This Laundry Room Might Be the Perfect Layout for a Busy Family Home — and It's All Down to This Hidden Feature

There's a lot to love about this family home, designed by Project London, from the underground home gym to the stunning rooftop terrace — but there was one room that stood out to me down to its functionality, rather than its design flair: the laundry room.

That's right, one of the highlights of this spectacular home is the clever design of their basement utility room, thanks to the genius, pull-out clothes racks that are so discreetly tucked away above each washing machine and tumble drying unit.

When tucked away, they become practically invisible. Just small wooden slats sitting flush to your washing machine. But when they're pulled out, you're greeted with four different layers of custom drying racks. And, even better yet, I've found a way to get the same idea, without having to spend on expensive custom detailing — a pull-out rack from Amazon that costs just £80.

Generic Above Washing Machine Drying Rack Unlike the wooden versions shown in the Fulham utility room, this model is made from an aluminum alloy, which promises maximum durability, as well as a rust-proof guarantee. It boasts an impressive 30kg load-bearing capability, so even your heaviest jeans can happily hang off this rack. Just install it above your washing machine, and the silent sliding rail will allow you to pull it out when you've just finished a fresh load and need to hang them somewhere to dry, and then, when you don't need it, you can easily tuck it away, saving space and keeping your space looking nice and neat.

"The utility room was designed to work as hard as the rest of the house, but without feeling purely utilitarian," says Marcelina Jani, from Project London.

Utility rooms are so often designed purely from a place of functionality, which, while important, can leave these spaces feeling like the ugly duckling of the home.

But there's no reason these spaces can't be both beautiful and super practical. It just requires a bit of extra effort.

Thoughtful color choices and luxury materials help to elevate this space, as Marcelina explains, "Working with bespoke joinery specialists Cor Domi, the bespoke pale blue cabinetry with brass detailing sets a refined tone, while Arabescato marble utility room countertops and a Belfast sink bring a sense of quiet luxury."

Light blue cabinets and wooden details bring a cute, relaxed feel to this space. (Image credit: Project London)

But this sense of style at no point overrides the functionality of the space.

"Efficiency was all about intelligent planning. Dual washers and dryers are tucked beneath counters, supported by a four-storey laundry chute that drops directly into the room from above, keeping daily life flowing effortlessly. Pull-out drying racks, slide-out timber shelves for baskets, and deep cabinetry mean everything has a place. It’s a room designed to make family routines easier, without sacrificing beauty," Marcelina says.

For a family of 5, this style of utility room is practically a dream come true. "With three young children, laundry is constant, so we wanted solutions that felt streamlined and elegant. The pull-out racks are integrated within bespoke joinery, so they’re easy to use but completely concealed when not in action. It’s a small detail that makes a huge difference to daily life, while keeping the small laundry room uncluttered," she explains.

And while the bespoke version certainly looks beautiful, our Amazon find offers an identical experience, for a substantial amount less, too.

If you're still on the hunt for more clever laundry room hacks, you're going to love this stylish retractable laundry line. So smart, so chic.