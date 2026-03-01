"I've Been Practicing 'Japanese Floor Sleeping' for 5 Months, Here's What Differences It Made for Me"

Is it just me, or are so many people swapping out bulky high beds for Japanese futons? As of late, I've seen a handful of homes turn to these firm floor mattresses as a way to improve sleep and promote health.

But it had me wondering how it feels and whether there are any impactful benefits to making this change in sleep environment. So, I spoke to Kaley Potter, one among the crowd of people who are practicing Japanese floor sleeping. And as someone who turned to this Japanese sleep secret five months ago, she has plenty to report.

But, before we get into the benefits of Japanese floor sleeping, let's talk about what this practice entails.

What Is Japanese Floor Sleeping?

It's about grounding yourself by resting on a firm floor mattress crafted from organic materials. (Image credit: Anna Stathaki. Design: Yoko Kloeden)

Kaley Potter, wellness enthusiast and content creator, tells me that she has been practicing Japanese floor sleeping for five months so far. And she doesn't see herself going back to a regular bed anytime soon.

"Japanese floor sleeping is not simply sleeping on a firm mattress. It’s sleeping on a thin, firm mattress made from natural fibers, traditionally cotton or wool, placed directly on the floor," she says.

"The thinness matters. The materials matter. It is intentionally minimal. You are removing thick layers of foam and synthetic cushioning and instead sleeping on something breathable, structured, and grounded."

In any home authentically embracing Japanese design principles, you will likely find the bedroom clean, airy, and anchored by a Japanese futon bed. And while some sleepers tend to prefer a cushier surface, there are plenty of benefits to resting on a floor mattress.

What Are the Benefits of Japanese Floor Sleeping?

There are plenty of wellness benefits to sleeping on a Japanese shikibuton, including spinal alignment, a sense of connection, and improved mobility. (Image credit: Ferm LIVING / Laila Rietbergen)

Kaley tells me that her family transitioned to sleeping on this Japanese Organic Foldable Mattress from The Futon Shop after spending a lot of time researching natural materials and questioning conventional mattresses.

"I had been waking up with recurring back and hip tightness for years and started realizing that softness does not always equal support," she says. "We made the switch recently, and the difference was noticeable quickly, especially in how our bodies felt in the morning."

So, if you've been questioning the difference a Japanese floor mattress can make to your sleep hygiene and your overall mood, let's take a look at some of the benefits Kaley has noticed in just a handful of months.

1. Improved Alignment

"One of the biggest benefits has been true muscle relaxation. On traditional American mattresses, especially very soft ones, your heavier areas, like your hips and shoulders, sink deeply," says Kaley.

"That sinking may feel comfortable at first, but it often throws the spine slightly out of alignment. When that happens, your muscles subtly engage through the night to stabilize you. They never fully turn off."

She explains that this results in your body working while you're trying to sleep. "That is why so many people wake up with sore lower backs, tight necks, or aching hips," she adds.

"On a thin, firm mattress made from natural cotton and wool, your body does not collapse. It is supported evenly. There is still gentle compression, but not deep sinking. Because your spine stays more level, your muscles can finally relax instead of compensating."

For Kaley, this has translated into waking up without back pain and feeling genuinely rested instead of stiff. So if you're wondering how to choose a mattress, this is an important factor to consider.

2. Increased Mobility

According to Kaley, another benefit has been sleeping close to the ground. "Being low changes how you move. You have to get up and down from a very low position every day," she notes.

"As we age, we practice that movement less and less. We live higher off the ground when beds get taller, and chairs get softer. We lose that natural mobility. Sleeping on a floor mattress gently requires you to maintain the strength and coordination needed to rise from the ground."

She goes on to explain that this is closely connected to long-term mobility and independence. So if one of your New Year's resolutions has been to improve your mobility through simple daily movements, Japanese floor sleeping will help you tick that off by the end of the year.

3. Feeling Grounded

"There is also something grounding about being closer to the earth. It feels stable and calming. Our children sleep more deeply and consistently, and our home feels simpler and more connected," says Kaley.

"For us, it has not been about trends. It has been about proper alignment, conscious materials, and how our bodies truly rest."

With concepts like slow mornings being the new routine to help you relax away from the wrong side of hustle culture, it's mindful practices like Japanese floor sleeping that will truly help you attain a renewed sense of peace.

