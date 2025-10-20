This Genius IKEA Container Is What Stops My Cut Herbs Dying Every Week — And It Fits Perfectly Into My Fridge Door

herb holders from IKEA in a fridge
(Image credit: IKEA)
Nothing instantly elevates a meal quite like a liberal sprinkling of some fresh herbs. Boring bowl of pasta? Chuck some basil in there. Bland piece of fish? Nothing a little dill can't fix. They're a secret weapon ingredient for taking your dinner up a notch. The only downside, however, is that they seem to go off before I've even had a chance to clean my plate.

I can't be the only person who constantly seems to have a bag of sad, limp leaves at the bottom of my fridge drawer. I don't know how it happens, I swear I always intend to use them up when I buy them, but my good intentions always seem to lose out to the inevitable fate my fresh herbs are met with. I've tried all different kinds of ways to organize my fridge, too, but no matter what, my parsley always ends up looking slightly worse for wear.

So, when I stumbled across these genius Klippkaktus Herb Storage from IKEA, there was no doubt it had to go straight into my basket. The smart design promises to keep my herbs fresher for longer, plus, they're only £6.

