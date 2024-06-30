Wondering Where to Buy a Sofa Slipcover? As a Style Editor, This is Where I Would Shop

Using a slipcover on your sofa is a great idea for many reasons, wear and tear chief among them. Imagine a world in which you needn't worry about your child's ice cream cone or your dog's shaggy hair — neither poses a threat to your gorgeous, thousand-dollar sofa because any stray splotches and dirty fur will fall onto a removable and washable cover rather than a seemingly impossible-to-clean cushion.

Sounds pretty great to me, and it's my job to suss out the best couches and sofas on the internet. I can shop around all day, but still, the convenience of a cover could very easily outrank even the most stylish loveseats and three-seaters.

"The primary benefit of a sofa slipcover is its ability to extend the life of your furniture by protecting it from stains, spills, and wear and tear," says Mackenzie Collier, owner and founder of Mackenzie Collier Interiors. They're "also an affordable way to update the look of your sofa, allowing you to change styles and colors with ease. Additionally, they are generally easy to clean, making them a practical choice for families with kids and pets."



There are plenty of modern slipcover sofas on the market that effortlessly combine this kind of practicality with Livingetc-approved style — but you can just as easily purchase a slipcover on its own if you'd rather not spend thousands on a brand-new couch. If that sounds like a good idea to you, keep reading for some expert-backed retailer recommendations for all your sofa slipcover shopping needs.

Where to buy sofa slipcovers

Pottery Barn

(Image credit: Pottery Barn)

"As a former Pottery Barn employee, I’m partial to their offerings," Mackenzie tells me. "They offer a wide range of high-quality slipcovers in various styles and colors, making it easy to find something that matches your decor." One thing to note, however, is that aside from their relaxed fit cover, linked below (and recommended by another designer I spoke to), most of PB's slipcovers are tailored to the brand's sofas only. That's not to say you couldn't find something that fits the couch you have on hand; but you might have to do a bit of tweaking and sewing to get it to match your piece exactly.

Shop Pottery Barn slipcovers here.

expert approved Relaxed Fit Slipcover with Ties View at Pottery Barn Price: $159 Interior designer Michele Iapicco, principal designer at Iapicco Design Studio, described the above as her "go-to slipcover." Its lovely relaxed fit lends itself to easy installation and removal, while ties on either side add a tailored touch. Given the loose construction, I would think this cover would also fit over most similarly sized and shaped sofas, Pottery Barn or not. A great buy for the price! PB Basic Replacement Slipcovers View at Pottery Barn Price: From $959 (Loveseat) Starting at $959 for a loveseat, this cover is a replacement wrap for couches in Pottery Barn's "Basic" furniture line. It's much more tailored than the relaxed fit Michele prefers, and available in a wide array of different fabric and color options like Indigo Tweed and Moss Performance Slub Weave. York Square Arm Replacement Slipcovers View at Pottery Barn Price: From $1724 (72") As is the case with the "Basic" slipcover, this specific wrap is meant for couches in the York Square Arm sofa line — although perhaps you could fit it to a similarly sized and shaped piece from another brand with a bit of tweaking and some patience.

Target

(Image credit: Target)

I always, always, always check Target when I shop for furniture. Time after time, I turn to its varied and well-reviewed collections to find something that is equal parts chic and affordable — a tall order but one on which the retailer consistently delivers. If I'm shopping for anything homes-related, slipcovers included, I'm looking here. What's more, Target Circle members get 5% off their purchase, and may even qualify for free two-day shipping depending on the product.

Shop Target slipcovers here.

Essential Twill Ruffle Sofa Slipcover White - Sure Fit View at Target Price: $124.99 If you like the idea of a skirted cover but would prefer to keep things simple outside of that, this option from Sure Fit is bound to satisfy. But don't take my word for it. "This fits so well and looks so good, it changed the whole look of my sofa," one customer wrote. "This is the 3rd one I've gotten and by far my favorite," added another. "It's beautiful. It looks good. Feels good." 2pc Steps Stretch Sofa Slipcover - Zenna Home View at Target Price: $69.99 This silver slipcover from Zenna Home has no bells and whistles, but it gets the job done, according to the 25 satisfied customers who have reviewed the product. If silver isn't for you, try choosing from six other color options. This cover fits standard-shape sofas measuring 74 to 96in, and boasts an "easy-to-install 2-piece construction" that simplifies installation. Ballad Bouquet T Cushion Sofa Slipcover Rob's Egg - Waverly Home View at Target Price: $101.09 It's chintzy, sure, but I love it — this is for my fellow maximalists. Make Mario Buatta, otherwise known as "The Prince of Chintz," proud with this skirted, toile-like, blue slipcover straight out of the 1950s. You can't say it doesn't make a statement. The cover fits most t-cushion sofas measuring 74 to 96in from outside arm to outside arm, and is finished with a lovely wrinkle-resistant flair.

