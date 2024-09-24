The Best Vintage-Inspired Paint Colors — 6 Expert-Approved Shades for a Touch of Chic Nostalgia

Vintage paint colors are making a contemporary comeback, and they are the perfect choice for anyone looking to give their home an elevated refresh. Whether you love the look of a traditional home, or you want to incorporate an antique touch to your space, vintage paint colors are the trend that will never go out of style. So how do you find a vintage paint that works for you?

You may think that these paint colors will cater to something more classically neutral, but the truth is that color is at the heart of old-school decor. Out of all the color trends popping up this year, the vintage inspired look is one of the most timeless and charming styles for interiors. We asked designers and color experts to help decipher what the biggest vintage color trends of the season are and how to implement them into your home — here's what they had to say.

Amy Krane, Architectural Color Consultant, says that especially while shopping for vintage inspired colors, "context is so important when talking about the perception of a color in design. You need to look at today’s trends and see what colors have come around again". We have seen everything from rich browns, deep purples, and muted greens making their way back into the color scene. But in the world of vintage color palettes, these color trends take on a more nuanced, understated persona.

"Vintage style paint colors can refer to many decades in the mid-1900s but are often most commonly represented by muted and less saturated tones," says Color Marketing Manager at Sherwin Williams, Emily Kantz. "Picture yourself strolling through an old vintage shop, you aren’t seeing bright pops of red and blue, but more understated secondary shades like oranges, purples and greens." And with that, here are the shades to try for your new vintage-inspired paint ideas.

1. Rich Browns

(Image credit: Little Greene)

Browns are all over the color palettes for the upcoming year. They are an elevated way to introduce a cozy vibe into any room. Amy says she's seeing shades of brown everywhere and that its re-emergence is no surprise. "Brown was big in the 70s, and is huge right now," she says. From lighter cinnamon shades, to rich chocolatey tones, brown is back with a more moody feel than ever.

Opting for a lighter, more beige shade to the walls with a darker brown on the trim is a lovely way to incorporate a double drenching paint technique. The color's cozy nature brings a warming sensation to a room that is coated in it, while the earth tones ground us back into nature. A brown color palette is perfect for a decor scheme that feels inviting yet luxe.

2. Antique Whites

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

You really cannot go wrong with a white or an off-white hue for wall color. It's a safe bet for decorating and a classic color that will not age. The antique inspired whites add a little bit more of a visual touch to a space with their colored undertones.

Sometimes that easiest way to create a stylish backdrop for a room, is to go crisp and neutral. The cream and off-white shades are the best white paints for a vintage palette that will guarantee the quintessential refined look of traditional homes, and give you room to experiment with material and decor.

3. Golden Ochre Yellows

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

Yellow has always been a favorite color of mine, but it can be a bit daunting of a color to try and incorporate in the home. The vintage color trend offers a yellow that is more palatable to a chic space — the golden, ochre yellow. This shade of the sunshine hue leans into the green territory, to create that vintage and homey feel.

The more golden take on the yellow feels elevated while still feeling fun. To style, Amy says to remember that "color creates the emotional response to a space and color can tie together disparate shapes and forms." A color as happy and bold as yellow will work great in a social space, or anywhere you want to invoke a feeling of playful positivity. Just keep in mind colors that go well with yellow, so as not to accidentally clash with this prominent color choice.

4. Muted Blues

(Image credit: Yond Interiors)

I would argue, that blue is quickly becoming this year's new neutral. From light blues to pops of deep navies, the calming color is a timeless living room color, or a shade for any space you want to create a chic yet serene environment.

Vintage blues often feel a bit more muted, usually with a darker tone. You want to look for a shade of blue that feels lived in, and the darker tones of a muted blue add a feeling of depth and mood, which caters nicely with that antique charm. Blues can be incorporated into wall color, as well as decor moments like finding the best accent chair in a muted blue, or choosing a rug that incorporates the color.

I love the idea of a lighter, vintage blue on the walls, as the colors that go with light blue are nearly endless. Using a muted blue as a neutral will allow for bold decorative touches, like gold, vintage picture frames and rich wooden furniture, to stand out.

5. Earthy Greens

(Image credit: Margaret Rajic. Design: Kate Marker Interiors)

Green is a color that ultimately never goes out of style, but it does find itself changing shape constantly throughout the seasons. This summer, bright and vibrant greens took over the spotlight, but an earth-toned green will be better suited for that more traditional aesthetic. Amy says that olive green is a particular shade she is seeing making a comeback in the world of color, given that it caters to a 70s, retro look.

Olive green leans into a more recent, retro aesthetic meaning that it's one of the best ways to get the mid-century modern look. I am envisioning this lively color choice in plush, velvet chairs to adorn a living room, or as a striking way to paint your kitchen cabinetry. Whatever way you choose to incorporate these earthy greens into your home, you are sure to score on the chic scale.

6. Deep Purples

(Image credit: Lone Fox)

If you want to really get ahead of the latest trends in color, then introducing plum shades of purple is where you need to start. These purples almost feel like a dramatic, dark brown which gives them a more neutral characteristic, without compromising on stunning visual appeal.

As for styling with this color, Emily says to "introduce touches of a daring violet or plum shade with an accent wall detail." She recommends shades like Sherwin Williams' Dark Auburn, Brandywine or Quixotic Plum for a dramatic pop of color. You can then break up these more intense shades by combining them with some of the lighter, antique white ideas.

Styling with a vintage design gives ample opportunity to play with color while still sticking to classic charm. To give this palette a more contemporary feel, finding unique accent pieces that show off your personal style is the best way to go. "Look for items like velvet furniture, funky vintage fabrics and woven tapestries," says Emily. "You should also avoid bright white lights and opt for warmer yellow light that will make the space feel very comfortable, cozy and inviting."

The vintage aesthetic is one that you can feel comfortable boldly introducing into your home, as it ages as gracefully as it looks in your space. The past always has a fun way of circling back into current trends and design styles, so vintage shopping may be your answer to a fresh, new look.