Planning to Switch Off More in the New Year? A Digital Detox Corner Will Help — Here's How to Design One

In the digital age, it is easy to fall into habits like binge-watching our favorite TV shows for hours on end, or doom-scrolling on our phones. (Be honest, we all do it.) And that's why when the new year rolls around, so many of us promise to make more of an effort to go "tech-free". Well, this latest design trend might make all of that much easier. Introducing the 'digital detox corner'.

Though simple in concept, this latest interior design trend highlights what many designers say homeowners are searching for right now: places of tranquility in their homes, that reflect their personal style and interests. "Digital detox corners are an intentional retreat within the home that prioritizes analog living," explains Los Angeles-based interior designer, Dre Shapiro, of Dre Designs. "In our hyper-connected world, I feel it is important to design spaces that promote balance, personal reflection, and meaningful interactions."

So, as the holidays fade into that hazy time before the new year, an intentional spot to sit and reflect in our homes feel all the more necessary. Here's everything you need to know to design your own 'digital detox corner' at home.

What Is a Digital Detox Corner?

A digital detox corner is a dedicated spot in your home where screens are banned (or at least kept at a minimum), and relaxation takes center stage. A digital detox corner should also focus on including decor details that reflect your interests and hobbies — whether that's reading, art, craft, or something else.

Dre Shapiro says a digital detox corner works best in "areas where the family can gather to enjoy shared interests away from their phones. Because my family are musicians, we integrated spaces for playing together and listening alone. In the communal spaces, we arranged seating to face one another (as opposed to a screen) to subtly encourage conversation and shared experiences."

The design of a digital detox corner is much like that of a media room idea — just without all the media. Next to a bookshelf, fireplace, indoor plants, or window is perfect.

What to Include in a Digital Detox Corner

You can make a whole room into a digital detox 'zone', or just dedicate a corner of your living room, office, or bedroom — depending on how much space you have to work with. And when it comes to what to include, Dre recommends:

Comfortable Seating : A chaise lounge (or fainting sofa!) would be perfect in a digital detox corner — something you can sit and read on or lay down for an afternoon nap.

: A chaise lounge (or fainting sofa!) would be perfect in a digital detox corner — something you can sit and read on or lay down for an afternoon nap. Side table : A chic side table offers a place for your headphones, journal, candle, or favorite book.

: A chic side table offers a place for your headphones, journal, candle, or favorite book. Soft Lighting : It would be ideal to be next to a window to let the daylight in, but soft layered lighting from a table lamp to create a relaxing atmosphere works, as well. Maybe even a few of the best candles to help set the mood.

: It would be ideal to be next to a window to let the daylight in, but soft layered lighting from a table lamp to create a relaxing atmosphere works, as well. Maybe even a few of the best candles to help set the mood. Organic elements : Indoor plants will bring a sense of peace and life to the room, to help relaxation come naturally.

: Indoor plants will bring a sense of peace and life to the room, to help relaxation come naturally. Personal Touches: Meaningful and inspirational items like photos of your family are the perfect way to decorate a digital detox room.

How to Style Your Digital Detox Corner

"You can carve out a corner in the living room, bedroom, or even a hallway nook," says interior designer Magda Callery of Style by Magda. "In the living room, set up a comfy chair by a window. Use a small reading chair or floor cushions with a soft rug in a bedroom. The point is to make it feel separate and intentional."

As for color schemes, soft and calm color palettes like sage greens, light beiges, soft blues, and warm browns are easy on the eyes and will help the space feel like the sanctuary you are after. "I would recommend keeping it neutral and calming but with warm undertones," Dre says. "The palette should be a personal reflection of the colors that feel tranquil and align with your aesthetic."

Or, if you want a bit of contrast, muted terracotta or deep olive green paint can add warmth without overwhelming the space," adds Magda.

"As designers, we hold the unique power — and responsibility — to shape environments that positively influence how people live. By designing spaces that prioritize connection and mindfulness, we help create homes that aren’t just beautiful but meaningful," says Dre.

Creating a home is about creating a space where memories can be made, and curating corners to unwind and tune in to your surroundings and company is the perfect way to capture that feeling.