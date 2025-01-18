The Best Stationery Brands — 9 Labels to Know for a Designer-Approved, Playfully Aesthetic Desk Upgrade

There isn't a better time of the year to get on top of your appointments and workload than right now, but finding the motivation to keep your office and home desks organized, let alone actually ticking off all tasks noted down on your agenda, requires more than mere wishful thinking. And that's why I think it's time for us to present you with my list of the best stationery brands — to bring a touch of playfulness, charm, and crafty design into your routine.

Yes, because when it comes to knocking your life into shape, you need much more than the best planners. But don't worry, I have sketched it all out for you: from nostalgically handcrafted journals and notebooks to preciously designed pencils and pens, striking post-it boxes, and whimsically aesthetic tools, the best stationery brands are your portal into productivity — and are filled with inspiration, too.

How did I pick this lineup? Well, you come to Livingetc for our style edits, so it's fair to say that these are the brands that are doing what our editors think are the best, most culturally relevant designs in stationery right now. Coming from across the globe to keep you afloat when you need it most, they are there to add structure to your thoughts and beautifully complement your home. Discover them all below.

The Best Stationery Brands