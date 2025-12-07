5 Things That Are Causing Serious Clutter in Your Home in the Run Up to Christmas, and How to Deal With Them

As it is, Christmas is a bustling time of year, both within and beyond the walls of your home. And when it comes to your indoor environment, you might notice that the usual tidying doesn't cut it as new signs of clutter pop up around your space.

This is common around December with the festive season in full swing. However, trust me when I say that it's worth corraling now so you can host and relax off the clock in a home that doesn't feel overwhelmingly busy. Instead of decluttering room by room, there are certain culprits worth individually investigating.

Without further ado, here are five things that could be making your home look messy and how to control them for a calmer ambiance.

1. Incoming Gifts

Gifts are always welcome but the succeeding clutter is a major no no. (Image credit: Patch Plants)

"New gifts and presents tend to pile up during Christmas, and if they haven't been put away or don't have a home yet, they can end up all over the house," says Olivia Parks, lead organizer at My Professional Organizer Northshore.

"I'd suggest taking 10 to 15 minutes once all the gift opening is done to reset the space and start putting everything away. If there's no room for gifts, I recommend decluttering first to make space for all those new presents."

These Christmas decluttering rules will ensure that all those fun seasonal mailers, unexpected goodies, and stocking stuffers bring pure happiness and no stress thereafter.

Ray Serving Tray Design Letters £40 at nordicnest.com Color: Lavender I'd style this Ray Serving Tray by Design Letters in the entryway to keep mail in check. The moment the pile stacks above the boundary, it's time for sorting.

Olivia Parks Social Links Navigation Lead Organizer Olivia Parks is the owner and lead organizer at 'My Professional Organizer Northshore', a home organizing company in Mandeville, LA. She and her team work with individuals and families, organizing and decluttering all areas of their homes. They provide packing and unpacking services for a seamless move as well. Her company has worked with over 500+ clients and has over 200+ five-star reviews.

2. Holiday Snacks and Sweet Treats

Decant your seasonal snacks out of bulky boxes and house them in festive food storage. (Image credit: H&M)

It's that time of year when candy canes, mince pies, yule logs, and peppermint bark crowd counters, while hot cocoa stations are set up with mixings of marshmallows, sprinkles, and whipped cream. And while this might sound appetizing, the clutter that tends to follow is far from it.

"All of the extra yummy holiday food, tins of cookies, and desserts tend to easily clutter your fridge and countertop," says Olivia. "I'd suggest keeping only what you actually eat, donating anything you don't like or won't eat to local homeless shelters, or giving them to family and friends, and tossing anything that's been sitting too long."

I also recommend introducing expert-approved kitchen organizers to keep your pantry clean. This way, you can restock your guest bedroom nightstands without hosting an overflow of snacks on your countertops.

H&M Figurative Stoneware Jar £19.99 at H&M (US) Color: Red Make your food storage festive and organized with this sweet-shaped Figurative Stoneware Jar from H&M.

3. Seasonal Decor and Your Christmas Tree

Small flourishes like this Peppermint Faux Fur Cushion are cute, but try not to go overboard. (Image credit: Anthropologie)

I hate to say it, but the pièce de résistance of your Christmassy home, the tree itself, tends to be a bit of a clutter hotspot. "Your Christmas tree can take up a lot of space in the living room, making it feel tight and cluttered, especially with the extra seasonal decor and presents around," says Olivia.

"To declutter your living room, I find that putting away anything that doesn't belong is extremely helpful. Keeping the area around the tree clear will definitely make the room feel so much more open."

Personally, I find that the floor decluttering method is a nifty way to ease the visual chaos around your tree, too. Although presents are the exception, nothing else should be taking up floor real estate in this busy shared space.

Plus, if you live in a small home or a studio, like me, it's better to pick and choose Christmas decor ideas that elevate your space, rather than weigh it down. Less is more!

Dunelm Woven Gray Bauble Storage Box £10 at Dunelm Capacity: 9 Compartments I recommend storing your Christmas tree decor in this Woven Gray Bauble Storage Box from Dunelm.

4. Gift Wrapping Accessories

Restrict your gift wrap and ribbons to your wrapping zone and don't let it go any further. (Image credit: Cox & Cox)

"The main culprits are always gift wrap supplies that multiply like rabbits — seriously, rolls of paper everywhere," says Lana Lorena, founder of Organize with Lana. And if you like to experiment with DIY gift wrap ideas, then you know the clutter it can bring to a space.

"I recommend investing in a bin for only the wrapping supplies you'll actually use this year," she advises. "The key is dealing with things as they enter your home rather than letting them accumulate, because in January, you will not want to face December’s mess."

Learning how to properly store gift wrap will instantly declutter your space. You can also organize your gift bags and the rest of your gifting accessories together to make a wrapping zone — something all savvy hosts are doing now to prepare for the holidays.

Christmas Village Wrapping Paper Storage Bag £7.99 at Debenhams UK Color: Gray Use this Wrapping Paper Storage Bag from Christmas Village to organize your gift station supplies.

Lana Lorena Social Links Navigation Professional Organizer Lana Lorena is a Bay Area professional organizer, decluttering expert, and founder of Organize with Lana (OWL). She helps busy families and individuals create functional, stylish, and stress-free homes by blending luxury design with practical systems. Passionate about simplifying lives, Lana makes organization less about perfection and more about creating space for what truly matters.

5. Winter Clothes and Shoes

Since you shrug your coat off and kick your boots off as soon as you enter, a landing zone is key. (Image credit: Paul Raeside)

A key part of resetting your home for winter is creating a landing zone. Without one, you'll be left with an entryway that's riddled with winter wear. And that just won't do, considering it plays a crucial role in building a first impression with guests.

"Winter coats, boots, gloves, and other accessories can quickly fill the entryway, creating a pile," says Olivia. "To organize your entryway, I recommend putting out a cute basket, or laying out some wall hooks so everything has a place instead of landing on the floor."

Also, imbibe things people with uncluttered entryways do by utilizing vertical space and opting for storage furniture. It'll make all the difference come Christmas and beyond.

Ørskov Umbrella Stand £89.30 at nordicnest.com Style: Chocolate / White Stitching This Umbrella Stand from Ørskov will look stylish while housing your umbrellas the moment you step indoors.

Another way to calm the busy vibe in your space is to adopt the visual decluttering trend. It'll take your kitchen and pantry from messy to minimalist in no time.