City Life and 'Being in Nature' Don’t Really Mix, but You Can Still Practice 'Forest Bathing' in the Comfort of Your Urban Home — Here's How

When I first heard of forest bathing, my mind was instantly transported to a calming mangrove with the soft breeze rustling through the leaves and dappled sunlight blanketing my skin. Then, rudely interrupted by the sounds of the city, I wondered if there was a way to bring the trend home.

While nothing could possibly emulate the feeling of unwinding in the embrace of nature, there are certain efforts you can make in your home to bring you a touch closer. And inspiring your home with biophilic interior design is one such note.

But, there's more to know about the act of forest bathing, and the magic of sensory design in inching us towards a more restorative living space. So let's get into it.

What Is Forest Bathing?

Touching grass, breathing fresh air, and connecting to nature are the core principles of this wellness ritual. (Image credit: Martina Gemmola. Design: ELC Architecture & Interiors)

Sensory wellbeing strategist Ngahina Richards tells me that forest bathing, or shinrin-yoku, began in 1980s Japan as a health initiative to counter rising stress levels among office workers in industrial cities.

"While it draws on the sensory attentiveness of Zen Buddhism and Shinto, it is not a spiritual or fitness activity. It is a restorative practice supported by fields such as environmental psychology and neuroscience," she notes.

"By slowly and mindfully engaging the senses in nature, you can calm your nervous system, as shown through lower heart rate and blood pressure measures. This helps to rebalance focus, replenish mental energy, and reduce fatigue."

In the current busy day-to-day with tech overload and less room for connective healing, climate psychology expert Leslie Davenport finds that forest bathing can be incredibly healing. And the modern alternative that has taken its place is the rise of the wellness garden.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Focused attention is given to the feel of the air, the scents carried on the breeze, sounds of birds, water, wind, the feel of textures, and many colors of the environment," she says. "By mindfully being present to the experience, it brings a sense of well-being and feeling of not just being in nature, but being part of nature."

Although there are so many beautiful slow living holiday destinations to explore, you don't have to wait for your next holiday to ground yourself. You can use the practice as an invitation to nurture wellness in the design of your home.

Ngahina Richards Social Links Navigation Sensory Wellbeing Strategist Ngahina Richards is the founder of Nriched Living and author of Come to Your Senses. She is also a sensory wellbeing strategist and a health science expert.

Leslie Davenport Social Links Navigation Climate Pyschology Educator Leslie Davenport is an internationally recognized climate psychology educator, consultant, and therapist whose work bridges climate science, psychology, education, policy, media, and social justice. She is the author of five books, including Emotional Resiliency in the Era of Climate Change — a guide for mental health professionals — and two acclaimed titles for younger audiences, All the Feelings Under the Sun and What to Do When Climate Change Scares You, both published by the American Psychological Association. Her forthcoming Climate Emotions Workbook for Adults will also be released by the APA in 2027. A founding member of one of the nation’s largest integrative medicine programs, Leslie brings a public health lens to eco-emotional well-being.

How to Create a Forest Bathing Ritual at Home

Leading the trend into your concrete jungle is a task that will reward your space and yourself. (Image credit: Talib Chitalwala. Design: Chestnut Storeys)

Ngahina tells me that an obvious first step is decorating with plants. But she explains that relying on plants alone is like dipping your toe in the water. In fact, the deeper effect comes from sensory layering.

"For daily energy restoration and mental clarity, create a small wellness room at home that blends visual calm, natural textures, and nature-based soundscapes such as rustling leaves or birdsong," she advises.

"Avoid overly designing in bright or contrasting colours as they can overstimulate your mind. And choose natural forest scents that you find calming and uplifting, such as pine or eucalyptus."

For restorative sleep, she recommends focusing on cozy bedroom ideas. "Use warm, dim lighting that mimics sunset, breathable natural fabrics, subtle bedroom fragrances, and a clutter-free layout that signals safety and rest," she says.

"To complete the ambiance, consider soothing soundscapes such as ocean waves to calm your brainwaves. Light colours interiors are easy on the mind, allowing for stillness and rest."

And remember to keep the experience as authentic as possible, while also resorting to forest bathing and garden grounding when you can. Like I said, there's nothing like the real thing, but these design ideas bring your home as close as possible.

Benefits of Forest Bathing

Feeling calm, connected, and at peace in your home is the result. (Image credit: Victor Stonem. Design: Estudio Mazara)

Taking time to ground your mind and body in nature is inherently restorative. So using the natural world as a guiding force to make your home feel calm is a decision that will give back tenfold.

"Forest bathing calms the nervous system, reduces stress, and restores mental clarity. The practice has been shown to improve mood, focus, and energy after just 20to 30 minutes of mindful sensory exposure to nature," says Ngahina.

"In a home setting, adapting these principles can not only reduce daily stress but also support vitality and sleep quality, vital for resilience in our overstimulated modern lives."

Like forest bathing, there are plenty of wellness ideas leading us into a more zen space of mind. So, next, let me introduce you to my new favorite trick to romanticize your bedtime — dark showering.