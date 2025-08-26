Dare I Say It, These Sophisticated, Neutral ‘Waste Sorting Bags’ Might Make You Not Want to Hide Your Recycling Away

Just when you think you've seen it all... You stumble across chic waste bags.

Okay, so they're not quite a replacement for the slippery black bin bags we all know and hate; they're one step better. These waste kitchen storage baskets are designed to help simplify your recycling process, and they just so happen to look great while doing it.

A significant upgrade to the sad recycling bins of the present, and an excellent solution to the weekly separation scrimmage, the Søstrene Grene Waste Sorting Bag Set allows you to neatly separate your recycling throughout the week, so by the time the bin collectors come round, they're already set to go. And, in an even more major win, their sleek look means we'd proudly have them on display.

There's nothing I love more than a chic upgrade to a typically undesirable necessity. And when that chic upgrade does some good for the planet? Well, that's just a no-brainer.

Søstrene Grene Waste Sorting Bag Set £13 at sostrenegrene.com In four varying neutral, earthy tones, these waste sorting bags somehow nail the cool, Scandi decor aesthetic, while maintaining a supremely functional design. Each bag handily sports its waste storage logo, so you don't have to do any of the guesswork. And at 40 x 30 cm, they're large enough to contain all your waste for the week. They are designed to be completely foldable, so they can be neatly stored away when needed, and the small handle makes them easily transportable.

As someone who spent several years dreading the weekly ritual of sorting through the large recycling bin and separating each item into several smaller recycling bins, undoubtedly covering my hands in the remnants of various food items in the process (clearly the plastics hadn't been washed as thoroughly as they should have), I can say with confidence that these bags would have been a life changer.

The area I was living in at that time required three different recycling bins — five in total, which would have been far too bulky (not to mention ugly) to have out in the kitchen at all times. It's hard enough to figure out how to hide one kitchen trash can, let alone five. So, instead, we opted to consolidate all the recycling into one bin and go through the treacherous task of separating it all on bin day.

If this situation sounds at all familiar to you, I reckon these should be going straight into your basket.

They're petite enough not to take up precious real estate in your kitchen, and stylish enough that you won't mind them being on full display. In fact, your recycling will never have looked better.

FAQs

What Recycling Goes into What Bin?

Unfortunately, there is no single answer to this question. Recycling guidelines will vary from place to place, so it's essential to check your local council's website to know exactly what applies to you.

While some councils will require separate boxes for glass, plastics, and paper, other locations use a simplified system of one mixed recycling bin. For clothes or other larger items, try researching what to do with old stuff in your area.

