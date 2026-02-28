7 Winter Clothes Storage Mistakes You Should Know About Before You Even Consider Transitioning Your Closet to Spring

It's nearing that time of year when you finally turn in your winterwear for lighter spring apparel. And I can't wait! But the one hurdle to get over before I can fashion all of my warm-weather outfits is that of stowing away my winter clothes. And rather than haphazardly stuff them away, this year I'm taking the time to do it right.

Ranging from closet mistakes that will make you wear less of your clothes to actual storage faux pas that could be ruining the quality of your apparel, the experts tell me that these are the winter clothes organization errors you want to avoid.

Without further ado, let's get into it so you can enjoy your spring wardrobe to the fullest without your winterwear getting in the way.

1. Keeping Winter Clothes Accessible

DO INSTEAD: Store your winter clothes outside your main closet to help your spring wardrobe remain front of house. (Image credit: Lucy Call. Design: Studio McGee. Architecture: Reagan & Andre Architecture Studio)

Professional organizer Cher Casey tells me that the number one storage mistake she always notices is when winter clothes are left in prime wardrobe real estate all year. So how do you store winter clothes?

"As soon as the coldest months have passed, you can maximize wardrobe space by removing your warmest winter wear from your everyday wardrobe space. Store on top shelves, under your bed, or in a spare room, loft, or garage," she advises.

"I also recommend using breathable cloth bags or storage bins, depending on where you store items. Be sure to clearly label so everything is easy to find when winter arrives."

This Stripe Underbed Storage Bag from Dunelm is a great option for when you're stowing clothes away into a spare closet. Or, you can also rely on these Luxury Organic Cotton Sweater Storage Bags from Hayden Hill.

Cher Casey Social Links Navigation Professional Organizer Cher Casey, PhD, is a York-based professional organizer, decluttering expert, and public speaker who helps people simplify and create homes that support their daily lives. She takes a holistic, compassionate approach to decluttering that recognizes that clutter is often about more than just having 'too much stuff.' She works with busy families, professionals, and those navigating life transitions to create calm, practical systems tailored to how her clients live. With a background in research and education, she blends psychology and practicality to help people move from overwhelm to clarity. She empowers people to transform their homes and their overall well-being.

2. Forgetting to Categorize and Label

DO INSTEAD: Get your label maker out and sort your clothes by genre before putting them away. (Image credit: JVDK Studios. Design: Fabrikate)

According to professional organizer Lucy Mansey, another major winter clothes storage mistake is forgetting to categorize and label. "As an avid fan of label machines, storing clothes without labels leads to a regretful realization when it's time to wear them again," she says.

"Personally, I love categorizing clothes by genre, labelling each section, and then storing carefully to ensure all apparel can be brought back out in the right order, ready to switch back into the wardrobe in time for next winter."

She finds that this simple precursor to putting your clothes away makes the whole process far easier than shoving them all in bags and having to scramble to find that one jumper when October hits!

So if you're learning how to store clothes for next winter, I recommend treating your closet to this E10 Mini Bluetooth Label Maker from Amazon. Or if you're on the analogue trend, you can always go old school and handwrite your categories onto this set of White Rectangle Stickers.

Lucy Mansey Social Links Navigation Professional Organizer Lucy Mansey founded Organised By Lucy with a belief that thoughtful organisation transforms how life feels at home. Her intuitive yet structured approach brings clarity, intention, and calm to every project, helping clients make confident decisions and create spaces that truly support how they live.

3. Packing Wet or Unwashed Clothes

DO INSTEAD: Ensure all your clothes are clean and completely dry before folding them into your cupboard. (Image credit: Felix Forrest. Design: Nina Maya Interiors)

Winter clothes can take ages to dry. Especially if you live in a studio, like me, you might constantly be in a battle with your drying rack to keep your bulky knits aired out. However, that's never an excuse to put your clothes away unwashed or still wet from the laundry.

"Even if a jumper looks clean but has been worn, it will carry invisible oils or fragrance," says Sophie Crowhurst, founder of Tidyist. "Over time, these can oxidize and become permanent stains. To avoid this, make sure clothes are fully clean and dry before packing away."

