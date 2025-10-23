I'm starting my new year's resolutions a couple of months in advance to help me become less attached to my screens. And to help me softly separate from my keen tendency to scroll, I have been looking into things I can bring home for some calm moments of distraction.

But, of course, there's no way I'm settling for anything that's less than chic for my digital detox zones. So, I spoke to a couple of experts and the recommendations are endlessly entertaining.

Plus, to save you some time, I have curated a list of the most stylish items on avail. And I won't keep you from fashionably cleansing your home of the modern tech-addiction any longer. Let's get into it.

1. Games

First and foremost, there's nothing quite like a good set of games housed in a digital detox corner to truly inspire some time away from your phone or laptop. But, I'm not talking about a bleak set of playing cards or a plastic game set. I'd recommend investing in stunningly crafted kits, like these, to truly take your game nights to the next level.

JIA JIA Onyx Chess Set £575 at NET-A-PORTER Color: Ivory + Tonal Green If you play chess, this Onyx Chess Set by JIA JIA will be the star of your entertainment zone. And if you don't, perhaps this kit will convince you to start. Papier Lobster 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle £28 at Papier Size: 30 cm x 22.5 cm I love Papier for their immaculate journals and planners, but this Lobster 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle is definitely next to go into my cart. L'OBJET + Haas Brothers Lacquered Wood Poker Set £1,035 at NET-A-PORTER Color: Pink I am usually a silent spectator of the game but this stunning Lacquered Wood Poker Set by L'OBJET and Haas Brothers has me brushing up on the rules.

2. Books

"Having a few beautiful, tangible reads on display encourages you to step away from screens and linger," says Stephanie Brown, co-founder of Saint Louise Design. "Think stylish coffee table books like design magazines, travel journals and art books. They invite curiosity, conversation, and a bit of creative daydreaming, which all help you stay mentally present." And she also recommends always springing for the impulse magazine buy at the grocery store checkout.

Thames & Hudson Dior in Bloom £85 at Selfridges Format: Hardcover If, like me, you love piecing together a coffee table vignette that has color and looks cool, Dior In Bloom is an add-on that will fetch you major compliments. Ian Nathan Wes Anderson: The Iconic Filmmaker and His Work £28 at Anthropologie Color: Pink As a fan of Wes Anderson interiors, this coffee table book is perfect to keep the whimsy on display without reaching for a remote. David Shrigley Get Your Sh*t Together £18.99 at Urban Outfitters (US) Format: Hardcover After a friend introduced me to David Shrigley's works, I've had my eye on this bound collection of art to flip open the moment I have guests over.

"Having a few beautiful, tangible reads on display encourages you to step away from screens and linger," says Stephanie Brown, co-founder of Saint Louise Design. "Think stylish coffee table books like design magazines, travel journals and art books. They invite curiosity, conversation, and a bit of creative daydreaming, which all help you stay mentally present." And she also recommends always springing for the impulse magazine buy at the grocery store checkout.

3. Fragrances

Learning how to make your home smell good can be such a gamechanger for your space. Aside from simply perfuming the air, it has the power to facilitate a zen ambiance that is perfect for quiet connective silence. You can make any corner of your home a tech-free meditation room with a comfortable seat and some light fragrances to set the mood.

4. Art

According to Jen Baxter, founder of Baxter Hill Interiors, another thing you can bring home to reduce your screen time is a piece of art that really grabs your attention. "Curate a gallery of art that gives you a small surge of connection each time you walk past it. Even a bespoke memory of a special moment can make you feel truly present." Whether you're designing a tech-free bedroom or a screen-less living room, this is a brilliant way to aid your home.

Paper Collective Still Here by Misfitting Things Framed Wall Art Print £70 at Anthropologie Size: 30 cm x 40 cm There's something about this print by Paper Collective that grabs my attention, spins my thoughts and calms me down all in one glance. East End Prints Cowgirl Framed Wall Art £65 at Anthropologie Size: A3 If you like your art abstract with a hint of form to mentally trace, this Cowgirl Framed Wall Art from East End Prints is a pretty choice to frame. H&M Rocky Ocean Pier Poster £27.99 at H&M (US) Size: 50 cm x 70 cm Having grown up in such close proximity to the beach, this Rocky Ocean Pier Poster from H&M is just the kind of thing I need to whisk me away.

According to Jen Baxter, founder of Baxter Hill Interiors, another thing you can bring home to reduce your screen time is a piece of art that really grabs your attention. "Curate a gallery of art that gives you a small surge of connection each time you walk past it. Even a bespoke memory of a special moment can make you feel truly present." Whether you're designing a tech-free bedroom or a screen-less living room, this is a brilliant way to aid your home.

5. Plants and Flowers

"There’s something grounding about bringing a living element into your space. Fresh flowers instantly change the energy of a room," says Stephanie. "They draw your eye and remind you to slow down and appreciate small beauty. Even a single stem on your bathroom vanity can make you pause." And if you'd rather a more green approach, there are plenty of beautiful houseplants you can pick from, too.

6. Soothing Decor

The key to designing a digitally detoxed zone that feels tranquil is all about cherrypicking things that actually hush the noise away and welcome grounding moments. Just remember to prioritize soft textures, pleasant colors, and where possible, minimalism in interior design. This will keep your home pretty without adding any visual traffic that disrupts the peace.

Alessi 9093 Kettle £145 at nordicnest.com Color: Light Blue-Bird I have recently started taking a tea break with my phone far, far away and a book to flip through instead. The one thing that would make it better is this 9093 Kettle. COMPLETEDWORKS Small Faux Pearl-Embellished Ceramic Vase £525 at NET-A-PORTER Color: White Whether you accessorize with flowers or leave it bare, this Small Faux Pearl-Embellished Ceramic Vase by COMPLETEDWORKS is guaranteed to bring a smile. H&M Rice Paper Floor Lamp £69.99 at H&M (US) Color: Light Beige You can never go wrong with a warm glow of light to set the ambiance, and this Rice Paper Floor Lamp from H&M is an ideal alternative to a bright ceiling light.

If you're looking for more ways to make your home a haven of comfort that feels entwined with the natural world, then forest bathing interiors could be just the thing you've been waiting for.