Has anyone ever figured out a good way to store wine glasses? No matter what I do, I always get the feeling that they're wasting so much space, and since I'm not lucky enough to have a full home bar setup, my regular kitchen cabinets get pushed to their limits. There's just something undeniably precarious about a cabinet full of wine glasses, and I'm ashamed to admit how many glasses I've broken trying to retrieve them from their storage space.

So, when I saw this genius wine glass rack for under cabinets on Amazon, my intrigue was immediately piqued. Not only does it provide a genius way to keep my wine glasses safely stored away, but it also makes use of the underutilized cabinet space I already have, helping me maximize my storage space.

Livingetc.com's editor, Hugh Metcalf, has bought and installed these in his own kitchen, to solve the problem of endless cocktail glasses eating up storage space. "These work so well for me because they mean you can use the full verticality between each shelf," he tells me. "I have them set up to ensure there's enough space underneath to store my low tumblers, too, something that you'd never be able to stack on top of your wine glasses. By combining the storage to make sure you use the full top-to-bottom, you're pretty much doubling the space you have, without having to precariously stack glasses."

Plus, it's less than £20... Need I say more?

Now that you know how to store your wine glasses, the next challenge is perfecting how to clean wine glasses. Unfortunately, there's no Amazon buy that can solve that issue, yet...

