like unloading the dishwasher, wiping down countertops, and putting away anything left out from the night before.

Besides the obvious advantage of a cleaner, tidier space, this simple ritual can help set you up for the day mentally, too. "Your home is an energetic extension of your life," says Britt. "When my space is clean and organized, I feel more grounded, sleep better, and can move through my morning routine with ease."

Dr Charles Sweet MD, MPH Social Links Navigation Psychiatrist and Medical Director at Linear Health Dr. Sweet is a board-certified psychiatrist specializing in child and adolescent psychiatry, with training from Johns Hopkins and UIC College of Medicine. Passionate about collaborative care, Dr. Sweet thrives on building strong patient relationships, exploring innovative treatments, and helping patients succeed.

6. Don't Forget to Move and Stretch Your Body

Morning movement has so many benefits. (Image credit: NW3 Interiors)

Taking the time to stretch your body every morning does wonders for your health. You don't need to commit to a 10km run before breakfast to reap the benefits, either. "Activities like yoga, exercise, or even a quick walk can improve circulation and keep you alert," says Charles.

"Moving your body first thing in the morning wakes you up, boosts endorphins, and gives you a sense of accomplishment before the day even begins," adds Di. "Exercising in the morning also removes the 'I'll do it later' excuse, making it more likely to be a consistent habit."

Don't let Instagram sell you unrealistic standards, by the way. You don't need a home gym to get your muscles warmed up, and if you're running short on time, a simple stretch will do.

Italian Summer Planner View at John Lewis Price: £24

Brand: Papier A planner or diary helps you stay on top of all of life's demands. Spend five minutes with your morning coffee and a pen, planning the day, journaling, or jotting down some affirmations. (Bonus points for pretty stationary!) Sycamore Floor Cushion View at Oka Price: £295

Color: Green Take a moment to sit, relax, and enjoy a moment of peace and quiet in a dedicated space. A floor cushion can be moved from room to room as needed so you can find that moment's respite anywhere in the home. Esteban Incense Sticks View at John Lewis Price: £8

Scent: Cedre Lighting a candle or an insense stick will cleanse the air and fill your space with a mood-boosting scent. It's little rituals like this that make your morning routine that little more enjoyable.

7. Make Time for a Mindful Moment

Take a moment to relax before the day's chaos inevitably ensues. (Image credit: Industville)

Each morning, prioritize a moment of calm before the chaos of the day ensues. This will look different for everyone, but it might entail some morning yoga, meditation, journaling, or simply a mindful sip from your morning brew in a quiet area like a cozy corner.

"A few minutes of stillness plus breathwork helps ground my mind, reduce stress, and bring clarity and intention into my day," says Britt. "Writing down what I’m grateful for and setting positive intentions also helps shift my mindset and create a foundation of positivity."

Di also swears by mindfulness to instill a positive mindset each morning. "Whether through meditation, deep breathing, gratitude journaling, or repeating affirmations, this step helps center you and set a positive intention for the day," she says. "Instead of immediately scrolling through your phone or stressing about your to-do list, this mindful pause helps you approach the day with clarity and calmness."

Di Ter Avest Social Links Navigation Professional Organizer Di Ter Avest is a professional home and lifestyle organizer and the owner of Di is Organized, in Baltimore, MD (USA). Her accountability program and book Organize Yourself Healthy help women across the globe get their lives and homes organized, leading to lower levels of stress and overwhelm. Her expertise has been featured on Forbes, Today, ApartmentTherapy, Real Homes, Livingetc, Home & Gardens, and Kitchn; she has also given workshops at IKEA, West Elm, and Williams-Sonoma.

8. Follow the "One-Touch" Decluttering Rule

This simple principle will help you keep your home neat and tidy. (Image credit: Hamilford Design / Manuela Hamilford)

Adding a few simple rules or maxims to your morning routine can be a great way to help you declutter your house. A useful principle to adopt for the first hours of each day is the so-called "one touch" decluttering rule. As the name suggests, the idea is to put things away immediately after you've used them; once you've touched it, put it back.

"Initially created by productivity consultant Ann Gomez, the one-touch rule helps you to complete a task before you start a new one," Di elaborates. "It will save you time and prevent clutter from building up in your space."

FAQs

How Long Will it Take to Stick to a Morning Routine?

Like any type of routine, it can take a while for the habits listed above to become second nature. There's a degree of trial and error involved, too. Not every trick or task will work for you, so experiment with different ideas and routine structures to find a morning shift that best suits you.

"It’s a popular belief that it takes 21 days to form a new habit, but everyone is different," says Charles. "It takes up to 66 days, on average, for habits to be second nature to a person. The key is being consistent."

He suggests starting small with achievable goals, and being patient and forgiving with yourself. "Overwhelming yourself with too many changes can result in something called 'behavior relapse'," he explains. "By gradually adding small habits into your morning routine, you can create lasting changes. The goal isn’t to become this perfect person — it’s to progress, be productive, and feel good about yourself."

Britt also suggests turning the habits of your morning shift routine into fun rituals. "Make it enjoyable by adding small elements like lighting a candle, playing music, or using your favorite mug for coffee," she says. "The more you commit to them, the stronger your foundation becomes, so try sticking with a routine for at least three weeks to build momentum."

A positive morning shift doesn't have to be an unattainable wellness routine bound by unrealistic goals. It can be as simple as the ideas listed here, all of which help foster a more positive and productive outlook while also making for a more efficient, streamlined space. Start your morning right and the rest of the day will follow it its footsteps.