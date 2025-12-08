This £45 Fix Is the Most Stylish Way to Make a Boring, Uncomfortable Bench Feel Like Considered Seating This Christmas

As the winter season gets into full swing, our kitchens become filled with festive foods and plenty of guests. Whether you’re hosting intimate dinner parties, a big Christmas dinner, or throwing a New Year’s Eve bash, your dining space is inevitably going to be busy.

More people than ever are opting for dining benches over chairs, and it makes sense — they allow more people to sit at the table while giving the room a less cluttered appearance. Or, let's be honest, maybe they've been pulled in from the garden or hallway as a makeshift seating solution. And while it works, the one downfall is the comfort factor. That's where the Opulent Velvet Leopard Print Dining Bench Cushion from Next comes in.

With its chic leopard print design — yes, animal print had a serious moment this year — this seat cushion serves as a statement piece, jazzing up the humble dining bench and serving both class and comfort. Instead of a hard, wooden surface, your guests can relax into the plush pillow as they compliment you on your perfectly crisped roast potatoes or your buttery mince pies. Dining room seating has never been so fashionable and functional at the same time.

For just £45, you can turn your dining room bench into statement seating that your guests are dying to try with this leopard print cushion. When you’re enjoying a meal, the last thing you want is friends sliding around while eating, which is where the integrated ties come in to attach the cushion firmly to the bench.

If you’re looking for options, don’t worry — I’ve found six alternative bench cushions that work for different styles, budgets, and sizes.

