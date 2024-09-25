This is the Best Fabric Protector for Your Sofa, According to All the Cleaning Professionals We Asked

Spills and stains can often be a hassle to get rid of, which is why protecting your furniture to avoid this from happening is a really good idea.

Knowing how to clean a sofa is one thing thing, but prevention can be much better than a cure with some fabrics, and using protector could prevent you from ending up with a couch that's permanently marked.

But, even a cursory glance online will leave you overwhelmed with options on which to use, so why we asked experts what the best fabric protector is on the market, as people who use them more often than the average person. The good news? There was a clear winner from all of the experts we asked: Scotchgard Fabric & Upholstery Protector, which you can buy from Amazon. Here's why they prefer this over the competition.

What is the Best Fabric Protector for Sofas?

(Image credit: Photo by Jonathan Hokklo)

A sofa cleaning mistake you'll probably want to avoid is using the wrong fabric protector, which can lead to spills finding their way through along with tough and hard-to-remove stains. So, what's the solution?

Rinea Blanchard, a cleaning expert and the founder of Superior Contract Cleaning tells us that the best fabric protector, in her expert opinion, is the Scotchgard Fabric & Upholstery Protector, like this one from Amazon — as a go-to solution!

Priced at just $29, this fabric protector is a water-repellent spray that can repel any water-based spills on furniture, as well as clothing.

Furniture expert Bradley Montanez, from TableUps also recommends Scotchgard Fabric and Upholstery Water Shield. "A good fabric protector should improve the durability of your furniture without compromising its look or feel," says Bradley. "Scotchgard Fabric & Upholstery Protector, a tried-and-true option for safeguarding your upholstered pieces. It's a trusted solution that keeps your upholstery looking fresh, even with everyday use." Bradley says if the right protector is applied correctly, stains and spills will not be able to set.

Rhonda Wilson, a cleaning expert at FreshSpace Cleaning says although she's tried many other fabric protectors, Scotchgard still takes the crown. "I’ve tried fabric protectors from Trinova and ForceField, but the original Scotchgard is hands down the best for me," says Rhonda. "I tried it on my favorite jacket, and I’m honestly impressed. It repelled a coffee spill like it was nothing and didn’t change the feel of the fabric at all. I use their other variant, Sun and Water Shield, for my outdoor furniture, too." You can buy Sun and Water Shield on Amazon, too.

When Should You Use Fabric Protector on Furniture?

(Image credit: Noha Hassan Designs)

The reason some experts recommend using a fabric protector is so that it can help protect your chic and stylish furniture. Protecting your furniture will give it longevity and keep it looking fresh and clean for longer.

However, Rinea says she's not always keen on using fabric protectors on all kinds of couches. The expert notes: "I'm not always sold on using protectants, especially on high-end fabrics like velvet. Fabric protectors can change the feel of the material, and that's a big deal when you're talking about luxury furniture. Plus, these coatings wear off over time anyway."

She continues: "Now, if a client insists on using a protectant, we'll apply it. But we make sure to do it right — light coats, once a year max. And we always warn them that it's not a magic solution. From what I've seen in the field, the best approach is often prevention. We advise our clients to be careful with food and drinks around their furniture." If spills do occur, the expert says quick action is key, so it's always best to have professional-grade cleaners at the ready — especially if you're looking to clean a velvet sofa or even bouclé fabric.

If you want to opt out of using liquid solutions and you're wondering where to buy sofa slipcovers instead, there are many retailers you can head over to. From Pottery Barn to Wayfair, the selection is endless.

FAQs

Does fabric protector really work?

(Image credit: NAKO Design)

Fabric protectors are used as a treatment to repel water, spills, stains and dirt from fabric and furniture surfaces. How, you might ask? Well, a barrier is created by the fabric protector to help repel those spills.

The experts above all highlights the advantages of using a fabric protector, but it's important to note that you should carefully read your furniture's care instructions before you do anything.

Fabric protectors can help your furniture last longer, but if you're unsure what to do, you should probably call in the professionals. It's always best to be safe than sorry!