Crate & Barrel

(Image credit: Crate & Barrel)

"Crate & Barrel is known for its contemporary and stylish options, perfect for more modern homes," Mackenzie tells me. My shopping experience combined with a stroll through the product SKUs tells me she's correct. Just note that this situation is similar to Pottery Barn; most of the standalone covers are meant as replacements for Crate & Barrel-specific sofas. Of course, that doesn't mean you couldn't tweak one for yourself.

Shop Crate & Barrel slipcovers here.

Ever Apartment Sofa Slipcover Only View at Crate & Barrel Price: $1100 If you're not buying the Ever Apartment Sofa in full, the slipcover only is surely the next best thing. I can't get enough of this soft, creamy grey; a luxurious neutral if I've ever seen one. Slipcover Only for Willow II 103" View at Crate & Barrel Price: $999 A replacement Willow slipcover is probably the best option for the non-C&B couch owner, seeing as the Willow itself is sleek and cool, of course, but simple in its silhouette. Just note: this is a bench cushion, or single cushion, sofa, so yours should be, too. Seascape White Outdoor Sofa Slipcover Only View at Crate & Barrel Price: $189 I don't know that I'd try to fit this slipcover over a different sofa ... but if you own the Seascape couch, what better way to refresh your patio this summer than a brand new, shiny white cover? When the season's over, toss the wrap in the wash for the big refresh.

Wayfair

(Image credit: Wayfair)

If affordability and variety are what you're after, I'd recommend starting your search at Wayfair. The retailer "has a wide variety of options with a ton of customer reviews that can be really helpful," Mackenzie says. Indeed, it can be a bit overwhelming to search through the retailer's options, so I'd suggest leaning on the plethora of customer feedback to narrow the sample size.

Shop Wayfair slipcovers here.

Velvet Sofa Cover Set for 3 Seat Sofas View at Wayfair Price: $71.99 There is nothing more luxe than a velvet sofa, but they are not fun to clean (trust me, I had one myself up until a month ago). A velvet slipcover is then the perfect alternative; you get the same plush feel, but it's much, much easier to wash. This set for three-seaters includes separate seat and cushion covers to preserve your couch's character and clean lines. And while there are a number of other colors to choose from, I'm partial to this stone blue velvet upholstery myself. Box Cushion Sofa Slipcover View at Wayfair Price: $55.99

Was: $103.18 Speaking of customer feedback, this cover from Alcott Hill boasts the best of them all: a 4.5-star rating across 2124 individual reviews. Not to mention it's 46% off right now. Like the velvet cover, this set comes with one full couch slipcover and three separate seat cushion covers to keep your couch from turning into a blob of fabric. Microfibra Collection Stretch Sofa Slipcover View at Wayfair Price: $199.99 I'll admit I wasn't initially drawn to this waffle-y, microfiber elastic cover. But the positive customer reviews drew me in; what are people raving about here? I soon found out. "Great material, very chic and elegant," one buyer mused. The "appearance is quality and even nicer than I’d expected," said another. "It was easy to put on and looks excellent on….love the way it fits!" exclaimed a third. You get it.

Amazon

(Image credit: Amazon)

And of course, I'd be remiss if I didn't mention Amazon as a worthwhile place to shop. As overwhelming as it seems, you can often find quality interior design gems hidden among the many pages of product ... if you can only withstand the search. Thankfully, I've pulled out a few worthwhile options using my shopping editor prowess, plus a recommendation from Michelle.

Shop Amazon slipcovers here.

Expert-approved H.versailtex Modern Velvet Plush 4 Piece High Stretch Sofa Slipcover View at Amazon Price: $45.99 (3-seater)

Was: $52.95 For a budget-friendly slipcover, Michelle recommends this 4-piece velvet set from Amazon. It's less than $50 (at least now that it's on sale), fits 72 to 90in sofas, and comes in a variety of different colorways, including oatmeal, taupe, and brown. Not to mention it's been customer-tested time and time again — this listing boasts 31,397 ratings for a total of 4.5 stars. Surefit Farmhouse Basketweave Faux Linen Sofa Slipcover View at Amazon Price: $75.31 From SureFit, the same brand behind the skirted white cover from Target, this faux linen cover has that loose fit look I can't get enough of. Super easy and breezy — perhaps perfect for a loveseat. Xineage 4 Pieces Couch Covers for 3 Cushion Couch View at Amazon Price: $25.99 (large)

Was: $55.99 At just $25, this cover is the best bargain of them all, especially because it comes with four pieces. Try one of the 15 colors, or try them all — that's the beauty of this unexpected price point.

What is a good material for a slipcover?

Of the many choices available, Mackenzie recommends "opting for cotton or a cotton-blend material for sofa slipcovers," she says. "Cotton is breathable, durable, and often machine-washable, making it a practical choice for everyday use." If you want something a bit studier or more tailored, "a cotton-polyester blend can be a great option as it resists wrinkles and holds up well over time."

Personally, though, Mackenzie says she "always [opts] for Sunbrella fabrics — they have both indoor and outdoor options that are highly stain resistant and durable. Slipcovers can be expensive, so I recommend investing in fabrics that will hold up over time."