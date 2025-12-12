Firm Couch Woes? Swyft Has Just Released Its "Comfiest Sofa Yet," and There's Still Time to Get It Delivered by Christmas

Swyft cloud sofa in a modern home with polished concrete floors, a jute rug, white walls with art and a timber console, a window looking out to a landscape, a built-in fireplace with shelves holding logs
(Image credit: Swyft)
When it comes to interiors, everyone seems to have their head in the clouds at the moment. There's something about the light, billowing imagery it conjures that's inspiring designers — look no further than Pantone, which just crowned ‘Cloud Dancer’ its highly anticipated color of the year. And now, sofa brand Swyft has taken the trend one step further, launching a design that encapsulates the feeling of plush, fluffy luxury with its nickname: The Cloud Sofa.

Formally known as Model 13, it's the brand's first use of a hybrid feather and hollow fiber cushion blend. That's what gives the sofa that proper “sink-in feeling”, John O’Leary, design director of Swyft, tells me. “Put simply, it’s the comfiest sofa we’ve ever made. It’s designed for real life: sprawling, snoozing, stretching out, and staying put.” Put even simpler, it’s like sitting on a cloud. And isn't that what makes the best sofa? Editor Hugh Metcalf noted in his review of Swyft sofas that while he found them comfortable, they've historically been more on the firm side, because of their foam bases, so this might be a bit of a game-changer for the brand.

Perhaps the best part: if you order it before the 22nd, you can get the sofa in time for Christmas. It seems the team at Swyft is working as fast as Santa’s elves, meaning you could spend the morning of the 25th snuggled on the plush cushions while presents are torn open and festive fun unfolds.

gif of rotating images of swyft&#039;s cloud sofa in white with orange cushions and close-up of a hand squishing the armrest and cushions

This is Swyft's squishiest and most comfortable sofa yet.

(Image credit: Swyft)

Swyft's Model 13 'Cloud' Sofa doesn’t just come in white — you can choose from one of the 13 different fabrics, including Swyft’s best-selling linens (Pumice, Seaglass, and Shadow) and most-loved velvets (including Bone, Vine, and Teal). It’s perfect for families, as the easy-clean and stain-resistant material means you can enjoy the sofa every day without being precious about it.

But one of the biggest selling points is its adaptability — you can choose a chaise module that can be positioned on either side of the sofa. This was a conscious choice, John says, as “homes change, layouts evolve, and furniture should be able to adapt with you”. A chaise that fits on either side means you’re never locked into one configuration, giving you the freedom to create a setup that works for you now, and that will still work years down the line.

Already got a sofa that you wish felt like a cloud, but it's anything but? Don't worry —there are plenty of ways to fix an uncomfortable sofa, so you can be sitting back in cloud-like comfort before you know it.

