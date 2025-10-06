This Drawer Insert Is Probably the Best Looking, Most Functional Way to Store Foil and Film Wrap in Your Kitchen
Say goodbye to wonky tears and cluttered drawers with this genius foil and cling film dispenser, and it looks good, too
There are few issues as irritating as a slippery cling film roll. You know the ones, when the whole thing seems to be covered in a film of grease, and there appear to be at least 8 different potential openings for you to tear from, except they're all false openings, leading to fragmented scraps of plastic film crumpling in your hands, completely useless, and, more importantly, utterly infuriating,
It's an essentially universal problem, and yet there seems to be no clear cure for it. Clever kitchen storage ideas for foil and cling film seem to be surprisingly hard to come by, despite the fact that demand is clearly there.
So when I stumbled across the Kesper Drawer Foil Dispenser from Amazon, I was instantly sold. And if that wasn't enough for you, it's only £27 on Amazon.
This clever design is at the top of our organized kitchen Amazon buys, just pop it into your drawers for an immediate upgrade to your current storage situation.
While most of the foil dispensers on the market are, to put it lightly, pretty ugly, this one feels chic, sleek, and surprisingly in line with popular kitchen aesthetics at the moment. There are a few things I love more than mixing chrome with wood, so this combination of stainless steel and bamboo was an easy winner in my books.
Fit with three different foil/ cling film compartments, two of which have stainless steel lids to keep their content hidden, as well as an extra compartment for closing clips, this organizer has space for everything you may need when it comes to storing food.
The Alternatives
Another cool wood and chrome decor option, this one is slightly smaller than the other, making it better for small kitchens with limited storage.
No drawer space? This hanging dispenser could be the perfect solution for your no-pantry kitchen. Not only does it have space for both foil and cling film, but it also has an extra compartment for your kitchen roll, too.
Taking things back to basics, this bamboo dispenser does exactly what it needs to, while still looking relatively stylish. It has space for both foil and cling film, and can be used either within a drawer or mounted on the back of a door if you are short on kitchen cabinet space.
Joseph Joseph is the go-to source for super functional, innovative kitchen designs, and this smart storage space is no different. Although it's not a dispenser, this is the perfect addition to any storage-short kitchen. Designed to hang beneath a shelf, it offers an organized way to store your rolls and boxes.
If you're anything like me, and are constantly on the lookout for more tips on how to organize a kitchen, little discoveries like this one can feel more like major revelations, and luckily, we have plenty more where that came from. Like this tiered cutlery organizer, which saves space while looking good.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.