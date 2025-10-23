6 Things to Add to Your Home to Stop You From Constantly Scrolling on Your Phone — Games, Books, and Objects That Will Make You Feel More Present
Take a peek at our top recommendations to digitally detox your home in a beautifully design-forward manner
I'm starting my new year's resolutions a couple of months in advance to help me become less attached to my screens. And to help me softly separate from my keen tendency to scroll, I have been looking into things I can bring home for some calm moments of distraction.
But, of course, there's no way I'm settling for anything that's less than chic for my digital detox zones. So, I spoke to a couple of experts and the recommendations are endlessly entertaining.
Plus, to save you some time, I have curated a list of the most stylish items on avail. And I won't keep you from fashionably cleansing your home of the modern tech-addiction any longer. Let's get into it.
1. Games
First and foremost, there's nothing quite like a good set of games housed in a digital detox corner to truly inspire some time away from your phone or laptop. But, I'm not talking about a bleak set of playing cards or a plastic game set. I'd recommend investing in stunningly crafted kits, like these, to truly take your game nights to the next level.
Color: Ivory + Tonal Green
If you play chess, this Onyx Chess Set by JIA JIA will be the star of your entertainment zone. And if you don't, perhaps this kit will convince you to start.
2. Books
"Having a few beautiful, tangible reads on display encourages you to step away from screens and linger," says Stephanie Brown, co-founder of Saint Louise Design. "Think stylish coffee table books like design magazines, travel journals and art books. They invite curiosity, conversation, and a bit of creative daydreaming, which all help you stay mentally present." And she also recommends always springing for the impulse magazine buy at the grocery store checkout.
Color: Pink
As a fan of Wes Anderson interiors, this coffee table book is perfect to keep the whimsy on display without reaching for a remote.
Stephanie's love for interiors began early, but her journey to becoming a designer wasn't straightforward. After a successful career in floral design, which earned her recognition from bridal publications like Martha Stewart Weddings, she discovered her passion for creating beautiful, livable spaces while renovating her own home. This experience, combined with her natural ability to capture emotion through design, led her to form Saint Louise Design.
3. Fragrances
Learning how to make your home smell good can be such a gamechanger for your space. Aside from simply perfuming the air, it has the power to facilitate a zen ambiance that is perfect for quiet connective silence. You can make any corner of your home a tech-free meditation room with a comfortable seat and some light fragrances to set the mood.
Includes: 64 Droplets + Incense Holder
Seth Rogen's Houseplant and ripple+ scenting droplets inject color and fragrance into any space after just a single light.
4. Art
According to Jen Baxter, founder of Baxter Hill Interiors, another thing you can bring home to reduce your screen time is a piece of art that really grabs your attention. "Curate a gallery of art that gives you a small surge of connection each time you walk past it. Even a bespoke memory of a special moment can make you feel truly present." Whether you're designing a tech-free bedroom or a screen-less living room, this is a brilliant way to aid your home.
Jen is the founder of Baxter Hill Interiors, a boutique design studio specializing in heritage-inspired, layered residential interiors. She prides herself on creating homes with depth and her ability to design luxurious spaces that reflect the people who live within them.
5. Plants and Flowers
"There’s something grounding about bringing a living element into your space. Fresh flowers instantly change the energy of a room," says Stephanie. "They draw your eye and remind you to slow down and appreciate small beauty. Even a single stem on your bathroom vanity can make you pause." And if you'd rather a more green approach, there are plenty of beautiful houseplants you can pick from, too.
Includes: Beige Rose, Natural Birch, Red Cordyline Australis
On the hunt for fragrant fall flowers? Look no further than this Vintage Rose Bouquet by Kelly Hoppen for M&S.
Size: 60 cm
There are so many types of orchids you can grow for a zen indoor garden, but this White Phalaenopsis from FLOWERS & PLANTS CO. is my personak favorite.
6. Soothing Decor
The key to designing a digitally detoxed zone that feels tranquil is all about cherrypicking things that actually hush the noise away and welcome grounding moments. Just remember to prioritize soft textures, pleasant colors, and where possible, minimalism in interior design. This will keep your home pretty without adding any visual traffic that disrupts the peace.
If you're looking for more ways to make your home a haven of comfort that feels entwined with the natural world, then forest bathing interiors could be just the thing you've been waiting for.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.