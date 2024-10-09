A "Fainting Sofa" is the Latest Trending Furniture Piece That's Got Us Falling Head Over Heels
'Oh my' — we're all swooning over this Victorian-era seating choice that's making a chic, modern-day comeback. Here's what you need to know
Move over bulky sectionals and lackluster loveseats, there is a new (old) sofa shape on our radar that's offering a stylish take on lounging — the "fainting sofa". More often than not, our couches are large pieces of furniture that dominate our living rooms for the sake of comfort, but this Victorian-era style seamlessly slips into even the smallest of spaces. But, if I'm being totally honest, the name itself was enough to spike my curiosity.
By now we're all well aware of the current indulgence in characterful vintage and antique-inspired homewares. They ooze a certain cozy charm that makes a house feel more like a home. And this Victorian-era staple is one of the best sofas for it; the perfect intersection of vintage charm and modern sensibility.
So, what actually is a "fainting sofa"? Why the sudden resurgence? Where do you put them, buy them, and how do you style them? Let's get into it.
So, what exactly is a "fainting sofa"?
The name alone certainly alludes to a sofa style rich in history. Though there is no one true origin for this couch, there are a few theories. "Fainting couches" were most popular in the West during both the Regency and Victorian interior design eras. The most common belief associated with the design is that these lounges were a soft resting place for women who felt faint due to restricted blood flow from tight corsets.
Interior designer and art history expert Isabel Jackson, founder of Cheltenham Interiors, explains that "the very name 'fainting couch' evokes a sense of old romanticism, hinting at its original purpose as a retreat for delicate ladies to rest and recover from the day's stresses."
If the description conjures up images of impressionistic art for you, you're not alone. Isabel notes how this sofa trend is often depicted in such art, where "ladies were painted in scenes of modern day Parisian life, where they were pictured reclining or fanning themselves as they read, sewed, or embroidered."
Why are "fainting sofas" trending?
It feels like the rise in popularity of Parisian-style decor may well be a natural explanation for this piece's sudden resurgence in interior design today.
"This trend speaks to a collective desire for both comfort and sophistication, seamlessly merging the old with the new," adds Isabel. As homeowners continue to seek out vintage-inspired paint colors and antique decor accents, adding a "fainting sofa" into the mix will certainly introduce an upscale moment of eclectic old-world charm.
But, of course, they style has been slightly reimagined for the modern day, taking on a contemporary evolution of its original vintage form. You can find a selection of new designs, below.
Shop Stylish "Fainting Sofas"
How to Style a "Fainting Sofa"
You may be wondering what is the difference between a "fainting sofa" and a chaise lounge, and furniture-wise, they offer the same functionality. Chaise lounges have a slim design that caters well to small living rooms, but, as Isabel adds: "truly excel in a lounge-living room or reading nook, where they can serve as a captivating focal point."
When it comes to style, opting for rich jewel tones and smooth velvet upholstery helps play off their luxuriousness. If you wish, a simple throw pillow is the only addition they need, otherwise you can leave the piece as is, to make a more minimalist statement.
In terms of where you style them, Isabel notes that while they certainly work in living spaces, they can equally elevate open-plan primary suites, or add addition function to guest bedrooms.
But, personally, the first place I thought of styling a "fainting sofa" was in a bathroom. I recently wrote about the emerging bathroom lounge trend and feel like this is the perfect piece to curate it; a spot to sit and take a moment to decompress, a staple in your wellness routine at the end of the day.
I can think of ample ways to give this quirky Victorian sofa style a contemporary upgrade, but however you choose to style it, a "fainting sofa" is sure to make a statement in any space.
Isabel agrees, noting that "as we continue to seek unique pieces that tell a story, this exquisite furniture embodies both elegance and personality. In a world that often prioritizes minimalism, the 'fainting couch' reminds us that opulence can coexist with comfort."
So, will you be embracing this trend?
