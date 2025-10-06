This Drawer Insert Is Probably the Best Looking, Most Functional Way to Store Foil and Film Wrap in Your Kitchen

Say goodbye to wonky tears and cluttered drawers with this genius foil and cling film dispenser, and it looks good, too

a white kitchen with drawers, tiles, and objects on the countertops
(Image credit: Sam Donnelly)
There are few issues as irritating as a slippery cling film roll. You know the ones, when the whole thing seems to be covered in a film of grease, and there appear to be at least 8 different potential openings for you to tear from, except they're all false openings, leading to fragmented scraps of plastic film crumpling in your hands, completely useless, and, more importantly, utterly infuriating,

It's an essentially universal problem, and yet there seems to be no clear cure for it. Clever kitchen storage ideas for foil and cling film seem to be surprisingly hard to come by, despite the fact that demand is clearly there.

So when I stumbled across the Kesper Drawer Foil Dispenser from Amazon, I was instantly sold. And if that wasn't enough for you, it's only £27 on Amazon.

