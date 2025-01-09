Get the Best Planners 2025 on Your Agenda — To Knock Your Year Into Shape, Stylishly
We've found the most beautiful 2025 planners and diaries on the internet so you can start the year off right
With 2025 now in full swing and the world's offices open again after the two-week slumber of the festive period, our New Year's resolutions might seem closer than ever, and much easier to achieve. Still, it takes more than mere dedication to stick to our pre-fixed goals — and that's what 2025 planners and diaries are here for!
Yes, because Googling "easy home organization ideas" to get your house into shape won't resolve the everyday chaos of the many overlapping daily appointments, Zoom calls, and deliverables. The answer to that — or to find a little help with it — comes from owning a 2025 planner that doesn't just help you keep track of any pending to-dos, but sparks a little joy along the way. Luckily for you, that's what we are here for.
To guide you in discovering the most stylish and design-forward 2025 planners, agendas, and diaries, I have tuned into my love of stationery to bring you an edit of paper goods that will add color, inspiration, and fun to your routine. Thank me later, as the best 2025 planners are going fast, and are currently at their best price. Start the year off right by making your pick!
The Best 2025 Planners, Diaries, and Agendas
Best Softcover
Price: $30.60 (was $36.00)
Size: 7 '' x 9 ''
With its stripy, retro look, this Papier Softcover Spiral 2025 Weekly Planner will become an instant favorite of slightly nostalgic paper goods lovers. Its generous size, organized pages, and binding make it ideal for drafting lengthier daily notes, and the cover is just too good to ignore.
Best for On the Go
Price: $90.00 (was $130.00)
Size: 6.75 '' x 3.25 ''
Tired of carrying around exaggeratedly voluminous planners, diaries, and agendas? Same. Luckily for you, luxury stationery manufacturer Aspinal of London's Slim Pocket Leather Diary is as stylish as it's organization-friendly, and even comes with a sleek metal pen.
Best Luxury
Price: $255.00
Size: 7.9 '' x 5.7 ''
While not everyone might be ready to invest $255.00 into their 2025 planner, there's a reason why this Smythson weekly diary is worth the hype (and the pricetag). More spacious and durable than most similar buys, it's crafted from high-quality leather by one of the world's most refined luxury stationery brands.
Best Hardcover
Price: $30.60 (was $36.00)
Size: 6 " x 8.5 "
The crown for the best hardcover 2025 planner has to go to this baby blue and orange Papier Clarity one, and that's simply, but not exclusively, because of how well it embraces our brand's colors and overall aesthetic. Much like the previous one, it's got plenty of space to write on, and comes at a good price point.
Best Floral
Price: $25.20 (was $36)
Size: 10.5" W × 8.5" L
Few things make me calmer than a beautiful, flowers-filled print, and this spiral-bound 2025 planner by Rifle Paper Co. has got the grounding energy we all need at the start of every year. It's also wider than most models available on the market, and its bendable design means you won't have to struggle to put your thoughts down.
Best Versatile
Price: $30.00
Size: 6 " x 8.5 "
Choosing between 2025 planners with a year, month, week, or day-view can be tricky, which is why this Papier Folio 2025 Hardcover one makes things extra easy by including all of them, except for a daily overview, in the same design. Compact and vintage-looking, it's another smart buy by the acclaimed stationery brand.
Best Executive
Price: $29.49 (was $35.38)
Size: 10 '' x 6.5 ''
Call me boring but I am a real sucker for a classic, and evergreen, diary, with a chunky structure and a reliable feel. With its business-y faux leather cover and daily appointments partitions, this Collins Elite 2025 planner ticks all the boxes: it's stylish, functional, and currently on sale!
Best Leather
Price: $92.00 (was $115.00)
Size: 8.2 '' x 5.6 ''
Nothing (alright... only a few things) beats a good old leather diary, and this chic 2025 agenda by Florentine luxury accessories manufacturer Pineider lives up to expectations. Bringing Brat Green summer into the New Year, it's got a beautiful pebbled cover, spacious ivory pages, and a functional elastic closure to keep all of your commitments safe in one place.
Best Colorful
Price: $38.00
Size: 7 " x 9.75 "
Finding your 2025 agenda will be all too easy thanks to this Poketo color-coded Spectrum Planner. Open-dated, it allows you to start getting your work life into shape "whenever you're ready", and contains daily notes and to-do sections that maximize your everyday organization in the New Year. Strikingly beautiful, it also adds a touch of playfulness to your routine.
Best Whimsical
Price: $30.60 (was $36.00)
Size: 6" x 8.5"
No work day is complete without a little fun, or that's what I'm trying to implement in the New Year, and this quirkily designed 2025 diary and planner brings some joy to the desk while keeping your tasks in check. It comes with weekly, monthly, and yearly overviews, and sufficient space to note down important daily to-dos. It's also got two silky ribbon markers and a personalizable cover — now you know why we're obsessed!
Best Japanese
Price: $6.09
Size: 8.3 ' x 5.8 '
When it comes to crafting beautifully functional planners, agendas, and diaries, Japanese stationery brands hit the spot, and Kokuyo is one of them. As minimalist as it's cool and retro-inspired, this petite Campus Diary can be easily carried around while still helping you keep your commitments monitored. Sure, it's not the most capacious of 2025 planners, but it's got style to spare and is available for less than $10.00.
Best Vintage Look
Price: $12.48
Size: 8.26 '' x 5.70 ''
I am a real vintage head, and this Mljtoyo 2025 diary really seems to have got it all: space, looks, and value for money. The inside is just as meticulously crafted as the outside, with lots of lines dedicated to each day of the year, and stickers to make important ones stand out from the rest. It even has an integrated pen, which adds to both its functionality and iconic Japanese aesthetic.
How to Pick the Right Planner?
The answer to this question is truly simple: know your needs. Just like in the above edit of the best 2025 planners, which includes some of the best agenda and diary buys of the year, and certainly some of the most design-forward ones, the secret lies in understanding what you value most: be that room to document all of your daily tasks, appointments, and to-dos; reliability, which you can obtain from carefully crafted products made of sturdier materials (say leather, for example); or aesthetics — the main criterion we used to curate this list of the best 2025 agenda styles. Once you're set on your priorities, scroll back up to find your favorite one.
Got the planner 2025 dilemma solved? Browse our curated pick of travel essentials, including the coolest luggage tags and the best carry-on luggage for design-conscious travelers, and get ready for adventure season.
Gilda Bruno is Livingetc's Lifestyle Editor. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editorial Assistant on the print edition of AnOther Magazine and as a freelance Sub-Editor on the Life & Arts desk of the Financial Times. Between 2020 and today, Gilda's arts and culture writing has appeared in a number of books and publications including Apartamento’s Liguria: Recipes & Wanderings Along the Italian Riviera, Sam Wright’s debut monograph The City of the Sun, The British Journal of Photography, DAZED, Document Journal, Elephant, The Face, Family Style, Foam, Il Giornale dell’Arte, HUCK, Hunger, i-D, PAPER, Re-Edition, VICE, Vogue Italia, and WePresent.
