This Tiny Drying Rack Is a Lifesaver for Wine Glass Overflow When Entertaining, but Also Stores Away Flat in a Drawer When You’re Done With It

It’s that time of year when everything from big feasts to intimate get-togethers fills the calendar, and nothing gets more use than those sweet wine glasses that always end up stealing the show. And every year around this time, I find myself wondering: How do I wash, dry, and store these fragile beauties without tempting fate?

Until recently, I just balanced them on my regular drying rack, until I discovered the DrySmart™ Folding Wine Glass Drying Rack from Joseph Joseph. Now I genuinely can’t stop thinking about it.

For starters, it’s a convenient wine glass storage hanging rack (it holds four glasses). When in use, they dry quickly without hogging precious sink space. Plus, it’s sturdy; no more silently praying that a stem won’t snap. And when not in use, it easily folds away without taking up space. As they say, good things come in small packages, and this lightweight, clever, super functional rack might just be the best gift I give myself this holiday season.

And if you’re hunting for options, don’t worry, I’ve rounded up six great alternatives, too. Give your wine glasses the TLC they absolutely deserve!

Joseph Joseph DrySmart™ Folding Wine Glass Drying Rack £18 at Joseph Joseph Finally, my wine glasses have a proper home. This folding wine glass drying rack holds four glasses, spaces them out perfectly to prevent watermarks, and folds flat when you’re not using it. The rubberized grips keep each glass secure, while the base neatly collects any excess water. Even better, it’s made with at least 25% post-consumer recycled plastic; a small but meaningful win for the planet. And upkeep couldn’t be simpler: just wash and dry it by hand.

Shop Alternatives

Amazon Wine Glasses Rack Organizer £13.29 at Amazon The inverted design adds stability for different cup types, with a 25cm suspension for elegant storage. Its carbon-steel build ensures long-lasting, wear-resistant performance without bending or damage. Lakiq Lavish Aurous Alloy Suspended Wine Glass Drying Rack £19.95 at Lakiq This metal hanging rack installs under most cabinets, securely holding wine glasses without taking up counter space. It requires minimal assembly and keeps kitchen storage streamlined. Coopers of Stortford Six Glass Drying Rack £29.99 at Coopers of Stortford This chromed-steel drying rack holds six stemmed glasses, features a sturdy balanced base, and easily unscrews into three pieces. Flat-packed for simple self-assembly. Etsy Under Cabinet Wine Glass Rack £7.41 at Etsy This under-cabinet wine glass rack keeps stemware neatly organized and easy to reach, saving counter space. Made from durable black metal, it adds a sleek, modern touch to any kitchen. Wood Round Wine Glass Rack Countertop Wine Glass Holder £14.29 at Amazon This vertical wooden wine glass rack not only brings a classic, artistic feel, it can also hold one bottle and six glasses. Crafted from solid, polished wood, it’s sturdy, smooth, and reliably stable. simplywire Glass Drying Rack £9.99 at Lakeland This smart organizer offers tailored storage for up to six glasses in a variety of shapes — from champagne flutes to pint glasses — and is crafted with anti-rust black powder-coated steel wire for long-term use.

Choosing a good wine glass drying rack comes down to stability, smart drainage, and space-saving design. Pick one that protects delicate stems, fits your kitchen setup, and makes everyday care effortless.