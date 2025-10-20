This Genius IKEA Container Is What Stops My Cut Herbs Dying Every Week — And It Fits Perfectly Into My Fridge Door
Say goodbye to sad, wilted herbs, as this affordable buy from IKEA has revolutionized how I store my greens
Nothing instantly elevates a meal quite like a liberal sprinkling of some fresh herbs. Boring bowl of pasta? Chuck some basil in there. Bland piece of fish? Nothing a little dill can't fix. They're a secret weapon ingredient for taking your dinner up a notch. The only downside, however, is that they seem to go off before I've even had a chance to clean my plate.
I can't be the only person who constantly seems to have a bag of sad, limp leaves at the bottom of my fridge drawer. I don't know how it happens, I swear I always intend to use them up when I buy them, but my good intentions always seem to lose out to the inevitable fate my fresh herbs are met with. I've tried all different kinds of ways to organize my fridge, too, but no matter what, my parsley always ends up looking slightly worse for wear.
So, when I stumbled across these genius Klippkaktus Herb Storage from IKEA, there was no doubt it had to go straight into my basket. The smart design promises to keep my herbs fresher for longer, plus, they're only £6.
This pill-shaped container may look fairly unassuming, but the plastic dome boasts claims to keep your herbs fresh for an impressive 2-3 weeks, a significant upgrade on their regular lifespan of what sometimes feels like no more than a few hours.
All you need to do is pop in your chives, dill, mint, or even some asparagus, and keep an eye on your greens' freshness through the smart transparent lid. Plus, since it's able to be stored upright, instead of crumpled at the bottom of the drawer, it will also maintain its structural integrity.
The small door allows you to reach in and pinch from your makeshift herb garden as and when you please, while the spout-like opening towards the bottom of the container helps you pour water in without any mess, keeping your herbs as healthy as possible, for as long as possible.
Other Ideas to Store Your Herbs
This herb holder has a smart, ventilated basket that sits within a plastic tube, so your herbs can slowly absorb the water in their surrounding area, keeping them fresh for as long as possible, perfect for growing grocery store herbs.
If you want to tackle the problem head-on and never buy a plastic bag of herbs again, then why not invest in this clever indoor herb garden? Light and nutrients are automated for you, so all you have to do is harvest and enjoy your herbs.
This little plastic container follows the same concept as the IKEA model, but in a slightly more petite form. Plus, the bright yellow trim gives it a fun pop of color.
Don't just store your fresh herbs, start growing them, too. This cool ceramic and glass container is designed to support the growth of sprouting veg, such as cress, which is one of the best herbs to grow in a kitchen.
If you simply have too many fresh herbs to know what to do with, learning how to dry and store herbs could be a good idea. Not only does it look cool and fill your home with a gorgeous scent, but it also means you'll never be without a herbaceous sidekick again.
There's a certain understated luxury to a perfectly maintained fridge, and these smart storage jars would be a helpful tool in achieving that, as would these brilliant glass door fridge organization tips.
