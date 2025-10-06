This Drawer Insert Is Probably the Best Looking, Most Functional Way to Store Foil and Film Wrap in Your Kitchen

There are few issues as irritating as a slippery cling film roll. You know the ones, when the whole thing seems to be covered in a film of grease, and there appear to be at least 8 different potential openings for you to tear from, except they're all false openings, leading to fragmented scraps of plastic film crumpling in your hands, completely useless, and, more importantly, utterly infuriating,

It's an essentially universal problem, and yet there seems to be no clear cure for it. Clever kitchen storage ideas for foil and cling film seem to be surprisingly hard to come by, despite the fact that demand is clearly there.

So when I stumbled across the Kesper Drawer Foil Dispenser from Amazon, I was instantly sold. And if that wasn't enough for you, it's only £27 on Amazon.

Kesper Drawer Foil Dispenser £27 at Amazon UK This clever design is at the top of our organized kitchen Amazon buys, just pop it into your drawers for an immediate upgrade to your current storage situation. While most of the foil dispensers on the market are, to put it lightly, pretty ugly, this one feels chic, sleek, and surprisingly in line with popular kitchen aesthetics at the moment. There are a few things I love more than mixing chrome with wood, so this combination of stainless steel and bamboo was an easy winner in my books. Fit with three different foil/ cling film compartments, two of which have stainless steel lids to keep their content hidden, as well as an extra compartment for closing clips, this organizer has space for everything you may need when it comes to storing food.

The Alternatives

