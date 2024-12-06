Rolled and Ready to Go — 7 Easy Ways to Store Your Gift Wrap This Christmas

My personal love language is and always has been gift-giving. There's just something about giving your loved ones intentional, wonderful presents all perfectly wrapped and topped with a brilliant bow. And when it comes to receiving gifts, I'm most definitely one of those people who saves pretty wrapping paper instead of ripping it to shreds. So as you can imagine, I find it incredibly important to properly store my gift wrap.

Since the holiday season usually comes with a flurry of guests and plenty of time catered to entertaining, it's a good idea to map out your storage plan for gift wrap now. That way you won't have a clutter-ful spot in your living room, strewn with wrapping paper scraps and lost bows. From learning how to store your gift bags to figuring out the best practice to stow away your wrapping paper, all of these tricks of the trade are best adopted.

We've collected seven trusty tips that will get you through this year's festivities without a single breakdown in the name of wrapping paper. By taking inspiration from our experts and actually practicing a couple of these tips, you'll find present wrapping both therapeutic and enjoyable.

1. Set Up a Wrapping Station During the Holidays

In conversation with Di Ter Avest, founder of Di Is Organized, she tells us that one of the things savvy hosts are doing now to prepare for the holidays is creating a gift wrap station.

"Use a portable wrapping cart, a table, or even a corner of a room where you can keep all your supplies in one place," she advises. "This keeps the materials organized and prevents them from scattering around the house."

This Rolling Gift Wrap Station from Amazon is a wonderfully versatile home buy. You can use it for gift wrapping during the holiday season and then switch it to a laundry cart or use it as craft room storage through the rest of the year.

2. Invest in a Gift Wrap Organizer

Di tells us that a gift wrap organizer is an absolute game-changer. "These storage solutions are often designed to fit under beds, hang in closets, or slide into narrow spaces," she notes. "Look for one with compartments for rolls, bags, ribbons, and bows."

"If you mainly use rolls of gift wrapping paper and you keep only a small supply on hand, this Wrapping Paper Organizer from Amazon is the perfect solution," says Lauren Saltman, founder of Living. Simplified. "It can be placed in a closet or under a bed for quick access."

On the other hand, if you keep a vast collection of wrapping supplies on hand, then Lauren recommends utilizing a full-size organizer like this Hearth & Harbor Wrapping Paper Storage Container from Amazon. "From short rolls to long, ribbons to tape, scissors to gift bags, these organizers can hold an extensive amount of supplies," she notes.

3. Keep Ribbons and Bows in Clear Containers

Kristina MacRae, founder of Organized Energized Living, tells us that you can't go wrong with transparent storage containers. "Choose a container that best fits what you have," she advises. "You can store wrapping supplies in a clear plastic bin for easy visibility and stackability."

Di also finds see-through storage to be a great option. "Prevent ribbons from tangling and bows from getting crushed by storing them in stackable, clear plastic containers," she adds. "Group by color or theme for added convenience."

This Plastic Divider Organizer from Walmart is fitted with three detachable tiers all featuring multiple mini compartments that are perfect for bows, ribbons, and other gift flourishes.

4. Hang Gift Wrapping on a Tension Rod

Di tells us to organize gift wraps by size and occasion by clipping or draping them onto a tension rod inside a closet. "This prevents creases and makes it easy to find the perfect bag when needed," she explains.

Lauren also finds that hanging organizers are perfect if you only keep a few supplies on hand and want quick access to them. She tells us that a tension rod allows you to keep a few items of each type handy by hanging your wraps in a tidy fashion.

We spotted this Mainstays Adjustable Tension Rod on Walmart and it's a quick fix for any of your gift wrap storage solution woes. Simply fit it in your DIY closet and cloak your wrapping paper over the rod, arranging them by season for maximum accessibility so you can wrap your gifts like a pro.

5. Use Over-the-Door Organizers

"A clever hack is to use vertical space by hanging an organizer in the closet to store rolls and accessories neatly," says Kristina — and we couldn't agree more.

By utilizing the vertical room on your doors you can optimize your DIY space and keep your supplies in tip-top shape. You can then experiment with gift wrapping hacks aplenty and you'll have the most immaculate gift wrap to work with.

Di suggests transforming the back of a closet door into a gift wrap station with an over-the-door organizer. "The compartments are ideal for storing rolls, ribbons, and supplies," she says. This Ultimate Wrapping Paper Storage Organizer from Walmart is an ideal investment for seamless organization.

6. Leave Them Rolled and Ready to Go

There are plenty of design-lover gifts we've got our eyes on this year but the issue is that they often arrive scarily late. And in the case of a last-minute wrapping session, you need to have all of your supplies present and ready.

Our pro tip for storing your gift wrap efficiently is to keep it rolled and ready to go. This tip will come in especially handy for homeowners with limited room for storage.

Although these Silicone Cable Ties from Amazon are made to tame electronic cords around your home, they're just as nifty to keep your gift paper coiled and in place.

7. Switch to Fabric Wrap for Space-Saving Storage

This festive season, we find that sustainability is more important than ever. In that vein, we find that eco-wrapping ideas have evolved into being just as chic and fun as traditional wrapping paper.

Now, an added benefit to adopting cloth gift wrap is that it's super easy to put away. Since they don't need to be folded or rolled, they can just be bundled up and tucked away at a moment's notice.

Meagan Downey, founder of Shiki Wrap, also agrees that the best way to save on storage space is to make the switch to reusable fabric gift wrap. “In addition to saving time on wrapping, fabric gift wrap saves valuable storage space," she affirms. "Our fabric gift bags and wraps stretch for clean lines around the gift and can simply be folded up in a small drawer or bin for reuse over and over again."

'Tis the season of gift giving and while reaching for your gift wrap might be daunting since present wrapping usually comes with a mess of its own, we find that properly storing your materials will make this task so much less stressful.

Even if you only take a couple of tips from this guide, you will find yourself in a space that's easier to navigate with gift wrap that won't get lost, torn or mussed haphazardly.

Now you can make sure your expensive gift wrap is being put to good use and being stored the way these pretty papers deserve.

FAQs

What is the Best Way to Store Large Rolls of Wrapping Paper?

According to Di, large rolls of wrapping paper can be tricky to store because of their length and tendency to unravel. She finds that wrapping paper storage boxes is an excellent solution as they are designed specifically for these rolls.

"For vertical storage, tall bins keep rolls upright and prevent damage," she explains. "If you have a crafting space, consider wall-mounted wrapping paper racks, which offer easy accessibility while saving floor space."

Another clever option Di swears by is using a sturdy garment bag to hold multiple rolls. She tells us to simply hang it in a closet to keep all wrapping paper organized and wrinkle-free.