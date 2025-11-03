If you asked me last winter if there was any way I'd enjoy waking up in the absence of the sun, I'd have replied with a sincere and flat no. However, after learning more about home wellness and the art of romanticizing, I must admit that I no longer loathe winter mornings as much as I once did.

Knowing how to wake up when it's still dark outside can be difficult. But the wellness experts tell me that some simple routine changes can make your mornings more efficient, less stressful, and maybe even enjoyable.

Here are seven easy shifts to inspire your home habits in the winter and ease your morning blues.

1. Create a Structured Routine

Be loyal to your daily routine for mornings that feel less stressful. (Image credit: Lisa Cohen. Design: Kim Kneipp)

Tyana Tavakol, licensed therapist and wellness expert, points out that darker mornings overall make motivation to get out of bed and get moving so much harder. And she finds that the most important thing is to pick a routine and be consistent with it.

"When we have less of a sunlight signal to tell our bodies to get up and get moving, it's so helpful to have our muscle memory for a routine locked in so we don't even have to think about what steps to follow once we're out of bed," she says.

"If you can pick a morning shift routine and follow it every day as much as possible for at least a few weeks, you'll be set up for success. And it's even better if you acclimatize yourself before the mornings begin to get dark."

2. Maintain a Consistent Wake Time

Regulate your sleep and wake timings so you're not struggling to rise in the absence of the sun. (Image credit: Future, Jake Curtis, Marianne Cotterill)

Speaking of regulating your routine, Tyana says that it's beyond helpful to have a consistent wake time, including weekends. "Even if the night before, you end up staying awake later than you expected, our bodies respond really well to waking up at the same time every day," she notes.

"When we have a set wake time, then we're not relying on the sun being there or not being there to wake us up; we're relying on our internal clock and muscle memory that has been set to get us up in the morning."

She finds that this simple routine change will reduce feelings of grogginess throughout the day and help you get out of bed when it's especially hard in the darkness. Plus, it's a brilliant tip to master sleep hygiene, too.

3. Engage in Early Morning Movement

Even 10 minutes of gentle stretches can give you an energy boost. (Image credit: Mckimm. Design: Sharyn Cairns)

When we first wake up, Tyana explains that our bodies are still working to raise our internal temperature, and so we might feel especially cold, stiff, and struggle to get our day started.

"This is especially more difficult as the mornings get not only darker but colder," she advises. "By starting our day with morning movement, we start to heat up our bodies and signal that it's time to wake up and get the day started, regardless of how much light is outside."

And it doesn't have to be a HIIT class first thing in the AM. She tells me that it could be as simple as getting a walk in, doing some morning stretches, going on a run, or doing a workout in your home gym.

As a key principle of the slow mornings trend, I definitely recommend engaging in some tai chi or yoga if you prefer gentle movement after waking.

4. Incorporate Sun Lamps Into Your Lighting Scheme

By far the most hyped and underrated winter bedroom must-have. (Image credit: Michael Clifford. Design: Lisa Staton)

Almost every wellness expert I've spoken to recently has spoken about the true magic of a glowy morning lamp. So, I have it on good authority that it's one of the best things to have in your bedroom for a calm space.

"Sun lamps can help mimic the sunrise so your mind and body can still get the signal from what it perceives as the sun to help wake up every day. And these lamps can be especially helpful in treating seasonal affective disorder," says Tyana.

"And nowadays, sun lamps have clever features such as morning bird sounds or gentle color transitions and warm tints to copy the feel of a sunrise and help you feel comforted during dark mornings."

5. Make the Most of Sunlight Hours

When the sun does make an appearance, soak up every last ray. (Image credit: Martina Gemmola. Design: ELC Architecture & Interiors)

Even though the sun might be hiding early in the morning, Tyana explains that it's still important to make the absolute most of sunlight when it does flood your home — and I wholeheartedly agree.

"Even just five minutes outside taking in the sun at the start of your day will do wonders for your circadian rhythm, i.e., your body's natural wake and sleep cycle," she advises.

When it's bright during the day, draw open your curtains, spend some time in your garden, and even embrace the lüften German ventilation method to refresh your home and make up for the less-than-sparkling ambiance of a dark morning.

6. Prepare Your Environment the Night Before

Keep your bedroom prepped and ready so your morning feels like less of a task. (Image credit: Jack Lovel. Design: Bryant Alsop)

As a true type A Virgo, I sincerely stand by the mantra of preparing your home the night before. And wellness expert Alison Bladh tells me that this is an especially helpful routine change that'll make a major difference to darker mornings.

"Frictionless mornings cut decision fatigue, which is higher when motivation dips in winter," she notes. "Lay out clothes, decide on your breakfast, pack your bag, and set a sunrise alarm to brighten gradually 20 to 30 minutes before wake time."

End-of-year mornings are when you'll likely struggle most to muster up the energy to put together a cute outfit and make a pretty breakfast. So, this is the best time to get your valet stands out and your meal prep kits ready.

7. Have a Dopamine Rich Morning

Like dopamine decor if it were a wellness morning routine. (Image credit: Dave Wheeler. Design: Modify Homes)

Since dark mornings are notorious for flattening motivation, Alison recommends building in small feel-good cues to look forward to as you wake up. "Making time for some quick wins will release dopamine and create momentum for the rest of the day," she notes.

"Put on an upbeat playlist as you get up, wear a bright color to lift your mood and confidence, and tick off one tiny task like making the bed, taking supplements, or lighting a favorite candle."

We often romanticize our bedtime routines, so why not bring a touch of that magical energy to our mornings, too? Especially in the cold of winter, when we deserve some happy moments to put a pep in our step for the rest of the day.

Adjusting your routine is a major step forward in making darker mornings a little brighter in spirit, or doable at the very least. However, I also recommend comfort-maxxing your home to make your interiors feel totally supportive and cozy through the season.