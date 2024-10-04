"Bathroom Lounges" are Trending, but are They a Terrible Idea?

Bathrooms are often regarded as a sanctuary — a place of quietude and peace as we perform our daily self-care routines. There is something ritualistic about taking time for steamy showers to unwind after a day, or perfumed evenings getting ready for a night out. But to fully lean into your inner Gwyneth Paltrow wellness side, your bathroom has to be properly adorned for tranquility. Enter the "bathroom lounge" trend.

Now, I know what you are thinking, a seating area might not be the most practical modern bathroom idea. Couches and chairs taking up space in the bathroom is extravagant, and besides, is this really a place we should hang out?

There are, of course, caveats. When explaining the trend, a TikTok account known as Designing Spaces said that "Oftentimes, if there's a sitting area, the toilet would be in a different room completely but connected to this room, the room will just be for shower and bath."

She then continued, referencing Lily Allen and David Harbour's opulent bathroom lounge, which featured a seating area, patterned carpet (yes, in a bathroom), fireplace and pink fridge. Still need convincing? Read on.

(Image credit: Nicola Harding x Studio Faeger)

Imagine hopping out of a warm bath to cozy up on a chaise lounge while wrapped in your fuzziest robe. The vision is reminiscent of a scene from the regal Netflix hit, Bridgerton, and it certainly harks back to the concept of the dressing rooms of yesteryear. In a modern home, this bathroom trend is something that acts more like a relaxing 'third place' away from shared living rooms or your sleeping space. And one that tends to have a lock on the door.

Interior designer Lauren Sweet-Schuler, founder of Studio Sweet-Schuler, says "This lounge idea is trending as our lives get faster and busier and more demanding. It feels like a movement and a trend to take some time back for ourselves."

No longer does a bathroom simply have to be a space for bathing. It can be a place to wind down and relax; a personal wellness room of sorts. Though, in order to properly reap the benefits of a wind-down room, the atmosphere has to be just right.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So, how do you style a "bathroom lounge"?

(Image credit: Future)

Space is going to be the main element to consider when working a lounge into your home. This trend typically requires a lot more room, so it will work best in open-concept bathrooms, as these layouts will likely have more space. The classic "bathroom lounge" set-up has a seating area, a small table to hold a morning coffee or tea, and an ottoman to rest your feet on. If you have extra room, you can add to your seating or bring in more decorative items. Plants and soft lamp lighting are my favorite decorative details for a grounding haven.

A bench seat or chaise is the popular pick for a lounge and will make your bathroom room feel more versatile. Your bench can be the resting place for your current books, a place to lay out your post-shower fit or to simply take a moment for rest.

Lauren says that whether you have the room to incorporate "a comfortable accent chair or a whole daybed, your choice should be inviting a piece that you find pleasing to look at."

How do you make a "bathroom lounge" in a small space?

(Image credit: Scarlet Splendour)

Do not be deterred if an elegant chaise simply will not squeeze into your space — trying to fit a seat into a small bathroom is not easy. For these layouts, Lauren suggests "incorporating a lounge just off of the bathroom; like in your bedroom."

Extending your lounge into the adjourning room is perfect for a custom vanity idea. Your setup can be to have your restroom essentials living in the actual bathroom, and then step out of the steam into a beautifully dressed lounge.

This is consistent with the Designing Spaces' TikTok video, where they explain that "Sometimes a bathroom lounge will double as a vanity room. It will have an area specifically designed for you to do your makeup and your hair."

What fabrics work for a "bathroom lounge"?

(Image credit: Stephen Kent Johnson. Design: Studio Shamshiri)

As far as materials go, it's definitely worth considering how well ventilated your space is. Lauren notes that "Just because pieces are in the bathroom does not mean they need to have special upholstery," but you can still select fabrics that will be able to withstand the higher moisture levels.

Ruggable has their own range of 'bathroom rugs' that are spill-proof and machine washable. You can also look into the best fabric protectors for any upholstered seats you choose to style in there.

But at the end of the day, it's a bit about common sense. I wouldn't recommend sitting on a velvet sofa straight out of the shower.

(Image credit: Future)

So, is the "bathroom lounge" trend a bit extravagant? Yes. Is it a terrible idea? Absolutely not. If you have the space and are looking for ways to weave a bit of wellness into your routine, or simply somewhere to sit and unwind, why not do it in style.

A relaxing weekend or a Sunday reset has a whole new meaning when you add a "bathroom lounge" into the mix.