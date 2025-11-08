Has anyone ever figured out a good way to store wine glasses? No matter what I do, I always get the feeling that they're wasting so much space, and since I'm not lucky enough to have a full home bar setup, my regular kitchen cabinets get pushed to their limits. There's just something undeniably precarious about a cabinet full of wine glasses, and I'm ashamed to admit how many glasses I've broken trying to retrieve them from their storage space.

So, when I saw this genius wine glass rack for under cabinets on Amazon, my intrigue was immediately piqued. Not only does it provide a genius way to keep my wine glasses safely stored away, but it also makes use of the underutilized cabinet space I already have, helping me maximize my storage space.

Livingetc.com's editor, Hugh Metcalf, has bought and installed these in his own kitchen, to solve the problem of endless cocktail glasses eating up storage space. "These work so well for me because they mean you can use the full verticality between each shelf," he tells me. "I have them set up to ensure there's enough space underneath to store my low tumblers, too, something that you'd never be able to stack on top of your wine glasses. By combining the storage to make sure you use the full top-to-bottom, you're pretty much doubling the space you have, without having to precariously stack glasses."

Plus, it's less than £20... Need I say more?

FOMANSH Fomansh Wine Glass Rack Under Cabinet £19.71 at Amazon UK Wine glasses are notoriously hard to store, and this clever rack offers the perfect solution. While your glasses would typically take up the entirety of a cupboard, this clever vertical storage solution allows you to utilize the upper half of your cabinets, hanging your wine glasses from the top and leaving plenty of space beneath for storing whatever else you may need. Plus, as the rack relies on the lower lip of your glass, it can work perfectly for your champagne coupes and martini glasses, too. The gold finish gives it a more luxe feel, and easy installation means you won't have to worry about damaging your cabinets in the process. And with over 4000 5-star reviews, you can feel safe knowing your money is being well spent. One reviewer writes, "The FOMANSH Metal Under Cabinet Wine Glass Holder is a great addition to our home! It was easy to install—just a few drilled holes into our existing cabinet, and it was securely in place. Once installed, it feels sturdy and doesn’t seem like it will budge if properly secured.

The holder fits our wine glasses, champagne flutes, and martini glasses perfectly, keeping them organized and easily accessible. The professional design adds a touch of elegance to our space, making it both practical and stylish. Highly recommend for anyone looking to maximize storage with a sleek solution!"

Now that you know how to store your wine glasses, the next challenge is perfecting how to clean wine glasses. Unfortunately, there's no Amazon buy that can solve that issue, yet...