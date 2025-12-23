Tomorrow is Christmas Eve. To say this year has flown feels like an understatement, but with so many new collections, collaborations, and product launches happening each month, it can feel hard to stay up-to-date. That's where this monthly article can help. ICYMI lists all the latest and greatest interior news you need to know about, and with festive season celebrations in full swing, it's always nice to have an excuse to slip away and have some alone time, reading about all the exciting things happening in the world of interiors.

So, what happened in December? While November's homewares news and releases brought a fresh sense of comfort and creativity to the table, now, as we're finishing out the year, December's list is taking things a bit slower and a whole lot cozier.

Think soft new sheet sets to snuggle up in and plush rugs to cover cold winter floors. With all of your holiday prepping and end-of-the-year planning now ticked off, it's time to sit back and relax — and these releases will help you do just that. So, here's what you might have missed.

1. Bettina Ceramica x Colours of Arley Lighting Collection

First up, Bettina Ceramica launched a lighting collection with Colours of Arley this month, and it's a delicious duo of box lamp shades with ceramic bases. Limited in volume, sure (it's one white base with the choice of one of the two shade colorways), but in style, it soars. I got to see it in person and can attest — it's gorgeous.

Bettina Ceramica is known for its dainty, elegant pieces, while Colours of Arley's popularity lies in its bold color pairings and sophisticated stripes. Together, the brands made a versatile, yet fashionable ceramic base with a choice of two lampshades that represent the primi and dessert of an Italian meal — red and green and brown and cream, respectively.

2. IKEA's GREJSIMOJS Collection

This iconic Swedish furniture brand has dropped a few stand-out collections as of late, but IKEA's GREJSIMOJS collection is bringing design-forward whimsy back to young interior design. But, I must admit, there are a couple of pieces I can imagine in beyond just child bedroom ideas.

Each piece is a blend of sleek Scandinavian design and playful modern design. My favorite piece? The fluffy pink accent chair is in IKEA's color of the year, 'Rebel Pink.'

The only downside — it isn't available to shop online just yet; for that, you'll have to wait until February.

IKEA GREJSIMOJS Cover for Children’s Chair IKEA GREJSIMOJS LED Decoration Floor Lighting IKEA GREJSIMOJS Pouffe with Storage

3. La Fête Collection from Bed Threads x Annie Everingham

The party doesn't stop after the holidays; every dinner party deserves a festive atmosphere. Proving that motto is Bed Thread's latest collection, La Fête, a collaboration with artist Annie Everingham.

The embroidered tablecloth trend made waves this year, but now other chic variations are following suit. Bed Threads' collection is more akin to a watercolor design, but the illustrations are just as delicate, mimicking that draw-on decor aesthetic I've been absolutely loving.

Sure, there are some holiday undertones, but again, why save the festivities for just once a year? Plus, it's currently on sale!

4. Ca' Pietra Plastercraft Tiles

If you aren't familiar yet, Ca' Pietra is one of the best places to shop for all types of tiles — it has plenty of patterns, colors, and designs to choose from. However, the brand's latest release immediately caught my attention: plasterwork tile.

The rough, unfinished look of plaster elevates even the most minimalist design schemes by adding subtle, tactile detailing. The tiles come in a few different patterns and as larger panels, so that the joins are less noticeable.

So if you've been eyeing those plaster DIYs, but are a little intimidated to take them on, this may be just the thing for you.

5. Swyft Launched Its "Comfiest" Sofa Yet, Model 13

Swyft is the place to buy sofas if you want a piece that is comfortable, timeless, and sleek. But now, the brand's latest release is claiming to be its comfiest sofa yet.

Swyft's Model 13 sofa (also known as the Cloud Sofa) has feather-and-hollow fiber cushions allowing for seriously sink-in comfort. "It's our most comfortable sofa to date, combining deep, cloud-like softness with the easy assembly, modular flexibility, and fast delivery Swyft is known for," says Kelly Collins, head of creative and interior designer at Swyft.

The piece is available as a loveseat, 2-seater, 3-seater, 4-seater, chaise, or corner sofa, plus the cushions are removable, reversible, and plumpable, capitalizing on form and function. To think I still wasn't over the Swyft Model 12 sofa bed!

6. JW Anderson Opened a Pimlico Road Store

JW Anderson is an icon in the fashion world, but the brand is slowly moving into the homeware world (and, thank goodness). Even more exciting (for us London folk, at least) is that JW Anderson opened a new store on London’s Pimlico Road on December 13th, a neighborhood celebrated for design, antiques, and specialist homeware.

The brand's homewares collection will be sold in the store, and in keeping with both the ethos of the brand and the spirit of its new environment, there is also an emphasis on art within the space itself. Something for your eyes to enjoy while you shop for things your home will enjoy!

7. Bed Threads' New Piped Linen Cushion Collection

Following on from its festive La Fête Tableware collection, Bed Threads also launched a new Piped Linen Cushion range that marks a refined new chapter for the brand's colorful soft furnishing collection.

The debut cushion range is the first of the brand's products to introduce contrast piping — and in current color trends, might I add. The collection consists of two versatile designs, the elongated lumbar pillow and the classic square. Does your sofa or entryway bench need new cushions to bring a little coziness to your space this winter? This is it.

8. Piglet in Bed's New Posy Bud Bedding

Full disclosure, I'm a big fan of Piglet in Bed's linen bedding. I have the green pinstripe duvet, and it's crisp, cozy, and ever so stylish. However, I might now need to switch in the brand's new Posy Bud range. With delicate floral motifs on a soft white background, the bedding feels perfectly timed for a new-year bedding refresh.

You may recognize the style, as the release reimagines Piglet in Bed's bestselling floral bedding in two new colorways — Honey and Dusk Blue — each romantic, whimsical, and dotted with delicate flowers. It's a little vintage, a little nostalgic, and the perfect amount of luxury. (And it's currently on sale.)

9. Hannah Polskin Expands Its Signature Candlestick Holders

I first came across New York City-based artist Hannah Polskin when I discovered her beautiful, unconventional Menorah designs. Her brand blends function and futuristic, modern form, expertly. And now? Hannah has just expanded her popular candlestick holders with two new colorways — chrome and black. The designs border on the sculptural and are simple while introducing high-impact versatility.

They are art pieces first and foremost, so they are a bit of an investment (and only available in the US as of right now), but something this unique becomes a collectable art piece that instantly elevates a console, mantel, dining table, or styled shelf.

It's been a month centered around making the perfect cozy nest to cuddle up in for the rest of winter. While these are the latest and greatest homeware releases, if you need a little more tactile inspiration, be sure to check out the can't-miss new-in homeware pieces this month.