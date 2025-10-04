5 Ways to 'Romanticize' Your Bedtime Routine — And Embrace Main Character Energy in Your Sleep Wellness Journey

When it comes to my bedtime routine, I can be a little extra. And if you're ever a guest in my home, you can count on being roped into a calming and comforting pre-sleep ritual that will put you in the best mood for rest. Trust me, once you romanticize your wind-down, it'll be impossible to do it any differently.

Aside from helping you learn how to sleep better, it's also just a little way to give back to yourself after a long day. Taking inspiration from these glamorous habits will make you look forward to the moments before you tuck yourself into bed.

Without further ado, here's how to bring some magic into your nighttime routine and embrace wellness in the moments before you sleep.

1. Shake Up a Sleepy Girl Mocktail

Caught between girl dinner and sleep gummies, the sleepy girl mocktail is a sweet and healthy trend. (Image credit: Anthropologie)

One of my favorite micro-trends to come out of 'SleepTok' this year is the sleepy girl mocktail. Not just for the girls, this recipe is a fun swap for nighttime tea and will quickly become one of your favorite drinks to end the day with.

"Instead of scrolling your phone or pouring another glass of wine, I recommend making this calming drink that feels like a treat," says wellness expert Dr. Kira Capozzolo. "My go-to recipe for this mocktail includes a ½ cup of tart cherry juice, which is a natural source of melatonin, a ½ cup of coconut water for hydration, a squeeze of lime, a drizzle of honey, and a splash of sparkling water."

She suggests garnishing the drink with an orange slice or a cinnamon stick. And if you want to take it one step further, you can also add a teaspoon of magnesium powder to support sleep.

If you're wondering when to prepare this sleep-friendly beverage, I recommend making and drinking it at least three hours before bed, in accordance with the 10-3-2-1-0 rule for sleep.

Dr. Kira Capozzolo Social Links Navigation Wellness Expert Dr. Kira Capozzolo is a chiropractor of seven years located in Solana Beach, CA. Alongside her twin sister, she opened Twin Waves Wellness Center, a gentle-touch chiropractic office that specializes in Network Spinal. With a focus on nervous system optimization, they provide subtle yet precise adjustments along the spinal cord to help unwind stored tension in the muscles and body. She aims to help clients reconnect with their innate healing abilities, supporting transformative improvements in physical and emotional well-being.

2. Tuck Yourself Into a Luxury Bedscape

Prioritize the quality of the types of bedding on display for a truly restorative bedscape. (Image credit: Oracle. Design: Agence Volta. Styling: Collected Studio)

Slipping under your sheets should feel completely relaxing. And if it doesn't instantly soothe your mind, then perhaps it's time to give your bedscape a spruce by investing in bedding brands that deliver on comfort.

Sleep expert Dr. Leah Kaylor tells me that you can't go wrong with layering your bed in soft textures. "Think crisp sheets, a fluffy duvet, and a cozy throw blanket," she says. "Then, slip into silk nightwear or lay your head on a satin pillowcase —these little luxuries elevate the feeling of indulgence."

If you're a hot sleeper, then the key is to dress your bed in cooling fabrics. My advice is to buy bamboo bedding now and switch to silk once winter truly sets in for the year.

Dr. Leah Kaylor Social Links Navigation Sleep expert and psychologist Dr. Leah Kaylor is a sleep expert and a clinical and prescribing psychologist at the Federal Bureau of Investigation. She has also written five book chapters and over 15 peer-reviewed journal articles. She has spoken nationally and internationally to law enforcement officers on topics such as the human stress response, trauma, EMDR, sleep/nightmares, taking care of one’s mental health when working with CSAM, wellness, and resilience.

3. Indulge in Self Care

Use aromatherapy and skin care to set the mood for sleep. (Image credit: Timothy Kaye. Design: Mckimm)

Upon educating myself on how to master sleep hygiene, I have begun to organize separate spaces in my home that completely cater to sleep. And so, a dedicated PM self-care routine shelf has come to be in my bathroom.

"Rather than rushing through washing your face, treat it as a mini spa ritual," says Kira. "Warm water, a gentle cleanser, maybe even a facial massage or soothing mask. Think of it less like hygiene and more like pampering."

And since sleep experts recommend a hot shower before bed, you can introduce some subtle aromatherapy into this practice. "A short soak with Epsom salts or essential oils can mimic the vibe of a spa bathroom," says Leah. "Plus, it will lower your core temperature afterward and prime your body for deeper rest."

My new favorite way to end the day is by dark showering. And then following up with a cooling skin and body care routine to cap off this wellness ritual.

4. Curate a Sensory Wind Down

Being of calm mind and body will ease you into a state of soft sleep. (Image credit: Nicholas Caldwell. Design: Matters + Made Architecture: Couvaras Architects)

Winding down plays a crucial role in preparing for rest, and Kira tells me that hushing the senses one by one is a great practice. "Put on a calming playlist, light a candle, or read a few pages of a book you love," she advises.

"These sensory cues become signals to your brain that it’s bedtime. And you can also incorporate some slow grounding movements for your body."

She explains that just five minutes of gentle stretching, yoga poses, or deep breathing not only eases tension from the day but also tells your nervous system it’s safe to relax.

Stress and anxiety are two of the most common culprits for trouble sleeping through the night. So it's very important to set some time aside to calm your senses and wind down for sleep.

5. Set Your Intentions in a Journal

End the night with gratitude and a clean slate. (Image credit: Dylan James. Design: Without Studio)

As someone who used to be a journal naysayer, I stand humbly corrected. I have always had a junk journal for more nostalgic, creative freedom. But it has been almost two months since I began gratitude journaling, and it's such a wholesome way to end the day.

Taking a moment to count your blessings and reflect on the positives from the day is a wonderful practice to go to sleep feeling thankful and focused. Kira also recommends gratitude journaling at night.

"Keep a beautiful notebook by your bed and write down three things you’re grateful for or a few gentle reflections from the day," she says. "It shifts your mind into calm, positive territory before sleep."

And this romanticized night routine would be incomplete in the absence of a soft candle scented with soothing bedroom fragrances. The warm glow of a candle, a few minutes of gratitude, and an inviting scent bring the moment together and the day to a close — tell me that doesn't sound like a recipe for sweet dreams.

Now, all this romanticizing could go to waste if you and your partner are incompatible sleep partners. Prefer different room temperatures, mattress softness, and more? Sleep divorce might be your saving grace.