This Tiny Drying Rack Is a Lifesaver for Wine Glass Overflow When Entertaining, but Also Stores Away Flat in a Drawer When You’re Done With It
Keep your glasses clean, safe, and neatly stored, whether in use or not, with these smart, space-saving wine glass drying racks designed for everyday convenience
It’s that time of year when everything from big feasts to intimate get-togethers fills the calendar, and nothing gets more use than those sweet wine glasses that always end up stealing the show. And every year around this time, I find myself wondering: How do I wash, dry, and store these fragile beauties without tempting fate?
Until recently, I just balanced them on my regular drying rack, until I discovered the DrySmart™ Folding Wine Glass Drying Rack from Joseph Joseph. Now I genuinely can’t stop thinking about it.
For starters, it’s a convenient wine glass storage hanging rack (it holds four glasses). When in use, they dry quickly without hogging precious sink space. Plus, it’s sturdy; no more silently praying that a stem won’t snap. And when not in use, it easily folds away without taking up space. As they say, good things come in small packages, and this lightweight, clever, super functional rack might just be the best gift I give myself this holiday season.
And if you’re hunting for options, don’t worry, I’ve rounded up six great alternatives, too. Give your wine glasses the TLC they absolutely deserve!
Finally, my wine glasses have a proper home. This folding wine glass drying rack holds four glasses, spaces them out perfectly to prevent watermarks, and folds flat when you’re not using it. The rubberized grips keep each glass secure, while the base neatly collects any excess water. Even better, it’s made with at least 25% post-consumer recycled plastic; a small but meaningful win for the planet. And upkeep couldn’t be simpler: just wash and dry it by hand.
Shop Alternatives
Choosing a good wine glass drying rack comes down to stability, smart drainage, and space-saving design. Pick one that protects delicate stems, fits your kitchen setup, and makes everyday care effortless.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Aditi Sharma Maheshwari started her career at The Address (The Times of India), a tabloid on interiors and art. She wrote profiles of Indian artists, designers, and architects, and covered inspiring houses and commercial properties. After four years, she moved to ELLE DECOR as a senior features writer, where she contributed to the magazine and website, and also worked alongside the events team on India Design ID — the brand’s 10-day, annual design show. She wrote across topics: from designer interviews, and house tours, to new product launches, shopping pages, and reviews. After three years, she was hired as the senior editor at Houzz. The website content focused on practical advice on decorating the home and making design feel more approachable. She created fresh series on budget buys, design hacks, and DIYs, all backed with expert advice. Equipped with sizable knowledge of the industry and with a good network, she moved to Architectural Digest (Conde Nast) as the digital editor. The publication's focus was on high-end design, and her content highlighted A-listers, starchitects, and high-concept products, all customized for an audience that loves and invests in luxury. After a two-year stint, she moved to the UK and was hired at Livingetc as a design editor. She now freelances for a variety of interiors publications.