And if quick drying is the issue, I recommend investing in a stylish retractable washing line. Or, if you're in for something more permanent (without losing out on the space-saving factor), take inspiration from Project London's laundry room racks.

Sophie Crowhurst Social Links Navigation Professional Organizer Sophie has been a professional organizer for seven years, helping people create calm, clutter-free homes that truly work for them. She supports clients with practical, thoughtful solutions that make everyday life feel lighter, simpler, and more manageable, making space for what truly matters.

4. Hanging Heavy Knitwear

DO INSTEAD: Try folding and stacking your bulkier winter clothes to preserve them for the end of the year. (Image credit: Maxime Brouillet. Design: Le Borgne Rizk Architecture)

Although it's always easy to put your bulky sweaters and long winter coats on hangers, Sophie tells me that it's a winter clothes storage mistake that could be damaging your apparel. So in the debate of hanging vs folding your clothes, the latter takes the win for winter.

"Hanging knitwear up can cause stretches in the shoulder area, and this is normally impossible to reverse," she warns. "Instead, I find that it's always best to fold your winterwear and lay it flat."

Cher also finds that hanging all your knits is not the best use of your space. "If you're struggling for room, consider folding and stacking items vertically so you can see everything," says Cher. "Not only will this add precious hanging space to your wardrobe, but it'll also ensure every jumper has an equal chance of getting worn."

5. Using Vacuum Bags for Everything

DO INSTEAD: Rely on clothes bags and packing cubes to keep your delicate knits in good shape. (Image credit: Mark Roper. Design: Robson Rak)

Lucy tells me that she often loves to use a vacuum bag to store items. However, she also points out that many mistakenly treat all winter fabrics the same, which can lead to disaster.

"Fabrics such as goose feather, cashmere, and wool need to breathe and shouldn’t be compressed in plastic bags. These can trap moisture and damage those beautifully crafted jumpers," she shares.

"Instead, I recommend using breathable cotton or linen bags to store these items. As professional organizers, we want the items coming out to look as good as they did when they went away."

You can also retire your vacuum seal bags and learn how to use packing cubes at home as a safer alternative.

6. Overlooking Moth Prevention

DO INSTEAD: Protect your closet from moths by adding cedar blocks and lavender sachets. (Image credit: Yevhenii Avramenko. Design: Yana Molodykh)

When the time comes to remove and store your winter clothes, you'll probably take a moment to clean your closet. However, that's not enough to keep the moths away.

"In clients' homes, we often see jumpers, suits, and stunning silk dresses destroyed by moths. Many forget that winter clothes can become moth magnets as they sit in the dark, dingy corner of cupboards," says Lucy.

"When packing away clients' winter wardrobes, we always introduce cedar blocks, lavender sachets, and ensure proper storage that seals effectively deter those unwelcomed guests."

This Cedar Blocks Bundle from ecoKiwi includes 10 cedar hangers, 30 balls, and 28 rings to keep every closet in your home moth-free. Plus, you can always throw in one of these Lavender Bags from Inovida for good measure.

7. Putting Unwanted Items Back

DO INSTEAD: Declutter first, and organize second, before putting your winter clothes away for the season. (Image credit: Sharyn Cairns. Design: Mckimm)

Last but not least, Cher tells me that a common winter clothes storage mistake has to do with identifying something you don't want and putting it back into your wardrobe (guilty).

"This habit leads to overstuffed wardrobes that overwhelm us daily. A quick fix is removing items as soon as you deem them unwanted. You can also minimize your efforts by creating a donation bag in your wardrobe," she adds.

Learning how to declutter your closet will help you optimize your wardrobe for your current self. And if you can't remember the last time you found things to throw out of your closet, now's the time to pencil an hour in.

Clothes Organizers to Shop

With your winter clothes efficiently put away, I recommend taking some time to make sure your wardrobe is bringing in good energy. And if you're feeling unsure, you might want to check out these Feng Shui closet mistakes to avoid.

Plus, if you're looking for more advice to help your home enter its best era yet, our newsletter is full of cool ideas to support this journey.