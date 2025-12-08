This £45 Fix Is the Most Stylish Way to Make a Boring, Uncomfortable Bench Feel Like Considered Seating This Christmas

As the winter season gets into full swing, our kitchens become filled with festive foods and plenty of guests. Whether you’re hosting intimate dinner parties, a big Christmas dinner, or throwing a New Year’s Eve bash, your dining space is inevitably going to be busy.

More people than ever are opting for dining benches over chairs, and it makes sense — they allow more people to sit at the table while giving the room a less cluttered appearance. Or, let's be honest, maybe they've been pulled in from the garden or hallway as a makeshift seating solution. And while it works, the one downfall is the comfort factor. That's where the Opulent Velvet Leopard Print Dining Bench Cushion from Next comes in.

With its chic leopard print design — yes, animal print had a serious moment this year — this seat cushion serves as a statement piece, jazzing up the humble dining bench and serving both class and comfort. Instead of a hard, wooden surface, your guests can relax into the plush pillow as they compliment you on your perfectly crisped roast potatoes or your buttery mince pies. Dining room seating has never been so fashionable and functional at the same time.

Next Opulent Velvet Leopard Print Dining Bench Cushion £45 at Next UK With small ( 115cm x 32cm) and large (165cm x 32cm) size options available, you are more likely to find a perfect fit. Decorating with animal print not your thing? It comes in three other variations: a gray color made from faux leather, a natural color made from a chunky weave material, and an oyster-white option in a bouclé fabric. It's also worth noting that it's sponge clean only, for any spills or stains.



For just £45, you can turn your dining room bench into statement seating that your guests are dying to try with this leopard print cushion. When you’re enjoying a meal, the last thing you want is friends sliding around while eating, which is where the integrated ties come in to attach the cushion firmly to the bench.

If you’re looking for options, don’t worry — I’ve found six alternative bench cushions that work for different styles, budgets, and sizes.

H&M Home Rectangular Seat Cushion £59.99 at H&M (US) This white bouclé cushion is a versatile option as it’s perfect for a bench or a daybed, so it could find its place in several different rooms. It’s great for anyone going for a simple, sleek look in their home and will fit in seamlessly with any color kitchen. However, it might not be the best option for those with children or messy eaters, as it is dry-clean only, so it can’t be thrown in the wash. Something to think about... John Lewis Indoor/Outdoor Bench Cushion £40 at John Lewis For anyone looking for an option that can be used indoors during winter months and moved seamlessly outside for summer BBQ season, this bench cushion is for you. It's perfect for those looking for a more durable option as it comes with a water-repellent finish and can be wiped clean — meaning that mess isn’t a problem. The cushion, made from a 50% cotton and 50% recycled polyester blend fabric, also comes in a greige color. Next Sage Green Linen Look Padded Dining Bench Seat Cushion £45 at Next UK It’s no secret that sage green is a popular color, and this bench cushion would add a vibrant pop to your dining space. The linen-look material adds a touch of class, and the 100% cotton design means the cushion will remain crease-free, even after an evening spent with guests sitting on it. This cushion comes with ties to secure it in place and is available in two different size options. Plus, just look at that padding! Churchgate Linford Button Seat Pads, Set of 2 £18 at Dunelm If your bench is an awkward size, then this set of seat pads is a great way to ensure the entire piece of furniture is covered with cushioning. These pads can be attached together with sweet wooden buttons, so you customize the cushion to whichever length you need — this way, no one is left sitting on the hardwood at the end of the bench by themselves. The 100% cotton fabric comes with a timeless striped design, making this the perfect neutral addition to your dining bench. Ferm Living Bothy Check Quilted Mattress £84.72 at shop.mohd.it Advertised as a mattress, you know this roll-out quilted cushion from Ferm Living is going to be comfortable (plus, you could even use it as a bed in case your guests are so comfortable they don't want to leave!) It does measure a bit larger than the other options (180cm x 72cm), so it's worth measuring your seat first. The classic check pattern is inspired by the Scottish Highlands, and it's stuffed with recycled polyester. Madam Stoltz Checked Cotton Bench Mattress £48 at rhool.com This dark-green gingham pattern brings a farm-house vibe to your dining space and would pair particularly nicely with a darker wooden bench. The soft cotton mattress measures 125cm x 45cm and you can even get matching seat cushions if you have chairs around the house — tying all your furniture together nicely.

