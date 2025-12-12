When it comes to interiors, everyone seems to have their head in the clouds at the moment. There's something about the light, billowing imagery it conjures that's inspiring designers — look no further than Pantone, which just crowned ‘Cloud Dancer’ its highly anticipated color of the year. And now, sofa brand Swyft has taken the trend one step further, launching a design that encapsulates the feeling of plush, fluffy luxury with its nickname: The Cloud Sofa.

Formally known as Model 13, it's the brand's first use of a hybrid feather and hollow fiber cushion blend. That's what gives the sofa that proper “sink-in feeling”, John O’Leary, design director of Swyft, tells me. “Put simply, it’s the comfiest sofa we’ve ever made. It’s designed for real life: sprawling, snoozing, stretching out, and staying put.” Put even simpler, it’s like sitting on a cloud. And isn't that what makes the best sofa? Editor Hugh Metcalf noted in his review of Swyft sofas that while he found them comfortable, they've historically been more on the firm side, because of their foam bases, so this might be a bit of a game-changer for the brand.

Perhaps the best part: if you order it before the 22nd, you can get the sofa in time for Christmas. It seems the team at Swyft is working as fast as Santa’s elves, meaning you could spend the morning of the 25th snuggled on the plush cushions while presents are torn open and festive fun unfolds.

This is Swyft's squishiest and most comfortable sofa yet. (Image credit: Swyft)

Swyft's Model 13 'Cloud' Sofa doesn’t just come in white — you can choose from one of the 13 different fabrics, including Swyft’s best-selling linens (Pumice, Seaglass, and Shadow) and most-loved velvets (including Bone, Vine, and Teal). It’s perfect for families, as the easy-clean and stain-resistant material means you can enjoy the sofa every day without being precious about it.

But one of the biggest selling points is its adaptability — you can choose a chaise module that can be positioned on either side of the sofa. This was a conscious choice, John says, as “homes change, layouts evolve, and furniture should be able to adapt with you”. A chaise that fits on either side means you’re never locked into one configuration, giving you the freedom to create a setup that works for you now, and that will still work years down the line.

Swyft Model 13 2-Seater Sofa in Bone £1,999 at Swyft Home The Model 13 sofa comes with Swyft-lock technology for a tool-free assembly and removable and reversible cushions for easy upkeep, meaning spills and stains don’t have to be the end of the world — or the sofa. The seat and back cushions are feather and hollow fibre for what Swyft calls “sink-in softness”. Meanwhile, the seats are generously proportioned, and, for the first time, the brand has introduced soft-structured arms, which are plush and rounded with no hard edges. Swyft Model 13 3-Seater Right Chaise Sofa in Pumice £3,147 at Swyft Home This 3-seater with a chaise module is perfect for anyone looking for a luxuriously plush sofa they can really stretch out on. The backs and arms slot into the bases using easy-to-work Swyft locks, and the chaise design can be slotted in on either side to work around your home. The pumice color is perfect for those looking for a neutral hue to either pair nicely with a color-packed living room or to fit with a cleaner, simpler aesthetic. The linen fabric is easy to clean, meaning stains can be removed using mostly water. Swyft Model 13 Corner Sofa in Pumice £4,797 at Swyft Home Perfect for big rooms and big families — or people who simply love to host — this corner sofa offers deep, feather-filled cushions for comfortable lounging throughout the day, long movie nights, or chill mornings. The velvet fabric in a rich green would add a pop of color to every room and can be paired with equally bold decor in shades of burnt orange or magenta, or surrounded by neutrals and creams to truly highlight the sofa as a statement piece.

Loaf Wodge Modular Sofa in House Thatch Fabric £2,895 at loaf.com This modular sofa promises a generous serving of softness and cushioning, and comes in two sizes — a medium (240cm x 114cm) and a large (328cm x 114cm). The back cushions are 100% feather, while the seat cushion is made from a foam core and a feather jacket. Hand-crafted in the UK, this sofa comes in 132 fabrics, so you can customize it to fit perfectly with your decor and interior needs. Barker and Stonehouse Floyd 3-Seater Sofa £1,549 at Barker & Stonehouse This Berber Oyster Ivory shade screams 'cloud' and the feather and fiber-filled cushions make it feel like you're really floating on one every time you sit down. The sprung back and seat suspension, as well as the tapered arms and chrome, bring a sense of timeless comfort and luxury to your home. If you’re looking for a bolder color, why not try the brand’s plush velvet indigo blue version? Swoon Althaea £1,649 at swooneditions.com This plush, handcrafted sofa has a solid birch frame, meaning it's sturdy, while the foam and fiber seats offer luxurious comfort. The feather-filled scatter cushions add to the snuggly feel of the sofa, and the 114 fabric options, including blues, greens, pinks, and yellows, allow it to be truly customizable to your home.

Already got a sofa that you wish felt like a cloud, but it's anything but? Don't worry —there are plenty of ways to fix an uncomfortable sofa, so you can be sitting back in cloud-like comfort before you know it.

