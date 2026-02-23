Finding beauty in imperfection, simplicity, and the quiet passage of time is rooted in Japanese philosophy. In interiors, it shifts the focus away from perfection and toward feeling. And nowhere does that matter more than the bedroom.



Often, a bedroom isn’t meant to impress; it’s meant to restore. Inspired by the principles behind the Japanese philosophy, wabi sabi encourages clarity, calm, and emotional reset. The space becomes visually and mentally lighter, allowing you to truly switch off.



As an interior stylist, I approach a Wabi-Sabi bedroom through materiality first. When colour is restrained, texture carries the atmosphere: think, lime-washed walls, crumpled linen bedding, wool rugs underfoot, and timber that proudly shows its grain. These choices add depth without visual noise.

Relaxed linen and characterful wood can always be found in a wabi sabi bedroom. (Image credit: Nikolas Koenig. Design: Axel Vervoordt and Tatsuro Miki for The Greenwich Hotel)

Nature plays a quiet but essential role, and imperfection isn’t corrected — it’s celebrated. The knot in wood, the uneven glaze, the patina developed over time all become part of the story. In bedrooms especially, wabi-sabi feels powerful because it supports rest.

When each element has presence, the room settles on its own.

I often tell clients to focus less on styling and more on feeling. If a space allows you to slow down the moment you walk in, you’re already close. Add slowly, choose thoughtfully, and let the room evolve rather than forcing a finished look.

And if you’re unsure how to translate that feeling into real pieces, that’s exactly where Design Lab by Livingetc comes in. Through our Finds service, we help refine your ideas and source the pieces that bring balance and character together, so your bedroom doesn’t just look beautiful, it feels right to live in.